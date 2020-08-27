How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 35

I'll update on Monday - if everything works properly

For now, just for the tester - this version to review and try out

how to do the calculation - check with the author https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22382

it is convenient to use the Expert Advisor to issue closing or opening commands from the object's points

also changedTrailingStop_STOP_LEVEL = 36;// Trailing Stop LEVEL ------------- - 360 in that version, while this version has 36

// Obj: Revers - both for named objects - and for buttons

input string   t6="------ Obj: Revers Buy and Sell --"; // Obj: Revers Buy and Sell
input bool     ObjRevers               = false;         // Obj: Revers

input string   t7="------ Button: AVGiS -----";         // AVGiS (Или обычный режим Buy/Sell)
input ENUM_BUTTON Buttons              = Button1;       // Вкл: Копки Buy/Sell
input bool     ObjectLineX             = false;         // Button: Horizontal Line(true) || Buy/Sell(false)
input int      TrailingStop_STOP_LEVEL = 36;            // Trailing Stop LEVEL

Shot test 3

Snapshot test

Shot test 2

Files:
Tester_Horse_move.mq5  235 kb
2.mq5  17 kb


#property version "1.03"

VERS 3

VERS 3 1

Files:
Horse_move.mq5  236 kb
Added another function - pressing the key ( V ) will show three Horizontal lines .

Used the codes - of these Good people - Health! Them ! Good luck !!!

#property description "Copyright © 2019, Vladimir Karputov"
#property description "http://wmua.ru/slesar/"
#property description "Klymenko Roman (needtome@icloud.com)"
#property description "https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/needtome"
#property description "Copyright © 2019, SEM "
#property description "https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/seliveru"
#property description "Copyright 2019, Trading-go Project."
#property description "https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/voldemar"
#property description "https://trading-go.ru"
#property description "Copyright © 2019, Anzhela Sityaeva"
#property description "https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/avs.fx"
#property version     "1.04"

VERSION 4

Files:
Horse_move.mq5  246 kb
 
What a mess the mission control centre made of this zoop lacks a good instruction ... how to enter the orbit profitably ... I can't make it out without a bottle... I'll understand it gradually, but here's a tip - Ilana's code 1.6 on MT5 may work in both Buy and Sell, with your lines, you can make good money on it too...i have a code 1.6 for bay and sell with your lines puts a lot of profit... One can make good profit with it ... If you already know the code, you'll probably get a lot of profit with your lines ... If you already know the code, you'll probably get a lot of profit with your lines ... If you already know the code, you'll probably get some profit with your lines ... If you already know the code, you'll probably get some profit with your lines ... If you already know the code, you'll probably get some profit with your lines ...

Сергей Криушин:

What a mess the mission control centre has made of it, there is not enough good instruction in this zoop...how to properly enter the orbit of the profit... I can't figure it out without a bottle... I'll figure it out gradually,

So I created a thread -https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/326248

to study it together - and on the basis of these analyses, create a manual for it.

I see, opened electricity, but I do not know how it works, although sometimes it can kill ...))) In the screenshots/pictures that I gave above, show at least what comes from, how orders are placed, by which poke - I do not understand ... Look at this code ( Angry Bird (Scalping) (barabashkakvn's edition).mq5) it goes much easier there...))

This EA contains all possible and impossible algorithms - I don't know how to describe them - who has what imagination - they can solve it.

I'm very satisfied with it! I don't want to look at any Expert Advisor, I just created another topic for that - well, nobody is interested in that!

here is one example of a named object

input string   t3="------ Obj:Name 1-2-3-4 ------";     // Имя Объекта
input string   InpObjUpNameZ           = "TOP 1";       // Obj: TOP (Name Obj) ВВЕРХУ 1
input string   InpObjDownNameZ         = "LOWER 2";     // Obj: LOWER (Name Obj) ВНИЗУ 2
input int      Step                    = 15;            // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов(0 = false)
input string   InpObjDownName0         = "TOP 3";       // Obj: TOP (Name Obj) ВВЕРХУ 3
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommand=open_sell;     // Obj:  command:
input string   InpObjUpName0           = "LOWER 4";     // Obj: LOWER (Name Obj) ВНИЗУ 4
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommand0=open_buy;     // Obj:  command:

there are 4 named objects, from which a command is triggered

1 and 2 trigger the opening of the named objects 3 and 4 from 3 and 4 already gives the command to open or close any side.

it is possible to give a command to an object with a name directly instead of another object with the name to buy or sell or close

and most importantly I have already described it . and as I said and I say I do not like to write much

no!

You need another object in addition to these objects.

these

input string   t5="- 2_Obj:Trailing Line 7-8-9-10 --- ";// Trailing Obj:Line
input string   InpObjUpNameZx          = "TOP 7";       // Obj: TOP (Name Obj) ВВЕРХУ 7
input string   InpObjDownNameZx        = "LOWER 8";     // Obj: LOWER (Name Obj) ВНИЗУ 8
input int      StepZx                  = 15;            // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов(0 = false)
input string   InpObjUpNameX           = "TOP 9";       // Obj: TOP (Horizontal Line) ВВЕРХУ 9
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommandX=open_buy;     // Obj:  command:
input string   InpObjDownNameX         = "LOWER 10";    // Obj: LOWER (Horizontal Line) ВНИЗУ 10
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommand0X=open_sell;   // Obj:  command:
input ushort   InpObjTrailingStopX     = 15;            // Obj: Trailing Stop (distance from price to object, in pips)
input ushort   InpObjTrailingStepX     = 5;             // Obj: Trailing Step, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)

it's hard to describe - you need a demo by clicking - practice

so you have 8 named objects - which will execute your commands - plus there are 2 more objects in reserve

CONCLUSION THAT!

Each strategy has a different move. That's why we set up a demo account, practice, get our hands on it and only after that we switch to a real account.

