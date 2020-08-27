How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 9

Сергей Криушин:

There are various indicators with lines... just off the top of my head...and if I do some more research...

thank you!

I'll be looking into it.

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Thank you!

I'll be looking into trying it out.

In the AutoTrendLines.mq5 INDICATOR
was giving a warning message
no indicator plot defined for indicator 0 0

added this line
#property indicator_plots 0

warning REMOVED

Files:
AutoTrendLines.mq5  24 kb
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:
THERE IS NOTHING TO DO IN THE EXPERT ADVISOR -
just put BB_TREND.mq5 on chart
AND CHANGE IN THE EXPERT ADVISOR ---
input string t7="------ TREND LINE ------";
input double Step1 = 5.0; // Step of the Trend Line, points
input double LowerUpper = 1.0; // Catch the trend line, points
input string BuyStop_TrendName = "BB TREND Lower"; // AutoTrade.on.= "BB TREND Lower";= "buy";
input string SellStop_TrendName = "BB TREND Upper"; // AutoTrade.On="BB TREND Upper";="sell";
FOR THE TESTER - HERE I CHEATED -

RAN IT THROUGH THE TESTER

HERE'S THE RESULT--

Shot by BB_TREND

BB_TREND

WELL, FOR THE TESTER - THIS IS WHERE I CHEATED -

Crossing Trend Line Current Timeframe
Crossing Trend Line Current Timeframe
I need to add another function to my EA-

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

I need to add another function to my EA -

to put a trend line indicator on the chart

and the Expert Advisor would make -

or buy sell or pending orders


I'll start at the beginning:

------- trend line ------

corrected: line deletions

Files:
XXXXX_ASSEMBLY_CODEBASE.mq5  142 kb
Y
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

that would put an indicator with a trend line on the chart

the Expert Advisor would make -

or buy sell or pending orders


PUT A TREND LINE INDICATOR ON THE CHART -

OR DRAW IT BY HAND -

- READY TO USE -

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

WE PUT A TREND LINE INDICATOR ON THE CHART -

OR DRAW IT BY HAND -

- READY TO USE -

AND THIS IS HOW IT WORKS IN THE TESTER.

