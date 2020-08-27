How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 56
#property version "1.021"
Modified this function, starting by time, as well as when this function should stop working
#property version "1.023"
I have added possibility to set this function to run by time, three times.
time is set to test the function
Important ! When duplicating a horizontal line, you have to calculate the distance of its repetition, so it does not fall on a candle (bar).
It's better on a smaller time frame, there are less candles (bars) on them.
This is where you calculate and set the distance -
found the mistake, fixed it.
#property version "1.024"
Important ! When duplicating a horizontal line, you have to calculate the distance of its repetition, so it does not hit a candle (bar).
It's better on a smaller time frame, there are less candles (bars) on them.
This is where the distance is calculated and set.
I should have set a separate distance for each Horizontal line
Updated #property version "1.025"
Double (Horizontal Line or Trend Line), if you set it to "0", will not exist.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- these Horizontal lines are connected to each other by a double
-----------------------------------------------------------------
If on all of these Horizontal Lines, we set the distance. From the buttons we get (BUY above the price, SELL below the price)
I made a profit and loss closing assistant out of nothing to do, and it also deletes pending orders.
You put it on the adjacent chart and it monitors the profit
better to do it this way!
this, you need to replace it with
---------------------------------------------------
Here in the tester - at the same time, you can train ( loss from 10000 - 16 )
Well, this one is almost a real helper !!!!!!
No need to thank me! Use it to your health!
---------------------------------------------------
this version has been improved - it can work for both points and currencies
Stop and profit on BUY as well as stop and profit on SELL can be calculated both in currency and in pips.
No need to thank me! Use it to your health!
---------------------------------------------------
#property version "1.026"
Plus all sorts of goodies.
------------------------------------------
Works with Human Intelligence - but you can adapt, and Artificial Intelligence with the Indicator.
--- In my mind, the Indicator is the Artificial Intelligence created.
No need to thank me! Use it to your health!
---------------------------------------------------
this version also removes buttons when there are open positions. - And restores buttons when there is no position.