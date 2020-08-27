How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 2

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Added ! - Trawl positions. Trawlpending orders must be disabled if the number of pending orders in the grid in one side is more than one.

see here-

input bool InpStopTrailing= true; // StopTrailing pending(OFF when there is more than 1 in the grid)
input uint maxLimits = 1; // Number of pendingof orders in a grid to one side

I'm embarrassed to ask why we need this information?
Vladimir Baskakov:
I'm embarrassed to ask, but why do we need this information?
for example - you set 5 pending orders and if you don't disable trawl orders, they will pile up and be one chick each. and once they trigger, there will be 5 open positions of one chick each.
I should also add that the opposite pending order is deleted when one of them triggers.

I will take it from here-

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25160

added - as soon as a pending order is triggered all other orders are deleted
Files:
00004_ASSEMBLY_CODEBASE.mq5  136 kb
 
If the order fails, you have to change all pluses to minuses and vice versa in the program. I had a customer who did so and it helped - they finally took him to the nuthouse ))

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:
added - all other orders will be deleted as soon as the pending order is triggered

I think the robot is ready, as it were, for manual trading.

I need to add an auto to it.

from this Expert Advisor

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/24506

Alexey Volchanskiy:

If he is going to leak, you need to change all the pluses to minuses in the programme and vice versa. I had one customer do this, and it helped - he was finally admitted to the asylum ))

Well, there's people in the loony bin, too.

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

There are people in asylums too.

I was only joking about the asylum, no offense intended, but it was a real customer )))) and your method of creating an EA is amusing, keep it up and then the results of the test in a studio!

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Well, there's people in asylums, too.

Yeah, the ones who got burned) And the rest around us.

