Aleksandr Klapatyuk:
I think I have understood where I have messed up in Expert Advisor. I will try to check it today. If it works properly I will post it here.

ran on 19 pairs for 2 minutes. For a real time test.

----- added:

wrong picture. i need to see the balance at the same time.

Alpari MT5


Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

I do not know how to use it. no errors

Photo by

I have set a balance target of 55000 for one of my EAs.

Balance is growing but funds are shrinking - so many positions have opened.

Only need to set the correct settings, sl and tp.

Snapshot2

Files:
Your_intelligence.mq5  174 kb
2.mq5  17 kb
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

three sounds

PlaySound("tick.wav"); sets horizontal line

PlaySound("ok.wav"); buy sell and remove Horizontal line - close positions .

PlaySound("expert.wav"); when balance is reached - delete expert



Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы объектов / Типы объектов
Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы объектов / Типы объектов
  • www.mql5.com
При создании графического объекта функцией ObjectCreate() необходимо указать тип создаваемого объекта, который может принимать одно из значений перечисления ENUM_OBJECT. Дальнейшие уточнения свойств созданного объекта возможно с помощью функций по работе с графическими объектами.
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

as long as it goes - as the expert intended. no errors

a balance target of 55000 has been set for one of the Expert Advisors.

there is no way 55000 will not be fixed on the funds so everything will be closed and the Expert Advisors will be deleted.

Photo by

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

history of expert's work

from a runoff of trades - only works on commission

Snapshot3

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

tired of waiting - when it reaches 55000 changed 54600

there were probably 100 positions open. all of them closed after reaching 54,600, which is very important.

Shot4

Finally. At least I've got one Expert to work with.

I think there's no better Expert than this (just kidding).

Files:
Your_intelligence.mq5  174 kb
2.mq5  17 kb
Made another Expert. Almost like the previous one, the difference is the Horizontal Line work.

Snapshot1

Snapshot2

Files:
Obj_HLine_intelligence.mq5  167 kb
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Made another Expert. Almost like the previous one, the difference is the Horizontal Line work.

#property version     "1.01"

Fixed: - When a Horizontal line is triggered - the next one is set at a given distance from the price

EURUSDH1

Files:
Obj_HLine_intelligence.mq5  166 kb
