How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 22
Well, when it crosses level 50 in the bottom window.
Looks like it's headed in the right direction.
if you compare it to this picture from the top.
interesting readings - need to figure out how the signals work
I think like a stochastic - it should settle down from 80 and slowly go back to 20
don't know - yet - how to set up properly
There are three Stochastic. two are almost from the same setting, and the third is separate, adjustable.
I tried to cross the MACD with the Stochastic - but it is not possible.
so the indicator - you can roughly adjust . what i wanted .
simulator for the tester. opening - closing manually .
"BUTTON_SELL");
"BUTTON_BUY");
"BUTTON_CLOSE");
replaced - file . trawl on sell did not work. now it works
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25038
added opportunity - to test your strategies in the tester
for mt5 and mt4
version version "1.01"
tweaked the position closures, everything and everyone !!!
Your intelligence.mq5
Remains to be added to the Expert, Indicator with Artificial Intelligence.
maybe - something will come out of it.
I made an indicator to move the named object. The Expert Advisor opens and closes both Indicator and named object.
It is impossible to check the strategy in the Strategy Tester since when the object triggers, it should go away.
in the indicator settings - both automatically set the object - and manually
This - Expert, below in the file - only for the tester!
that to run - on a demo or real account . you just need to - install the indicator IgorM iCustom.mq5 on the chart
And in the Expert Advisor - replace the indicator with2.mq5
here -
instead of#resource"\\Indicators\\\\IgorM iCustom.ex5" type in #resource"\\Indicators\\\2.ex5"
and here
instead of "IgorM iCustom", you put in "2"
version version "1.01"
tweaked the position closure, everything and everyone !!!
Version "1.02"
Added lot calculation - you can set the lot yourself.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/310846/page5#comment_11355088
Great, that's an interesting picture, I'm going to get an mt5