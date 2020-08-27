How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 57
#property version "1.026"
On top of that, all sorts of gimmicks .
------------------------------------------
Works with Human Intelligence - but can be adapted to Artificial Intelligence with Indicator.
--- In my mind, the Indicator is the Artificial Intelligence created.
#property version "1.027"
Fixed some places - Deletion of pending orders when target is reached.
#property version "1.028"
found another way.
added a Name for horizontal lines so they can be set to any subwindow
They don't have commands - I need a Name from them.
but commands can be set in subwindows - with this function
change these names to the indicator name
for example this is the name of the Horizontal line in the Indicator (PRICE).
You might think that the Utility is difficult to understand - but it isn't.
these features I've put on - but I only use two Horizontal Lines. bought sold
Adjusted the Indicator a bit for myselfhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/29321
#property version "1.029"
Added the possibility of this function
when this line is activated (current price "LOW Up";"LOW Down";) you can select, subwindow
subwindow =0subwindow =1
grey Horizontal Lines
-----------------------------
Only these Horizontal Lines work in the =1 sub window
and these can also be activated
these to transfer the name of the Horizontal line to another Horizontal line with the same name but with the command
#property version "1.030"
5000 lines - that's what I stuck. But! with this Utility, you can build almost any strategy.
It is not necessary to use everything - on a demo account , set up and save to a set
Maybe I am retarded, but I do not understand what is it and why? What is the purpose?
The purpose to learn and show others who are involved in this craft that you can build, myself an expert and understand how it all works.
(went through the thread - decided to repeat Vladimir, why I'm stupid here).
The easiest strategy, using this utility .Utility Command.mq5
If you work with pending orders or open positions, you can simply specify the Profit and Loss for today
right here
That's all, go mind your own business
Here is an example of how to open a position from a Trendline (Horizontal line) (there are several ways to do this, immediately or at a new bar)
If there is a reversal, it will close that position and open in the opposite direction
Here we set up - what we want from the trend line (Horizontal line)
----------------------------------------
Here on the one-minute chart to demonstrate how it works. First the bar was on the line and opened in Sell, crossed one bar higher, closedSell and opened in Buy
It would be nice to have a description of the guts)))) I've been following it for a long time but I already forget what's inside)))