How I assemble my advisor by trial and error
figured out how to correctly prescribe the risk
where lot - insertTradeSizeOptimized()
I need to correct it in Expert Advisor - otherwise it is not correct there
renamed - expert completed. all errors corrected. Title < Horse move ><Horse move
Added to the previous Expert, two methods for the Horizontal line.
1 possibility : line 1 will open line 4 at a given distance, line 2 will open line 3 at a given distance.
2nd possibility: line 7 will open a line 10 at a given distance, which moves behind the price and when the price touches it, a command will trigger. line 8 will open a line 9 at a given distance, - the same action as for 7 and 10.
#property version "1.01"
There is another option -line 1 will open 4 and 9.line 2 will open 3 and 10.
line 7 will open 10 and 3 .line 8 will open 9 and4
to open the positions on the reverse and do not touch the settingsObj: command:
there is a reversal -
#property version "1.01"
It turned out to be another possibility -line 1 will open 4 and 9. line 2 will open 3 and 10.
line 7 will open 10 and 3 . line 8 will open 9 and 4
to open the positions in reverse and do not touch the settingsObj: command:
there is a reversal -
i have now started the test - i will not do anything till the end of the month, i wonder what will happen. - lot, i have set it to risk - it will somehow calculate
Not bad! Slowly - but it's getting better
Yes! It's going straight to the top.
Interesting Expert Advisor.
setinput double TargetProfit = 30000.00;// Target profit
probably not enough - should have been more. now we need to wait again, entry points and set the TargetProfit = 35000.00;// Target Profit
opens positions from the indicator pivot lines timezone.mq5 from the line R2 - down S2 - up
the indicator may not be deleted - its lines are updated the next day
the indicator is below - now I will search the website for the link to the indicatorhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1114
this is one of the options. but there are a million options
I forgot to say about the lot - set to risk input ENUM_LOT_OR_RISK InpLotOrRisk = lots;// Money management: Lot OR Risk(expert information in .log) which warnings are issued https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/event_handlers/ondeinit
#property version "1.02"
found another way for the buttons
here we select
on position opening - stop loss is set immediately (yellow horizontal line)
adjusted here -input double InpStopLoss = 55;// Obj: Stop Loss, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)
deactivate set 0