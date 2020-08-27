How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 28
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The indicator draws horizontal lines from the "Examples\\ZigzagColor" indicator
start for the Expert Advisor .Install the iCustom.mq5 indicator on the chart
and then the Expert Advisor will deal with it
it will continue this way until it generates a profit
I keep checking the expert's work. It's not bad. It's the second day on its own.
and it's even making a profit so far - 2,000 on the upside.
I keep checking the expert's work. It's not bad. second day working on its own.
and even at a profit so far - 2000 on the plus side.
Story
I ran this account tonight and it's already made 20 quid.
Day 4 of work - it doesn't make much - you have to pick up the settings .
Most importantly, it doesn't leak!
I'm starting to look into it - maybe I can add something to the expert - new features
The indicator draws horizontal lines from the "Examples\\ZigzagColor" indicator
start for the Expert Advisor .Install the iCustom.mq5 indicator on the chart
and then the Expert Advisor will deal with it
This will continue until a profit is triggered
I don't know how it works, but it works great until the demo profit goes like a tank ... Well done brilliantly, just super and thanks a lot to you and Barabashkin who are brilliant and not greedy people, great job ... Looks like the scalper by Lecha Volchansky from his topichttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/259953/page12 by the way it was going to be a scalper for MT5 ... even tried to start it ... I've never tried to use it ... but it works too much. there was even an attempt to start it...
Will there be a version for MT5?
A small preset for MT5 (works in tester).
Opens the next trade if all previous ones by symbol and direction are in plus.
But I couldn't find the continuation... So I suggest to continue and adapt it to your lines... I combined it with your poke method too until I see what will happen...)) So don't lose heart and keep doing it...)
I don't know how it works, but it works great until the demo profit goes like a tank... Well done, brilliant simply super and thanks a lot to you and Barabashkin there are other brilliant and not greedy people, great job... it looks like Lecha Volchansky's scalper from his thread https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/259953/page12... by the way, they were going to make a scalper for MT5 as well... there was even an attempt to start it...
Will there be a version for MT5?
A small workaround for MT5 (works in tester).
Opens next trade if all previous ones by symbol and direction are in plus.
But did not find the continuation...So I suggest to go on and adapt it to your lines...connected it with your method too stoke while I am watching what will happen...
I'm glad I did! I'm still trying to figure it out myself - I'm looking for the right settings .
I'm still trying to get to grips with it myself - I'm looking for the right settings.
As if brokers don't blacklist it... and the incomprehensible is always a plus, because the incomprehensible is a kind of antilogic...))) The logical can be opposed... and against chaos - also chaos... For some reason the buttons crawl away...
As if brokers are not blacklisted... And the incomprehensible is always a plus, because the incomprehensible is anti-logic...))) The logical can be resisted... but against chaos - chaos too... For some reason the buttons crawl away...
i've also noticed that when you change the chart size, the buttons change their position. i'll try to change them today and useSpeed-v1.mq5 of this Expert Advisor with48 kb.buttons
Or I will add to this EA Speed-v1.mq5, the functions that are in thisYour_intelligence.mq5