How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 48
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I've got it - I tried to be not confused, if anyone is interested, please ask, we will figure it out together.
I'm still looking for the right way to set them to work.
This is where you do the action, which you need to set the logic to
I can't figure it out - Here, two Horizontal lines, when the price touches the first one, it would be deleted, and here, the second Horizontal line, it would remain.
- I'm poking, I'm poking and I'm not! Both of them are deleted.
And these lines have different names.
1
2
Maybe we need a different command - this one.
I can't figure it out - Here, two Horizontal lines, when the price touches the first one, it would be deleted, and here, the second Horizontal line, it would remain.
- I'm poking, I'm poking and I'm not! Both of them are deleted.
And these lines have different names.
1
2
Maybe I need a different command - this one.
I manually draw a horizontal line, give the name "TOP" and the robot draws it with the same name - how can this be?
2 Horizontal lines with the same name
manually drawn Horizontal line - the robot did not work, but the one it set, worked and removed both Horizontal lines with the same name"TOP"
I can't figure it out - Here, two Horizontal lines, when the price touches the first one, it would be deleted, and here, the second Horizontal line, it would remain.
- I'm poking, I'm poking and I'm not! Both of them are deleted.
And these lines have different names.
1
2
Maybe I need a different command - this one.
It turns out the names are very similar, that's why"TOP" and"TOP G" were deleted
I gave the other names in the settings - now it's deleted as it should be
I figured it out - it turns out the names are very similar, that's why"TOP" and"TOP G" were deleted
I gave it a different name in the settings - now it's deleted as it should be !
Yes ! It worked ! - It turns out the names of objects should be set that, not to be close to similar
The Expert will execute any commands, your fantasies in one Expert
SETTINGS-
In the tester looked through for errors - well, also the default result
Added more commands
added this
Expert Utility -
Instructions - here is the most important thing to remember.
These lines are drawn if you set(grid step, points("0" -> false)) and also traced (if 0 - will not)
----------------------------------------
Also from the signal indicator - you do not need to download these indicators, which I have attached, you can pick up your own.
Expert Utility -
Instructions - here is the most important thing to remember.
These lines are drawn if you set(grid step, points("0" -> false)) and also traced (if 0 - will not)
----------------------------------------
Also from the signal indicator - you can not download these indicators, which I have attached, you can pick up your own.
One of the settings
settings in .set file
added some commands