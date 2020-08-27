How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 40
the option of trawl and stop loss is a single function
if - 0 nothing will happen
or set the distance - then at position opening, horizontal line will be set and as the price moves away - the horizontal line will be pulled up behind the price
option - how to use an indicator for trawling
Choose an indicator and set (true) the default indicator #resource "\\Indicators\\\Examples\\ZigzagColor.ex5" here
input bool ClosedStop = false; // Closed Buy/Sell. Closed Buy/Sell
------------------------
It is also possible to have a horizontal line at a given distance from the indicator without opening a position - with the following command
It turns out you can use this function by pressing ( V ) - only these horizontal lines need to be renamed
so version 4 is fully functional
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
You can draw lines, rename them and pressthe (V) key once more to avoid unnecessary horizontal lines.
and so, I have now figured out how to use named objects myself.
You just need to name the objects with the names from the Expert Advisor TOP 1, LOWER 2, TOP 3, LOWER 4 and so on.
#property version "1.05"
no changes in the code itself
the default setting has changed a little
here is your balance plus how much you want to earn. if the amount is less than your balance - expert will close the open position and exit
it is also very important here - if it is 0 --- then the open position, will be closed immediately
all the same - easy with these horizontal lines (which run from a computer key ( V ) or ( M ) Russian)
I press - raise and lower it to the necessary position, and then rename it if it is "LOWER 10" if it is "TOP 9" at the bottom
and then I press (V) or (M) Russian again - all unnecessary things will be removed, only the ones I have renamed will remain.
The result is not an Expert but a constructor
---------------------------------------------------
Example - when it reaches the green digits, it closes the position.
below, the red line follows the price and as soon as it touches it, it will go to sell
(not necessarily to the sell - any command - whatever you set).
example
for a normal lot - you can specify either - MaximumRisk = 0.03; // Maximum Risk in percentage
or maxLimits = 3; // Number of Positions to Open in one side
Maybe I'm suffering from persecution - but the lot with the risk looked suspicious to me
here in the threadhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/326509