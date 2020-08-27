How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 61
For mt4 lovers - I made a manual trading utility out of kodobase . Places pending orders and the most important function is profit.
To your balance, add a reasonable amount you want to earn today and you will be happy!
Added button for Pending Orders and separately set Limit and Stop Orders
This is what I've been dreaming about for a long time!!!!!!!!!!!
I have also added options for pending orders. Just need to read how it works, from the author of the scripthttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19000
added another button to work with pending orders (the button in the tester does not work)
how the function - horizontal lines to place pending orders - works, you can find out herehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19000
i have already written an order to place pending orders in several directions, it should be done in several ways, i already know it works, i already know it works, i already know it works, but i don't want to do it wrong.
It would be very nice if there was a separation of the buy and sell stops.
I'm outta here! I've never been so humiliated in my life!
i'm sorry if i've humiliated or insulted you with my request!
I joined your project, we are just friends on the site, I just joined to help you - and the expert would not be here if it were not for you.
You could say it's yours. I may be drunk tonight as usual, but it's yours - and you and I will take care of it.
Thanks again for the advisor!!!!!!!!!!
And I'm sorry for wasting your time on me!!!!!!!!!!!
I'm sorry, I've had a few drinks today and I might have written something - I'm sorry. I'll look it over tomorrow, I'm drunk.