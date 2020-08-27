How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 47
Still, there is a difference in the code, the signal from the Indicator is different
If so, less indicators are suitable
This is better.
I have changed it to this one! I still check the Expert Advisor for availability, everything seems to work.
it works well with an indicator of this type (the file below)
To avoid confusion with position opening and closing, it's better to set all lines and the indicator in the right direction, and not to use reverse
you can simply deletethe input in the code itself
like this
no! the indicator needs reversing
I'm trying to get some new features out of the Indicator, and I'm trying to do it all.
I can fantasize with one indicator or two.
you just need to pick up, Indicator - like this (photo)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/392
I've made an indicator called ( 2 )
I check how it works for 1 minute - it works fine
Checking how it works for 1 minute - works fine
expertWWWW_Trailing_Line.mq596 kb works fine, no errors.
only, need to add a panel for information and for testing, in the tester in the manual version
I have added a panel - now you can do some manual testing in the tester.
what are its settings
Damn! missed the insertion in OnDeinit
when you remove the Expert Advisor from the chart - the panel is not removed without it
the code is open, you can copy and paste it yourself
i need to add one more function.
For example - a signal for SELL is triggered, not to open a position - but to draw a horizontal line N points back and when the price goes back and from this line - to open a position.
we need to add one more function.
I've tried to keep it simple. If someone gets interested, ask us, we'll try to figure it out together.