How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 39
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
open the metaiditor
open the top line (files), there is (open data directory)
это адрес C:\Users\---------\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\36A64B8C79A6163D85E6173B54096685
you need to go to
and delete this MetaQuotes folder.
warning !!!---all the indicators you installed and the experts will be deleted.
this will work - you have to restart the terminal
#property version "1.03"
I won't change anything -version "1.03" is the normal version
I added a superfluous function toversion "1.04".
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
if anyone is interested, here is a fully functional version https://c.mql5.com/3/297/Horse_move__4.mq5
How easy it is to learn how to manage -
place an object with a name on the chart ( for example, a horizontal line) this line has a name - copy it
open the Expert Advisor settings and fill it in - if the line is set above the current price, you need to put it where ( TOP ) if it is below the current price, then ( LOWER )
further we choose a command - what we want these lines to do (
)
#property version "1.03"
I won't change anything -version "1.03" is the normal version
I added a superfluous function toversion "1.04".
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
if anyone is interested, here is a fully functional version https://c.mql5.com/3/297/Horse_move__4.mq5
Hello Alexander, the version 1.03 is the one you cited on the link https://c.mql5.com/3/297/Horse_move__4.mq5 in the code of your Expert Advisor.
So is it the third version or did you just forget to change it to 1.04?
Sincerely, Vladimir.
Hello Alexander, the link you provided https://c.mql5.com/3/297/Horse_move__4.mq5 has version 1.03 in the EA code.
So is it the third version or did you just forget to change it to 1.04?
Regards, Vladimir.
It is the third version.
as it is, the fourth version is also working - the function I have added is not needed. it does not prevent the Expert Advisor from working, but it is of no use.
If you press key four (V) or key Russian (M) on your computer, three horizontal lines will pop up.
Do not enter names in Expert Advisor of these horizontal lines.
I will now tell you how to use a variant, from a line triggered opening, another line at a different distance .
1,2 - this is the name for those objects that will - not to open positions, but to open another object at a given distance ( Step=15;// Obj: Step of the grid, points(0 = false))
will open 3,4 - from these objects - you set a command (=open_buy;// Obj: command:)
there is another option
this is the same as the other option - only these objects can also work as a trawl
also if you have popped out - two objects
is adjusted with the0 - nothing will pop up
there is another option
it is the same as that variant - only these objects can also work as trawl
onlyTOP (Horizontal Line)LOWER (Horizontal Line) is suitable for trail names.
Important!!! Horizontal linesit does not matter - as long as the name of theObj object is entered: TOP (Name Obj) UP 7