As you know.
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

to facilitate - install and set up Expert Advisor

there is a handy utility -https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/5614 (save a template of the Chart with the Expert Exp Your intelligence.mq5 and

Indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1776)

adjusted - from the indicator fibopivot_v2.mq5 ------ (Resistance 3 will trigger a sell action) (Support 3 will trigger a buy action)

You choose pairs you like to work with - even all of them. Through the utilityExp_finder.mq5 and a chart will open with an Expert Advisor and Indicator already installed

you cannot check it in the tester - the indicator is not deleted

And here in a minute - Installing the Expert Advisor on all pairs

Utility for selecting and navigating in MQL5 and MQL4: making charts more informative

Utility author https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/needtome

https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/5614

author of indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/godzilla

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1776

Real author:

Kalenzo



I have added the function -Change Pattern on Charts. When the target balance is reached, the open charts will change the pattern set in the Expert Advisor

input string Template = "ADX";// Template name(without '.tpl') 

input string   t0="------ Parameters --------";         // Настройка Эксперта
input string   Template                = "ADX";         // Имя шаблона(without '.tpl')
input bool     ObjectBuySell           = false;         // Вкл. Копки Buy/Sell (для тестера)
input datetime HoursFrom               = D'1970.01.01'; // Время старта Эксперта
input datetime HoursTo                 = D'2030.12.31'; // Время закрытия всех позиций
input double   TargetProfit            = 200000.00;     // Целевая прибыль

Alpari MT5 no possibility, check in the tester

Photo by check - what it would look like, realistically

I figured out how to set horizontal lines in the tester

using buttons BUY and SELL

choose step of grid (distance from current price)input int Step=55;// Obj: Step of grid, points(0 = false)

input string   t1="------ SL TP    ----------";         // Trailing
input double   InStopLoss              = 250;           // Stop Loss, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)
input double   InTakeProfit            = 55;            // Take Profit, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)
input int      Step                    = 55;            // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов(0 = false)

Picture 2

Photo by

Files:
00001.mq5  150 kb
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

I figured out how to set horizontal lines in the tester

using buttons BUY and SELL

choose step of grid (distance from current price)input int Step= 55;// Obj: Step of grid, points(0 = false)


2 from above and 2 from below - at different distances

SnapshotÕs

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

2 at the top and 2 at the bottom - at different distances

Expanded possibilities - exposes horizontal lines from Indicatorinput bool OpenedStopObj = true;// On. Horizontal Line(true)

input string   t8="------ Auto trading ------";         // Авто Торговля от Индикатора
input bool     OpenedStop              = false;         // Вкл. Opened Buy/Sell
input bool     ClosedStop              = false;         // Вкл. Closed Buy/Sell
input bool     OpenedStopObj           = true;          // Вкл. Horizontal Line(true)
input bool     Revers                  = false;         // Revers
//---

set up lines of 1 pair

input string   t2="------ Obj:Name 1-2 ------";         // Имя Объекта
input int      Step                    = 55;            // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов(0 = false)
input string   InpObjDownName0         = "TOP 1";       // Obj: TOP (Name Obj) ВВЕРХУ 1
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommand=open_sell;     // Obj:  command:
input string   InpObjUpName0           = "LOWER 2";     // Obj: LOWER (Name Obj) ВНИЗУ 2
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommand0=open_buy;     // Obj:  command:

set up line 2 pair

input string   t4="------ Obj:Name 5-6 ------";         // Имя Объекта
input int      Step0                   = 90;            // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов(0 = false)
input string   InpObjDownName02        = "TOP 5";       // Obj: TOP (Name Obj) ВВЕРХУ 5
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommand2=open_sell;    // Obj:  command:
input string   InpObjUpName02          = "LOWER 6";     // Obj: LOWER (Name Obj) ВНИЗУ 6
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommand02=open_buy;    // Obj:  command:

Tested in the tester - as is.

Here is the result from ZigzagColor.ex5 indicator

zigzag

zigzag xxx

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Expanded features - exposes horizontal lines from Indicatorinput bool OpenedStopObj = true;// On. Horizontal Line(true)

set up lines 1 pair

set up line 2 pair

Tested in the tester - as is.

Here is the result of ZigzagColor.ex5 indicator


with another indicator

Snapshotx2

Snapshotx2x

good results will be when you set the balance target double TargetProfit = 200000.00; // Target Profit

input string   t0="------ Parameters --------";         // Настройка Эксперта
input string   Template                = "ADX";         // Имя шаблона(without '.tpl')
input bool     ObjectBuySell           = true;          // Вкл. Копки Buy/Sell (для тестера)
input bool     ObjectLineX             = true;          // Horizontal Line(true) || Buy/Sell(false)
input datetime HoursFrom               = D'1970.01.01'; // Время старта Эксперта
input datetime HoursTo                 = D'2030.12.31'; // Время закрытия всех позиций
input double   TargetProfit            = 200000.00;     // Целевая прибыль
input uint     maxLimits               = 1;             // Кол-во Позиции Открыть в одну сторону
input double   MaximumRisk             = 0.01;          // Maximum Risk in percentage
input double   DecreaseFactor          = 3;             // Descrease factor
input ENUM_LOT_OR_RISK InpLotOrRisk    = lot;           // Money management: Lot OR Risk

For example, if you have a balance of 100 on your account, you want to earn 100, so set it to 200.

Or you create a template with other settings for the EA - in the Expert Advisor set the name of a template with other settings - the same Expert Advisor input stringTemplate = "ADX";// Template name(without '.tpl')

Files:
Tester_Your_intelligence.mq5  169 kb
2.mq5  17 kb
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

updated - added .

using the script, install EA on all open charts .

Alpari MT5

in one of the EAs, set a balance target - all EAs will disappear as soon as it is reached .

- I checked all operations of the EA, everything works . you just need to find the settings and have a good profit !

Files:
Exp_Your_intelligence.zip  33 kb
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

I have added a sound, when setting in automatic mode, Horizontal lines.

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Added sound, when setting in automatic mode, Horizontal Lines.

something has to - revise, with automatic setting ofHorizontal lines

on 2mins check - at first everything goes as it should - after 10 operations, glitch starts and position opening

----- what the hell today - images do not set correctly

Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы объектов / Типы объектов
Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы объектов / Типы объектов
  • www.mql5.com
При создании графического объекта функцией ObjectCreate() необходимо указать тип создаваемого объекта, который может принимать одно из значений перечисления ENUM_OBJECT. Дальнейшие уточнения свойств созданного объекта возможно с помощью функций по работе с графическими объектами.
I think I've figured out where I messed up in the Expert. I will check how it works today. If it works properly, I will post it here.
