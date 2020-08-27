How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 38
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
a very suspicious error in general - and was it an error? Everything is working perfectly - so I'm wondering what was it
if 4 positions opened correctly - and then started to open against the grain
You're the one who's thinking, but the machine doesn't think, what's in it is what shoots, it's just an unknown combination of all the functions and gives a result, and then you have to figure out if it was right and how to make it work better... I've been there several times too. I put it in - I see - it goes the wrong way - I take it away...)
You're the one thinking, but the machine doesn't think, what's in it is what shoots, just an unknown combination of all the functions and gives a result, and you have to figure out later if it was right and how to make it work better... that's what happened a few times too...) puts it on - sees it - goes the wrong way - takes it away...)
no. no, you're using another logic of the same expert. he has a lot of things in him. i know that he should open this way and that way. and he goes against the creatorOf course the object can open there and there - but I've set the command in a certain direction.
There was an error on this pair.
I set the Expert Advisor again with default settings - just to make the profit on positions work ...
AUDNZDH1
I don't know, it's better not to start like that ... and after those spikes there is usually a retracement in the same direction ... I don't work with this pair at all, although there is no difference, I have to put....
No. You use - another logic of the same Expert Advisor. it contains a lot of things. i know that it must open this way and that way. and it goes against the creator.the object can of course open there and there - but I've set the command in a certain direction
The logic from your Expert Advisor has entered into one function - it performs the actions you have described.
Tyu, it's better not to start with such little things... and after such spikes there's usually a retaliation in the same direction... I don't work with this pair at all, although it makes no difference, I'll have to see....
i have never used this pair - i decided to open all default pairs in forex.all.set
to test the Expert Advisor on a real account
I have never used this pair - I decided to open all the default pairs in the forex.all.set
to test the Expert Advisor on a real account
I've got it on 20 fumes and I don't touch it, I just listen to it work, it makes certain sounds...
I'm tired... I've had the flu for two weeks and it's not going away, I'm going to sleep then we'll see where it goes...
I'm tired... I've had the flu for two weeks and it's not going away, I'm going to sleep then we'll see where it goes...
Stopped running all the terminals mt4, 5 is working at startup appears in the process for a second and vikidytes all tried everything from turning off the antivirus to run all the old builds, no shit helps, on Friday all was normal. Running Windows 8.1 Somebody help, it looks like the neurosis will start soon
open the metaiditor
open the top line (files), there is (open data directory)
это адрес C:\Users\---------\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\36A64B8C79A6163D85E6173B54096685
you need to go to
and delete this MetaQuotes folder.
all indicators you have installed and EAs will be deleted