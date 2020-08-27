How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 55
I tested this feature today with the Horizontal line duplication for loss function (as the price went the wrong way, meets a horizontal line on the way, opens a position from it and the line bounces back even further, for a given distance, the loss increases and the next time the horizontal line is touched, the lot will open with an increase).
I'm stunned. - This logic, pulls everything to the plus side. I wonder how much you can sell a miracle like that for!
it's "hello Martin!" :-) that is the increase in volume from the drawdown. Judging by the description, also a grid.
This is not bad, but you have to be honest with yourself - it pulls out of small "market went against me", but the risk of losing the deposit is great there.
I've been trying it for 2 weeks and it's really good.
If i close now i would get 2000 it's not so bad either (it's rubles)
I've had it for a couple of years. Or to dump right at the start :-)
Martin (and nets) can sustain up to 15-17 "mimes" in a row. Except that the market can easily put up more.
So be careful. Although you know it.
The idea to use graphical objects and interact with a user through them, it's good. But auto-tests are impossible, so you have to be aware of the risks, they cannot be simulated.
Trying out a new function . The calendar gives a signal, a command can be selected from the signal
Still need to think about what other commands are needed for the calendar.
I've already got these.
in the picture installed Utility, this is figure 1. the second will be with the executed command (Horizontal lines at a given distance)
picture 1
I can not yet understand where the signal from the calendar comes from - probably from here, in theory at 17.00 should work
-------------------------------- yes! From here! I set the Horizontal lines, and from them my commands
Figure 1.
Added function, calendar signal in the terminal
#property version "1.020"
From the signal , it is best to set Horizontal Lines and From Horizontal Lines, give commands
Maxim Kuznetsov:
Autotests are impossible, so you have to be aware of the risks, they cannot be simulated.
You can fully, in the tester test - Horizontal lines are drawn from the buttons
Here are two lines running and I haven't touched a thing.
#property version "1.021"
Changed this function slightly, start by time, and also when this function should stop its work
it's "hello Martin!" :-)
It's actually a Utility for manual trading, and with all the extras you want. You could just organise some logic, with automatic actions
It is necessary to make separate Horizontal L ines for this "Calendar" Function, because it takes these Horizontal Lines, which I can work with at the same time
#property version "1.022"
Added more lines to this " Calendar" Function - As soon as a signal is received from the calendar, Horizontal lines at a given distance will jump out.
If you don't use the calendar, you can manually set it on the chart and set the command
------------------------------------------
I set it to start at 17.00 and stop at 17.03
-----------------------------
you can select the news and the time - for the start
--------------
with one news of 2000 rubles ---- put the start time 20.00 stop 20.03
------------------------
the news at 20.00 set Horizontal line, and from the line where you want, down or up