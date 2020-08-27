How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What PAMMs? I don't get it, Peter is alive before he drowns ))
How are the scalpers doing? Are they alive? Are you alive in the market?
Peter, I know that I am alive. :-)
How are scalpers doing? Are you alive? Are you in the market alive?
Peter that you are alive - I know. :-)
yes it's ok, i'm improving little by little,
I'm dead personally, Volchansky's personal bot answers, I'm taking care of the software legacy of the untimely deceased.
the software sharing will take place at midnight at the water pump, I've got the flyers with me.
Hello!
I have added one more function to the Stochastic Custom.ex5 indicator. i.e. I glued one more Expert Advisor from the mt5 terminalMoving Averages.mq5
Hello!
I have added one more function to the Stochastic Custom.ex5 indicator. i.e. I glued one more Expert Advisor from the mt5 terminal Moving Averages.mq5
NOW I NEED TO FIGURE OUT HOW TO SET IT UP BETTER!
I've never worked on a real auto account. I've never worked on a real account.
The Expert Advisor has such a function -
input string t7 = "------ TREND LINE ------";
input double Step1 = 15.0; // Step of the Trend Line in points
input double LowerUpper = 2.0; // Catch the trend line, points
input string BuyStop_TrendName = "buy";
input string SellStop_TrendName = "sell";
input string t8="------ braintrend1sig indicator ------";
The goal was to earn 10 units per day, for example.
on a balance of 100 units, enter 110
//--- input parameters
Input double TargetProfit = 110.00; // Target Profit
------------
Once this amount is reached, all trades and pending orders are deleted and the EA is deleted
Maybe it's better to collect stamps).