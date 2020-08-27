How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 9
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
There are various indicators with lines... just off the top of my head...and if I do some more research...
thank you!
I'll be looking into it.
Thank you!
I'll be looking into trying it out.
In the AutoTrendLines.mq5 INDICATOR
was giving a warning message
no indicator plot defined for indicator 0 0
added this line
#property indicator_plots 0
warning REMOVED
just put the BB_TREND.mq5 indicator on the chart
AND CHANGE IN THE EXPERT ADVISOR ---
input string t7 = "------ TREND LINE ------";
input double Step1 = 5.0; // Step of the Trend Line, points
input double LowerUpper = 1.0; // Catch the trend line, points
input string BuyStop_TrendName = "BB TREND Lower"; // AutoTrade.on.= "BB TREND Lower";= "buy";
input string SellStop_TrendName = "BB TREND Upper"; // AutoTrade.On="BB TREND Upper";="sell";
just put BB_TREND.mq5 on chart
AND CHANGE IN THE EXPERT ADVISOR ---
input string t7="------ TREND LINE ------";
input double Step1 = 5.0; // Step of the Trend Line, points
input double LowerUpper = 1.0; // Catch the trend line, points
input string BuyStop_TrendName = "BB TREND Lower"; // AutoTrade.on.= "BB TREND Lower";= "buy";
input string SellStop_TrendName = "BB TREND Upper"; // AutoTrade.On="BB TREND Upper";="sell";
RAN IT THROUGH THE TESTER
HERE'S THE RESULT--
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25309
WELL, FOR THE TESTER - THIS IS WHERE I CHEATED -
I need to add another function to my EA-
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25309
I need to add another function to my EA -
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25309
to put a trend line indicator on the chart
and the Expert Advisor would make -
or buy sell or pending orders
I'll start at the beginning:
------- trend line ------
corrected: line deletions
that would put an indicator with a trend line on the chart
the Expert Advisor would make -
or buy sell or pending orders
PUT A TREND LINE INDICATOR ON THE CHART -
OR DRAW IT BY HAND -
- READY TO USE -
WE PUT A TREND LINE INDICATOR ON THE CHART -
OR DRAW IT BY HAND -
- READY TO USE -
AND THIS IS HOW IT WORKS IN THE TESTER.