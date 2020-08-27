How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 45
A simple Expert Advisor for testing Indicators
enter the name of the indicator
if the position opens in the wrong direction, switch the reverse
not all indicators work - ok, signal indicators work
all expert settings
if the indicator is located in another folder
write it like this - Examples\\ZigzagColor
trying to make something out of the Indicator ( Heiken_Ashi.mq5 )
- so far I got, Musical ( when grey above blue, one sound, when below, another sound )
I can not, do not get it right, how to make the line that crosses the other line, the signal went off and shut up ?
I did that, but the alarm goes off every bar
It is an interesting indicator. How does it work?
I don't know yet, I'm not a programmer - so, by poking, I want the line to cross another line and trigger a signal.
- It seems to work - but not like that.
The signal from the Heiken_Ashi indicator. ---- Heiken2_Ashi Indicator
And, Expert to test the Indicator
In the Heiken2_Ashi Indicator, you can add filters
by adding these filters here
here
like this
The indicator, there is something about it, when it is best to open a position
Between the two horizontal lines, you can open in whichever colour the dot is .