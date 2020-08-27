How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 57

Alexsandr San:

#property version "1.026"

On top of that, all sorts of gimmicks .

------------------------------------------

Works with Human Intelligence - but can be adapted to Artificial Intelligence with Indicator.

--- In my mind, the Indicator is the Artificial Intelligence created.

#property version "1.027"

Fixed some places - Deletion of pending orders when target is reached.

#property version "1.028"

found another way.

added a Name for horizontal lines so they can be set to any subwindow 

input string   v15="---- XXX:Line name:XXX  -----";              //
input string   InpdarBuy                    = "BUY";             // Obj: BUY (Obj:Name) ВЕРХУ
input double   InpStep8                     = 60;                // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input string   InpdarSell                   = "SELL";            // Obj: SELL (Obj:Name) ВНИЗУ
input double   InpStep9                     = 60;                // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input int      InpChart1                    = 0;                 // номер подокна

They don't have commands - I need a Name from them.

but commands can be set in subwindows - with this function

input string   t2="----- Price Line:        -----";              //
input string   InpFont0                     = "BUY";             // Obj: BUY (Obj:Name) ВЕРХУ
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpCSCommand       = close_open_b;      // Obj:  command:
input string   InpFont1                     = "SELL";            // Obj: SELL (Obj:Name) ВНИЗУ
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InCSCommand        = close_open_s;      // Obj:  command:
input double   InpObjTrail                  = 1.0001;            // Obj: Trailing Stop MACD ("0" -> Off)
input double   InpObjTrailStep              = 1.0001;            // Obj: Trailing Step MACD
input bool     InpDub                       = false;             // "0.0":Price=false(Trail->Off) "LOW":Price=true(Trail->ON)
input bool     InpDubll                     = false;             // Duplicate "BUY""SELL" (ObjTrailStep)
input ushort   InpObjTrailingStopCS         = 0;                 // Obj: Trailing Stop (distance from price to object, in pips)
input ushort   InpObjTrailingStepCS         = 5;                 // Obj: Trailing Step, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)
input string   InpFont2                     = "LOW Up";          // Obj: Name Price Line BUY
input string   InpFont3                     = "LOW Down";        // Obj: Name Price Line SELL
input bool     InpOnTimer                   = false;             // On(Вкл.) "LOW Up" "LOW Down"
input ushort   InpIndentUp                  = 50;                // Indent up, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)
input ushort   InpIndentDown                = 100;               // Indent down, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)

change these names to the indicator name

input string   InpFont2                     = "LOW Up";          // Obj: Name Price Line BUY
input string   InpFont3                     = "LOW Down";        // Obj: Name Price Line SELL

for example this is the name of the Horizontal line in the Indicator (PRICE).

input string   InpFont2                     = "SU2";          // Obj: Name Price Line BUY
input string   InpFont3                     = "SU2";        // Obj: Name Price Line SELL

USDCADM30

You might think that the Utility is difficult to understand - but it isn't.

these features I've put on - but I only use two Horizontal Lines. bought sold

Adjusted the Indicator a bit for myself

EURUSDM1

Heiken Ashi Separate Window
Heiken Ashi Separate Window
  • www.mql5.com
N-_Candles_v9 Советник ищет N одинаковых свечей подряд. На бычьих свечах идет покупка, на медвежьих - продажа. Учитывается тип торгового счета: неттинг или хеджинг. RSI Arrow Out of Zone iMA Trend Индикатор...
#property version "1.029"

Added the possibility of this function

input string   t2="----- Price Line:        -----";              //
input string   InpFont0                     = "BUY";             // Obj: BUY (Obj:Name) ВЕРХУ
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpCSCommand       = close_open_b;      // Obj:  command:
input string   InpFont1                     = "SELL";            // Obj: SELL (Obj:Name) ВНИЗУ
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InCSCommand        = close_open_s;      // Obj:  command:
input double   InpObjTrail                  = 1.0001;            // Obj: Trailing Stop MACD ("0" -> Off)
input double   InpObjTrailStep              = 1.0001;            // Obj: Trailing Step MACD
input bool     InpDub                       = false;             // "0.0":Price=false(Trail->Off) "LOW":Price=true(Trail->ON)
input bool     InpDubll                     = false;             // Duplicate "BUY""SELL" (ObjTrailStep)
input ushort   InpObjTrailingStopCS         = 0;                 // Obj: Trailing Stop (distance from price to object, in pips)
input ushort   InpObjTrailingStepCS         = 5;                 // Obj: Trailing Step, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)
input string   InpFont2                     = "LOW Up";          // Obj: Name Price Line BUY
input string   InpFont3                     = "LOW Down";        // Obj: Name Price Line SELL
input bool     InpOnTimer                   = false;             // On(Вкл.) "LOW Up" "LOW Down"
input int      InpChart2                    = 0;                 // номер подокна "LOW Up" "LOW Down"
input ushort   InpIndentUp                  = 50;                // Indent up, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)
input ushort   InpIndentDown                = 100;               // Indent down, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)

when this line is activated (current price "LOW Up";"LOW Down";) you can select, subwindow

EURUSDH2xsubwindow =0EURUSDH2subwindow =1

grey Horizontal Lines

-----------------------------

Only these Horizontal Lines work in the =1 sub window

input string   t2="----- Price Line:        -----";              //
input string   InpFont0                     = "BUY";             // Obj: BUY (Obj:Name) ВЕРХУ
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpCSCommand       = close_open_b;      // Obj:  command:
input string   InpFont1                     = "SELL";            // Obj: SELL (Obj:Name) ВНИЗУ
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InCSCommand        = close_open_s;      // Obj:  command:

and these can also be activated

input string   v15="---- XXX:Line name:XXX  -----";              //
input string   InpdarBuy                    = "BUY";             // Obj: BUY (Obj:Name) ВЕРХУ
input double   InpStep8                     = 60;                // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input string   InpdarSell                   = "SELL";            // Obj: SELL (Obj:Name) ВНИЗУ
input double   InpStep9                     = 60;                // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input int      InpChart1                    = 0;                 // номер подокна

these to transfer the name of the Horizontal line to another Horizontal line with the same name but with the command

#property version "1.030"

5000 lines - that's what I stuck. But! with this Utility, you can build almost any strategy.

 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND
  {
   Turn_Off= 0 ,       // TURN  OFF
   Line1_Line1= 1 ,     // Line: LOWER
   Line2_Line2= 2 ,     // Line: TOP
   Line_Line= 3 ,       // Line: LOWER + Line: TOP
   Line1_buys= 4 ,     // Line: LOWER + Buy's
   Line2_sells= 5 ,     // Line: TOP + Sell's
   sells_Line1= 6 ,     // Line: LOWER + Sell's
   buys_Line2= 7 ,     // Line: TOP + Buy's
   close_buys= 8 ,     // Close All Buy's
   close_sells= 9 ,     // Close All Sell's
   close_all= 10 ,     // Close All Buy's and Sell's
   open_buy= 11 ,       // Open  Buy
   open_sell= 12 ,     // Open  Sell
   close_open_b= 13 ,   // Close Sell + Open Buy
   close_open_s= 14 ,   // Close Buy + Open Sell
   open_buy_sell= 15 , // Open  Buy and Sell
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
input string    t= "-----   Balans Parameters -----" ;               //
input string    Template                     = "ADX" ;             // Имя шаблона(without '.tpl')
input bool      Inpwithout                   = false ;             // Сменить только шаблон (true)
input datetime InpMonday_2                  = D'1970.01.01' ;     // Dell (00::00 -> off)
input double    TargetProfit                 = 999999.99 ;         // Баланс + Прибыль(прибавить к балансу)
input double    TargetLoss                   = 0 ;                 // Баланс - Убыток(отнять от баланса)
input string    t0= "-----  Lots Parameters   -----" ;               //
input uint      maxLimits                    = 1 ;                 // Кол-во Позиции Открыть в одну сторону
input double    InpLots1                     = 0.01 ;               // : Lots 1
input int       InpLots_01                   = 200 ;               // Exchange Lots >< Point Lots
input double    InpLots2                     = 0.02 ;               // : Lots 2
input int       InpLots_02                   = 400 ;               // Exchange Lots >< Point Lots
input double    InpLots3                     = 0.04 ;               // : Lots 3
input int       InpLots_03                   = 800 ;               // Exchange Lots >< Point Lots
input double    InpLots4                     = 0.08 ;               // : Lots 4
input string    t1= "-----  TP SL             -----" ;               //
input int       InpTakeProfit                = 90 ;                 // Take Profit("0"-No.5<100)(1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)
input double    InpTProfit                   = 1000 ;               // Exchange TP >< Point TP
input double    InpStopLoss                  = 1000000 ;           // Exchange SL >< Point SL
input string    t2= "----- Exchange><Point TP SL---" ;               //
input bool      InpExcPoi                    = false ;             // Exchange= false; Point= true;
input string    t3= "----- Price Line:        -----" ;               //
input string    InpFont0                     = "BUY" ;             // Obj: BUY (Obj:Name) ВЕРХУ
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpCSCommand       = close_open_b;       // Obj:  command:
input string    InpFont1                     = "SELL" ;             // Obj: SELL (Obj:Name) ВНИЗУ
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InCSCommand        = close_open_s;       // Obj:  command:
input double    InpObjTrail                  = 1.0001 ;             // Obj: Trailing Stop MACD ("0" -> Off)
input double    InpObjTrailStep              = 1.0001 ;             // Obj: Trailing Step MACD
input bool      InpDub                       = false ;             // "0.0":Price=false(Trail->Off) "LOW":Price=true(Trail->ON)
input bool      InpDubll                     = false ;             // Duplicate "BUY""SELL" (ObjTrailStep)
input ushort    InpObjTrailingStopCS         = 0 ;                 // Obj: Trailing Stop (distance from price to object, in pips)
input ushort    InpObjTrailingStepCS         = 5 ;                 // Obj: Trailing Step, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)
input string    InpFont2                     = "LOW Up" ;           // Obj: Name Price Line BUY
input string    InpFont3                     = "LOW Down" ;         // Obj: Name Price Line SELL
input bool      InpOnTimer                   = false ;             // On(Вкл.) "LOW Up" "LOW Down"
input int       InpChart2                    = 0 ;                 // Window numbe "LOW Up" "LOW Down"
input ushort    InpIndentUp                  = 5 ;                 // Indent up, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)
input ushort    InpIndentDown                = 10 ;                 // Indent down, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)
input string    t4= "----- Indicators: SELL   -----" ;               //
input string    short_name                   = "LeMan_BrainTrend1Sig" ; // Name Indicators "SELL"
input bool      InpIndicators                = false ;             // Indicators: Start (true)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommandY   = open_sell;         // Trade command: (BuyBuffer Indicators)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommandU   = close_sells;       // Trade command: (SellBuffer Indicators)
input string    t5= "----- Indicators: BUY    -----" ;               //
input string    short_name1                  = "LeMan_BrainTrend1Sig" ; // Name Indicators "BUY"
input bool      InpIndicators1               = false ;             // Indicators: Start (true)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommandY1  = close_buys;         // Trade command: (BuyBuffer Indicators)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommandU1  = open_buy;           // Trade command: (SellBuffer Indicators)
input string    t6= "----- Trailing Line: 1   -----" ;               //
input string    InpObjUpName                 = "ZTOP" ;             // Obj: TOP (Horizontal Line)
input int       InpStep1                     = 0 ;                 // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommand    = Line2_sells;       // Obj:  command:
input string    InpObjDownName               = "ZLOWER" ;           // Obj: LOWER (Horizontal Line)
input int       InpStep2                     = 0 ;                 // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InTradeCommand     = Line1_buys;         // Obj:  command:
input ushort    InpObjTrailingStop           = 0 ;                 // Obj: Trailing Stop (distance from price to object, in pips)
input ushort    InpObjTrailingStep           = 5 ;                 // Obj: Trailing Step, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)
input bool      InpTurn_Off                  = false ;             // Obj:  command: Off
input string    t7= "----- Trailing Line: 2   -----" ;               //
input string    InpObjUpNameG                = "POT" ;             // Obj: TOP (Horizontal Line)
input int       InpStep3                     = 0 ;                 // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommandG   = Line2_sells;       // Obj:  command:
input string    InpObjDownNameG              = "REWOL" ;           // Obj: LOWER (Horizontal Line)
input int       InpStep4                     = 0 ;                 // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InTradeCommandG    = Line1_buys;         // Obj:  command:
input ushort    InpObjTrailingStopG          = 0 ;                 // Obj: Trailing Stop (distance from price to object, in pips)
input ushort    InpObjTrailingStepG          = 5 ;                 // Obj: Trailing Step, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)
input bool      InpTurn_Off_1                = false ;             // Obj:  command: Off
input string    t8= "----- ChartIndicatorAdd  -----" ;               // : Работа с Trailing Line: 2
input bool      InpChartInd                  = false ;             // Avto Line Chart Indicators
input string    InpIndiL                     = "AVERAGE 0" ;       // Line name (ChartIndicatorAdd)
input int       InpStep5                     = 15 ;                 // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input string    InpIndi_name                 = "Имя Индикатора" ;   // Installation Indicator Name
input int       InpChart                     = 0 ;                 // Window numbe
input datetime InpMonday_1                  = D'1970.01.01' ;     // Installation Indicator (00::00->off)
input string    t9= "----- Indicator Delete   -----" ;               //
input string    Inpshort_name                = "Имя Индикатора" ;   // Delete Indicator Name
input string    Inpshort_name_1              = "Имя Индикатора" ;   // Delete Indicator Name
input bool      Inpres                       = false ;             // Delete All Indicators
input string    t10= "---- CalendarValueLast 1-----" ;               //
input datetime HoursFrom                    = D'1970.01.01' ;     // 1 Время старт Сигнал Календаря
input datetime HoursTo                      = D'1970.01.01' ;     // Время стоп Сигнал Календаря
input string    t11= "---- CalendarValueLast 2-----" ;               //
input datetime HoursFrom1                   = D'1970.01.01' ;     // 2 Время старт Сигнал Календаря
input datetime HoursTo1                     = D'1970.01.01' ;     // Время стоп Сигнал Календаря
input string    t12= "---- CalendarValueLast 3-----" ;               //
input datetime HoursFrom2                   = D'1970.01.01' ;     // 3 Время старт Сигнал Календаря
input datetime HoursTo2                     = D'1970.01.01' ;     // Время стоп Сигнал Календаря
input bool      InpCalend                    = true ;               // Double (Horizontal Line or Trend Line)
input string    InpSelldar                   = "Buydar" ;           // Line name (Horizontal Line or Trend Line)
input int       InpStep7                     = 30 ;                 // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpCalendCommandS  = open_sell;         // Trade command:
input string    InpBuydar                    = "Selldar" ;         // Line name (Horizontal Line or Trend Line)
input int       InpStep6                     = 30 ;                 // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpCalendCommandB  = open_buy;           // Trade command:InpdarBuy
input string    t13= "---- Trade Line Name 1  -----" ;               //
input string    InpNameR                     = "LineR" ;           // Line name (Horizontal Line or Trend Line)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommandR   = open_buy;           // Trade command:
input string    t14= "---- Trade Line Name 2  -----" ;               //
input string    InpNameS                     = "LineS" ;           // Line name (Horizontal Line or Trend Line)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommandS   = open_sell;         // Trade command:
input string    t15= "---- Trade Line Name 3  -----" ;               //
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpAverage0_0      = open_buy;           // Trade command: BUY
input string    InpNameAverage0              = "TOP" ;             // Line Name TOP (Horizontal Line or Trend Line)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpAverage0        = open_sell;         // Trade command: SELL
input bool      InpDelLine_0                 = false ;             // Delete (Horizontal Line or Trend Line)
input string    t16= "---- Trade Line Name 4  -----" ;               //
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpAverage_x       = open_buy;           // Trade command: BUY
input string    InpNameAverage               = "AVERAGE" ;         // Line Name AVERAGE (Horizontal Line or Trend Line)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpAverage         = open_sell;         // Trade command: SELL
input bool      InpDelLine                   = false ;             // Delete (Horizontal Line or Trend Line)
input string    t17= "---- Trade Line Name 5  -----" ;               //
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpAverage1_1      = open_buy;           // Trade command: BUY
input string    InpNameAverage1              = "LOWER" ;           // Line Name LOWER (Horizontal Line or Trend Line)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpAverage1        = open_sell;         // Trade command: SELL
input bool      InpDelLine_1                 = false ;             // Delete (Horizontal Line or Trend Line)
input string    t18= "---- XXX:Line name:XXX  -----" ;               //
input string    InpdarBuy                    = "BUY" ;             // Obj: BUY (Obj:Name) ВЕРХУ
input double    InpStep8                     = 0 ;                 // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input string    InpdarSell                   = "SELL" ;             // Obj: SELL (Obj:Name) ВНИЗУ
input double    InpStep9                     = 0 ;                 // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input int       InpChart1                    = 0 ;                 // Window numbe
input string    t19= "----- Button:           -----" ;               //
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommandBut = Line2_Line2;       // Obj(BUY):  command:Button: BUY
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InTradeCommandBut  = Line1_Line1;       // Obj(SELL):  command:Button: SELL
input int       TrailingStop_STOP_LEVEL      = 36 ;                 // Button: Trailing Stop LEVEL
input string    t20= "---- Revers Buy><Sell   -----" ;               //
input bool      ObjRevers                    = false ;             // Revers
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

It is not necessary to use everything - on a demo account , set up and save to a set

Files:
Utility_Command.mq5  371 kb
Vladimir Baskakov:
Maybe I am retarded, but I do not understand what is it and why? What is the purpose?

The purpose to learn and show others who are involved in this craft that you can build, myself an expert and understand how it all works.

(went through the thread - decided to repeat Vladimir, why I'm stupid here).

Alexsandr San:

#property version "1.030"

5,000 lines - that's what I've done. But! With this Utility, you can build almost any strategy.

You don't have to use everything, just set it up on a demo account and save it to a set

The easiest strategy, using this utility .Utility Command.mq5

If you work with pending orders or open positions, you can simply specify the Profit and Loss for today

right here

input double   TargetProfit                 = 999999.99;         // Баланс + Прибыль(прибавить к балансу)
input double   TargetLoss                   = 0;                 // Баланс - Убыток(отнять от баланса)

That's all, go mind your own business

Alexsandr San:

The simplest strategy using this Utility .Utility Command.mq5

If you work with pending orders or open positions yourself, you may simply set Profit and Loss for today

right there

That's all, go mind your own business

Here is an example of how to open a position from a Trendline (Horizontal line) (there are several ways to do this, immediately or at a new bar)

If there is a reversal, it will close that position and open in the opposite direction

copy the name and paste it into the settings

Here we set up - what we want from the trend line (Horizontal line)

inserted

----------------------------------------

Here on the one-minute chart to demonstrate how it works. First the bar was on the line and opened in Sell, crossed one bar higher, closedSell and opened in Buy

EURJPYM1

 
Alexsandr San:

Here is an example - how from the Trend line (Horizontal line) to open a position (there are several ways - immediately or at a new bar)

this one I have set will open on a new bar, the line will not be deleted. if there is a reversal - it will close that position and open in the opposite direction

Here we set up - what we want from the trend line (Horizontal line)

It would be nice to have a description of the guts)))) I've been following it for a long time but I already forget what's inside)))

