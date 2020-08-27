How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 61

Alexsandr San:

For mt4 lovers - I made a manual trading utility out of kodobase . Places pending orders and the most important function is profit.

To your balance, add a reasonable amount you want to earn today and you will be happy!


#property version "1.001"

Added button for Pending Orders and separately set Limit and Stop Orders

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
input string t="------------- Balans Parameters -----";
input double TargetProfit     = 999999.99;// Баланс + Прибыль(прибавить к балансу)
input double TargetLoss       = 0;        // Баланс - Убыток(отнять от баланса)
input string _Orders_="------ Parameters Order ---";
input double Lots             = 0.01;     // Lots
input int    StopLoss         = 250;      // StopLoss
input int    TakeProfit       = 900;      // TakeProfit
input double TrailingStop     = 300;      // TrailingStop Фиксированный размер трала
input double TrailingStep     = 50;       // TrailingStep Шаг трала
input string OrderLimit=" --- OrderLimit ---";
input int    maxstepLimit     = 5;        // max order OrderLimit < 10
input string LotBuyLimit      = "0.01/0.02/0.03/0.04/0.05/0.06/0.07/0.08/0.09/0.10";
input string LotSellLimit     = "0.01/0.02/0.03/0.04/0.05/0.06/0.07/0.08/0.09/0.10";
input int    stepsLimit       = 200;      // steps Шаг сетки
input string OrderStop="  --- OrderStop ---";
input int    maxstepStop      = 5;        // max order OrderStop < 10
input string LotBuyStop       = "0.01/0.02/0.03/0.04/0.05/0.06/0.07/0.08/0.09/0.10";
input string LotSellStop      = "0.01/0.02/0.03/0.04/0.05/0.06/0.07/0.08/0.09/0.10";
input int    stepsStop        = 100;      // steps Шаг сетки
EURUSDH1

Files:
Grid_small_revision.mq4  54 kb
 
Alexsandr San:

#property version "1.001"

Added button for pending orders and separately set up limit and stop orders


This is what I've been dreaming about for a long time!!!!!!!!!!!
Сергей Дыбленко:
This is what I've been dreaming about for a long time!!!!!!!!!!!

I have also added options for pending orders. Just need to read how it works, from the author of the script

#property version "1.002"

added another button to work with pending orders (the button in the tester does not work)

input string t="------------- Balans Parameters -----";
input double TargetProfit     = 999999.99;// Баланс + Прибыль(прибавить к балансу)
input double TargetLoss       = 0;        // Баланс - Убыток(отнять от баланса)
input string _Orders_="------ Parameters Order ---";
input double Lots             = 0.01;     // Lots
input int    StopLoss         = 250;      // StopLoss
input int    TakeProfit       = 900;      // TakeProfit
input double TrailingStop     = 300;      // TrailingStop Фиксированный размер трала
input double TrailingStep     = 50;       // TrailingStep Шаг трала
input string OrderLimit=" --- OrderLimit ---";
input int    maxstepLimit     = 5;        // max order OrderLimit < 10
input string LotBuyLimit      = "0.01/0.02/0.03/0.04/0.05/0.06/0.07/0.08/0.09/0.10";
input string LotSellLimit     = "0.01/0.02/0.03/0.04/0.05/0.06/0.07/0.08/0.09/0.10";
input int    stepsLimit       = 200;      // steps Шаг сетки
input string LimitStop="  --- Set StopLimit ---";
input int    LevelStop        = 100;      // расстояние до stop ордера
input int    LevelLimit       = 500;      // расстояние до limit ордера
input string OrderStop="  --- OrderStop ---";
input int    maxstepStop      = 5;        // max order OrderStop < 10
input string LotBuyStop       = "0.01/0.02/0.03/0.04/0.05/0.06/0.07/0.08/0.09/0.10";
input string LotSellStop      = "0.01/0.02/0.03/0.04/0.05/0.06/0.07/0.08/0.09/0.10";
input int    stepsStop        = 100;      // steps Шаг сетки
EURUSDM30

Added -


how the function - horizontal lines to place pending orders - works, you can find out here

Files:
Grid_small_revision.mq4  72 kb
 
Alexsandr San:
#property version "1.002"

added another button to work with pending orders (the button in the tester does not work)

Added -


how the function - horizontal lines to place pending orders - works, you can check it here

i have already written an order to place pending orders in several directions, it should be done in several ways, i already know it works, i already know it works, i already know it works, but i don't want to do it wrong.

Сергей Дыбленко:

It would be very nice if there was a separation of the buy and sell stops.

Alexsandr San:

i'm sorry if i've humiliated or insulted you with my request!

Сергей Дыбленко:

I'm sorry if I humiliated or insulted you with my request!

I joined your project, we are just friends on the site, I just joined to help you - and the expert would not be here if it were not for you.

You could say it's yours. I may be drunk tonight as usual, but it's yours - and you and I will take care of it.

 
Alexsandr San:

Seryoga! I joined your plan, we are just friends on the site, I just joined to help you - and this expert would not have been there if it were not for you.

You could say it's yours. I may be drunk tonight as usual, but it's yours - and you and I are going to get it right.

Thanks again for the advisor!!!!!!!!!!

And I'm sorry for wasting your time on me!!!!!!!!!!!

I wouldn't dream of offending or insulting you in any way!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Сергей Дыбленко:

thanks again for the advisor!!!!!!!!!!

and sorry for wasting your time on me!!!!!!!!!!!

I would never do anything to offend or insult you!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

I'm sorry, I've had a few drinks today and I might have written something - I'm sorry. I'll look it over tomorrow, I'm drunk.

