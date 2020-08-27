How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 24
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
to facilitate - install and set up Expert Advisor
there is a handy utility -https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/5614 (save a template of the Chart with the Expert Exp Your intelligence.mq5 and
Indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1776)
adjusted - from the indicator fibopivot_v2.mq5 ------ (Resistance 3 will trigger a sell action) (Support 3 will trigger a buy action)
You choose pairs you like to work with - even all of them. Through the utilityExp_finder.mq5 and a chart will open with an Expert Advisor and Indicator already installed
you cannot check it in the tester - the indicator is not deleted
And here in a minute - Installing the Expert Advisor on all pairs
Utility for selecting and navigating in MQL5 and MQL4: making charts more informative
Utility author https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/needtome
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/5614
author of indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/godzilla
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1776
Real author:
Kalenzo
I have added the function -Change Pattern on Charts. When the target balance is reached, the open charts will change the pattern set in the Expert Advisor
input string Template = "ADX";// Template name(without '.tpl')
no possibility, check in the tester
check - what it would look like, realistically
I figured out how to set horizontal lines in the tester
using buttons BUY and SELL
choose step of grid (distance from current price)input int Step=55;// Obj: Step of grid, points(0 = false)
I figured out how to set horizontal lines in the tester
using buttons BUY and SELL
choose step of grid (distance from current price)input int Step= 55;// Obj: Step of grid, points(0 = false)
2 from above and 2 from below - at different distances
2 at the top and 2 at the bottom - at different distances
Expanded possibilities - exposes horizontal lines from Indicatorinput bool OpenedStopObj = true;// On. Horizontal Line(true)
set up lines of 1 pair
set up line 2 pair
Tested in the tester - as is.
Here is the result from ZigzagColor.ex5 indicator
Expanded features - exposes horizontal lines from Indicatorinput bool OpenedStopObj = true;// On. Horizontal Line(true)
set up lines 1 pair
set up line 2 pair
Tested in the tester - as is.
Here is the result of ZigzagColor.ex5 indicator
with another indicator
good results will be when you set the balance target double TargetProfit = 200000.00; // Target Profit
For example, if you have a balance of 100 on your account, you want to earn 100, so set it to 200.
Or you create a template with other settings for the EA - in the Expert Advisor set the name of a template with other settings - the same Expert Advisor input stringTemplate = "ADX";// Template name(without '.tpl')
to make it easier to install and configure Expert Advisor
there is a handy utility - _finder.mq5 (save the chart template with the Expert Advisor and indicator fibopivot_v2.mq5)
adjusted - from the indicator fibopivot_v2.mq5 ------ (Resistance 3 triggered to sell) (Support 3 triggered to buy)
You choose pairs you like to work with - even all of them. Through the utilityExp_finder.mq5 and a chart will open with an Expert Advisor and Indicator already installed
you cannot check it in the tester - the indicator is not deleted
And here in a minute - Installing the Expert Advisor on all pairs
Utility for selection and navigation in MQL5 and MQL4: increase informativeness of charts
Utility authorhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/needtome
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/5614
author of indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/godzilla
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1776
Real author:
Kalenzo
updated - added .
using the script, install EA on all open charts .
in one of the EAs, set a balance target - all EAs will disappear as soon as it is reached .
- I checked all operations of the EA, everything works . you just need to find the settings and have a good profit !
updated - added . other possibilities
using the script, set Expert Advisors on all open charts .
set a balance target in one of the EAs - all EAs will disappear as soon as it is reached .
- I have checked all operations of the EA, everything works . you just need to pick the settings and have a nice profit !
I have added a sound, when setting in automatic mode, Horizontal lines.
Added sound, when setting in automatic mode, Horizontal Lines.
something has to - revise, with automatic setting ofHorizontal lines
on 2mins check - at first everything goes as it should - after 10 operations, glitch starts and position opening
----- what the hell today - images do not set correctly