How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 25
I think I have understood where I have messed up in Expert Advisor. I will try to check it today. If it works properly I will post it here.
ran on 19 pairs for 2 minutes. For a real time test.
----- added:
wrong picture. i need to see the balance at the same time.
I do not know how to use it. no errors
I have set a balance target of 55000 for one of my EAs.
Balance is growing but funds are shrinking - so many positions have opened.
Only need to set the correct settings, sl and tp.
three sounds
PlaySound("tick.wav"); sets horizontal line
PlaySound("ok.wav"); buy sell and remove Horizontal line - close positions .
PlaySound("expert.wav"); when balance is reached - delete expert
as long as it goes - as the expert intended. no errors
a balance target of 55000 has been set for one of the Expert Advisors.
there is no way 55000 will not be fixed on the funds so everything will be closed and the Expert Advisors will be deleted.
history of expert's work
from a runoff of trades - only works on commission
tired of waiting - when it reaches 55000 changed 54600
there were probably 100 positions open. all of them closed after reaching 54,600, which is very important.
Finally. At least I've got one Expert to work with.
I think there's no better Expert than this (just kidding).
Made another Expert. Almost like the previous one, the difference is the Horizontal Line work.
Fixed: - When a Horizontal line is triggered - the next one is set at a given distance from the price