How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 2
Added ! - Trawl positions. Trawlpending orders must be disabled if the number of pending orders in the grid in one side is more than one.
see here-
input bool InpStopTrailing= true; // StopTrailing pending(OFF when there is more than 1 in the grid)
input uint maxLimits = 1; // Number of pendingof orders in a grid to one side
I'm embarrassed to ask, but why do we need this information?
I should also add that the opposite pending order is deleted when one of them triggers.
I will take it from here-
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25160
If the order fails, you have to change all pluses to minuses and vice versa in the program. I had a customer who did so and it helped - they finally took him to the nuthouse ))
added - all other orders will be deleted as soon as the pending order is triggered
I think the robot is ready, as it were, for manual trading.
I need to add an auto to it.
from this Expert Advisor
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/24506
Well, there's people in the loony bin, too.
I was only joking about the asylum, no offense intended, but it was a real customer )))) and your method of creating an EA is amusing, keep it up and then the results of the test in a studio!
Yeah, the ones who got burned) And the rest around us.