How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 42
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I will add another function to the Expert Advisor
sometimes it is necessary not to immediately trigger the line, but when it has crossed and fixed the bar
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/310846/page9#comment_11404620
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25309
I will add another function to the Expert Advisor
sometimes it is necessary not to immediately trigger the line, but when it has crossed and fixed the bar
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/310846/page9#comment_11404620
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25309
kind of cheated -
from the trend line - if it crosses and the bar remains there, the signal will go off
another indicator has cheated - upper and lower Horizontal line, middle Trend line
demonstration version - how it works in combination with this indicator
If the green line goes together with the blue one, it would be fine.
another version for the test
there are now three trend lines in the indicator and the Expert Advisor opens a position from them
another version for the test
Now there are three trend lines in the indicator and the Expert Advisor opens positions from them
Here's a version - how I did it - it is fully working from the trend lines which you drew manually
the settings - which it has
here's the version - how I did it - it's fully operational from the trend lines you draw manually
the settings that it has.
no way! - to set it up - and no broker will let you sign up
here's the version - how I did it - it's fully operational from the trend lines you draw manually
the settings that it has.
Looks like a good indicator
Expert without settings - gives a result of this indicator2 Obj Volatility_StepChannel.mq5
added, number of positions, open to one side
added, number of positions, open to one side
added from the average Trend line - when opened, it draws a Horizontal line it moves behind the price and from it you can set a command
there are a few more adjustments
added from the mid-trend line - when opened, it draws a Horizontal line that moves behind the price and can be commanded from it
There's a little bit more adjustment
I also added some options - from the trend line there is an option to draw horizontal lines at a given distance
to avoid horizontal lines popping out - zero should be set
A few more options - from the trend line there is an option to drop horizontal lines at a given distance
to prevent horizontal lines from dropping out - zero should be set
another option from the horizontal line
to test - you need this indicatorhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1114