How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 7
There is a filter from theKarakatica EAinserted in your 5 - it stopped working, I am also doing something wrong
Here in the picture there are two indicators - iKarakatica.mq5 and 0001 iKarakatica.mq5 and here their points coincide
Made an indicator - showed the result at 30 minutes
I ran it as well - but it makes a trade on every tick
but the indicator through the indicator - ....
Well here it is necessary to check up that the second deal was not opened on one bar, or to remember the price and the next one only at a certain step. In short, the variants of position opening tracking are selected. It is not about the indicator, but about the described logic of the Expert Advisor.
iKarakatica.mq5 in advisor opens only buy and closes on sell and everything repeats itself opens buy and closes on sell.
But when iKarakatica.mq5 has been passed through 0001 iKarakatica.mq5 - it works properly
Well, you need to check here not to open a second deal on one bar, or to remember the price and the next one only at a certain step. In short, the variants of position opening tracking are selected. The matter is not the indicator but the described logic of the Expert Advisor.
The iKarakatica.mq5 indicator is weak.
Cool... Just like anything brilliant....you are a genius....you just admire your ingenuity....try with AI in a simple way you should succeed....I believe in your talent...
Thank you very much !!!!!!
It's like an auxiliary to the flat filter... Maybe you should put "falser" indicator, then it works properly...)
I REMOVED EVERYTHING UNNECESSARY - THE ADVISOR WORKS FINE .
i didn't think it would work - but it seems to be working.
glad you like it - good luck !
I often do this too... but the result is that a simple variant is more effective...))