How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 22

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Well, when it crosses level 50 in the bottom window.

Looks like it's headed in the right direction.

if you compare it to this picture from the top.

interesting readings - need to figure out how the signals work

I think like a stochastic - it should settle down from 80 and slowly go back to 20

In theory, yes, but all these levels, 80/20, are not stationary, they also move. And you can't say that over 80 is an overbought level. It can go further behind the price
don't know - yet - how to set up properly

There are three Stochastic. two are almost from the same setting, and the third is separate, adjustable.

//--- input parameters
input int                InpKPeriod       = 5;             // K period
input int                InpDPeriod       = 5;             // D period
input int                InpSlowing       = 5;             // Slowing
input ENUM_MA_METHOD     InpMAMethod      = MODE_LWMA;     // Method
input ENUM_STO_PRICE     InpAppliedPrice  = STO_LOWHIGH;   // Applied price
//--- input parameters
input int                InpKPeriod0      = 5;             // K period
input int                InpDPeriod0      = 5;             // D period
input int                InpSlowing0      = 5;             // Slowing
input ENUM_MA_METHOD     InpMAMethod0     = MODE_LWMA;     // Method
input ENUM_STO_PRICE     InpAppliedPrice0 = STO_LOWHIGH;   // Applied price

I tried to cross the MACD with the Stochastic - but it is not possible.

so the indicator - you can roughly adjust . what i wanted .

Files:
Macaque.mq5  8 kb
simulator for the tester. opening - closing manually .

"BUTTON_SELL");
"BUTTON_BUY");
"BUTTON_CLOSE");

replaced - file . trawl on sell did not work. now it works

Files:
Simulator.mq5  9 kb
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25038

added opportunity - to test your strategies in the tester

for mt5 and mt4

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
input bool              InpPanel          =false; // Скрыть кнопки\\Для Тестера
input double            Lot_Default       =0.01;
input int               Lot_Digits        =2;
input int               Stop_Loss         =0;
input int               Take_Profit       =0;
input int               Trail_Start       =0;
input int               Trail_Size        =0;
input int               Gap_Protect       =900;
input bool              true;
input bool              Show_Average      =true;
input color             Text_Color        =Magenta;
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  Text_Corner       =CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER;
input int               Magic_Number      =777;
input string            Order_Comment     ="XXX";
input int               Retry_Delay       =1000;
input int               Retry_Times       =20;
input bool              Manual_Confirm    =true;
input bool              Auto_Alerts       =false;
input int               Hotkey_Sell       =219;
input int               Hotkey_Buy        =221;
input int               Hotkey_Close      =220;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Snapshot2

Tech-Assistent
Tech-Assistent
  • www.mql5.com
Этот простой советник помогает сопровождать стратегии ручного трейдинга при помощи трендовых линий и линий уровней. Советник отслеживает пересечение линий, трендовых либо горизонтальных уровней. Пересечением линии считается тик, при котором текущая цена выше линии, а предыдущий тик ниже линии, либо наоборот. Линии должны иметь специальные...
Files:
Tech-Assistant.mq5  62 kb
Tech-Assistant.mq4  62 kb
bumped, another Expert with Intelligence
Files:
Your_intelligence.mq5  110 kb
version version "1.01"

tweaked the position closures, everything and everyone !!!

Files:
Your_intelligence.mq5  118 kb
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Your intelligence.mq5

Remains to be added to the Expert, Indicator with Artificial Intelligence.

maybe - something will come out of it.

I made an indicator to move the named object. The Expert Advisor opens and closes both Indicator and named object.

It is impossible to check the strategy in the Strategy Tester since when the object triggers, it should go away.

in the indicator settings - both automatically set the object - and manually

input string   InpFont2              = "TOP";       // Obj: TOP (Obj:Name) ВВЕРХУ
input color    Color_Font2           = clrBlue;     //цвет TOP
input string   InpFont1              = "LOWER";     // Obj: LOWER (Obj:Name) ВНИЗУ
input color    Color_Font1           = clrRed;      //цвет LOWER
input bool     Object_Move           = true;        // Вкл. Obj:
input int      InpFractal            = 0;           // Obj: Fractal (0-2)

This - Expert, below in the file - only for the tester!

that to run - on a demo or real account . you just need to - install the indicator IgorM iCustom.mq5 on the chart

And in the Expert Advisor - replace the indicator with2.mq5

here -

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                     Tester Your intelligence.mq5 |
//|                            Copyright © 2019, Aleksandr Klapatyuk |
//|                             https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/klaxse |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "Copyright © 2019, Aleksandr Klapatyuk"
#property link        "https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/klaxse"
#property version     "1.01"
#property description "Copyright © 2019, Vladimir Karputov"
#property description "http://wmua.ru/slesar/"
#property description "Tech-Assistent - by transcendreamer"
#property description "https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/transcendreamer"
//---
#resource "\\Indicators\\IgorM iCustom.ex5"
//---

instead of#resource"\\Indicators\\\\IgorM iCustom.ex5" type in #resource"\\Indicators\\\2.ex5"

and here

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initialization of the indicators                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::InitIndicators(void)
  {
//--- create MACD indicator
   if(m_handle_macd==INVALID_HANDLE)
      if((m_handle_macd=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"IgorM iCustom"))==INVALID_HANDLE)
        {
         printf("Error creating MACD indicator");
         return(false);
        }
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

instead of "IgorM iCustom", you put in "2"

Files:
IgorM_iCustom.mq5  24 kb
2.mq5  17 kb
Tester_Your_intelligence.mq5  118 kb
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

version version "1.01"

tweaked the position closure, everything and everyone !!!

Version "1.02"

Added lot calculation - you can set the lot yourself.

input double   MaximumRisk             = 0.02;          // Maximum Risk in percentage
input double   DecreaseFactor          = 3;             // Descrease factor
input ENUM_LOT_OR_RISK InpLotOrRisk    = risk;          // Money management: Lot OR Risk

Snapshot3 Snapshot2

Snapshot1

Files:
Your_intelligence.mq5  124 kb
2.mq5  17 kb
 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/310846/page5#comment_11355088

Great, that's an interesting picture, I'm going to get an mt5

