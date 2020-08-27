How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 46
Indicator has 4 horizontal lines - 2 of them working from the indicator Heiken_Ashi
2 levels from which you can buy or sell. When they cross red, you get one signal -when they cross blue, you get another signal
-------------
when is in the middle (between the lines (red and blue) signals do not work - will work, as will come out to either side
I have attached the Expert Advisor to this Indicator
You need to install the Indicator on the chart, then install the Expert Advisor on the same chart
---------------------
after a position was opened the indicator was deleted. after a while I set the indicator again (how to check the work of the Expert)
---------------
when a signal triggers, opens a position and deletes the indicator together with lines
Combined two experts for manual trading
this onehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/24803
and this onehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/26353
Added another line
Added another line.
For a full-fledged Expert, missing -
1 - Stop Loss , Take Profit in pips (not visible)
2 - Trailing Stop from horizontal line
3 - Signal from the Indicator
I will further modify the Expert Advisor2_LineOpenClose.mq5
Added - Signal from Indic ator
this way
Now in the settings
Checking of an indicator signal
For a full-fledged Expert, missing -
1 - Stop Loss , Take Profit in pips (not visible)
2 - Trailing Stop from Horizontal Lines
3 - The signal from the indicator
I will fine-tune the Expert Advisor2_LineOpenClose.mq5
I also addedTrailing Stop from Horizontal Line . I sort of added everything and now check its workability.
Here are the settings
AddedTrailing Stop from Horizontal Lines as well. I think I've added everything, now I just need to check if it works.
Here are the settings
The principle of work, here these parameters.
When funds reach a given target, all positions will be closed on all open pairs, and all charts will change to "ADX"pattern
( It is important - it is obligatory that figures above your balance are written in the settings) and Expert Advisor will close all opened positions and change the charts of the template
-------------------------------------------------------------
lot parameter.
can you set one position as 0.06 or number of positions as 6 at 0.01
---------------------------------------------------------------
parameter with Take ProfitT.
It is triggered by the number of pips (if it is "0" it will close the position) it is necessary to specify the distance.
XXX_Trailing Line.mq5
The indicator only opens positions to close, I took it from the Expert Advisor in the terminal (Moving Average)
I fined a little bit reversal
The simplest trading system using semaphore indicators
Samples of typical semaphore, signal indicators
There are many similar indicators in Code Base at the moment. For the purpose of this article, I will only give a few links to the source resources:
I don't like it when I close a position. I am looking for a way to correct the function, to close a position from an indicator
-------------------------------------------------------------------
I fixed it. I added it from Moving Average indicator
and in OnTick()
it turns outSelectPosition() should go through it