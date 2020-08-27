How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 35
I'll update on Monday - if everything works properly
For now, just for the tester - this version to review and try out
how to do the calculation - check with the author https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22382
it is convenient to use the Expert Advisor to issue closing or opening commands from the object's points
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
also changedTrailingStop_STOP_LEVEL = 36;// Trailing Stop LEVEL ------------- - 360 in that version, while this version has 36
// Obj: Revers - both for named objects - and for buttons
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
#property version "1.03"
Added another function - pressing the key ( V ) will show three Horizontal lines .
Used the codes - of these Good people - Health! Them ! Good luck !!!
What a mess the mission control centre made of this zoop lacks a good instruction ... how to enter the orbit profitably ... I can't make it out without a bottle... I'll understand it gradually, but here's a tip - Ilana's code 1.6 on MT5 may work in both Buy and Sell, with your lines, you can make good money on it too...i have a code 1.6 for bay and sell with your lines puts a lot of profit... One can make good profit with it ... If you already know the code, you'll probably get a lot of profit with your lines ... If you already know the code, you'll probably get a lot of profit with your lines ... If you already know the code, you'll probably get some profit with your lines ... If you already know the code, you'll probably get some profit with your lines ... If you already know the code, you'll probably get some profit with your lines ...
So I created a thread -https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/326248
to study it together - and on the basis of these analyses, create a manual for it.
I see, opened electricity, but I do not know how it works, although sometimes it can kill ...))) In the screenshots/pictures that I gave above, show at least what comes from, how orders are placed, by which poke - I do not understand ... Look at this code ( Angry Bird (Scalping) (barabashkakvn's edition).mq5) it goes much easier there...))
This EA contains all possible and impossible algorithms - I don't know how to describe them - who has what imagination - they can solve it.
I'm very satisfied with it! I don't want to look at any Expert Advisor, I just created another topic for that - well, nobody is interested in that!
here is one example of a named object
there are 4 named objects, from which a command is triggered
1 and 2 trigger the opening of the named objects 3 and 4 from 3 and 4 already gives the command to open or close any side.
it is possible to give a command to an object with a name directly instead of another object with the name to buy or sell or close
---------------------------
and most importantly I have already described it . and as I said and I say I do not like to write much
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
no!
You need another object in addition to these objects.
these
it's hard to describe - you need a demo by clicking - practice
-----------------------------------
so you have 8 named objects - which will execute your commands - plus there are 2 more objects in reserve
CONCLUSION THAT!
Each strategy has a different move. That's why we set up a demo account, practice, get our hands on it and only after that we switch to a real account.