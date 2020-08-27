How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 51
Yes! You should also add this to the Utilityhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23939
Added this Function
under Indicator, need one name - LOW
I have added this function
under Indicator, need one name - LOW
Forgot! Disable this Function
#property version "1.010"
What can this utility do!? - yes! practically everything, all your fantasies in one .
Well if the price comes to a crossover point, then yes)))) for sure
I'm asking for another function in this utility - trawl, behind the horizontal blue line
1
2
Here I am, manually, moving the yellow horizontal line and a stop is triggered.
3
It is behind the horizontal line - it remains to be seen which calculation is done in the indicator Low_Macd_Line.mq5 to trawl behind the blue one
in the picture - top blue, touching the upper yellow one, triggers the signal
and the lower blue one, touching the lower yellow one, triggers the signal
Was able to fix the trawl in the indicator windowLow_Macd_Line.mq5 worked - now on Monday, to get it right and update the utility
------------------------
here is the trawl itself
Maybe someone will be interested in playing with this function in the tester - I am pasting the utility, it is purely for the tester, you also need this indicatorLow_Macd_Line.mq5
the function itself Here-
when from the indicatorLow_Macd_Line.mq5 you need to set these Horizontal lines, one Name"LOW"
One more function should be added to this utility - trawl, behind the horizontal blue line
#property version "1.011"
Trailing arm should be adjusted for each pair (for XAU/USD for 1 hour) for one minute 0.1001
On GBPUSD under one minute 0.0001
The most important thing - when using the indicatorLow_Macd_Line.mq5
you have to correctly enter the name of the Horizontal line (there are two of them) - it's very important!!! What would the indicatorLow_Macd_Line.mq5 be in 1 window of the Indicator on the chart
It should be like this!
1.
2.
3.
4.
In the pictures - trawl worked and changed direction - now you want to manually, again set the horizontal line of SELL - in case this changes direction again
#property version "1.012"
Slightly refined the Function
When triggered, horizontal line SELL opens a position and displays a horizontal line BUY and vice versa.
Also, the line is set either from "0" and distance is setby Obj: Trailing Step MACD
or from Horizontal line"LOW".
FromTimer "LOW Up" "LOW Down" same, onlythe distance is set (input ushort InpObjTrailingStepCS = 5;// Obj: Trailing Step, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)
How to know the distance of the horizontal line in the indicatorLow_Macd_Line.mq5 to set in the trail (on each pair, a different distance)
Copy and paste in the Utility settings
in the picture from "0" to Horizontal BUY 0.0064 and when it touches Horizontal LOW, Horizontal SELL will be set (only below"0"-0.0064)
IMPORTANT!!! do not put minus ( - ) in front of figures, which we input into utility
One of the Variants of this function