Added this feature to the Utility ("Utility Command") #property version "1.004"
at the bottom, settings for this function
name of trend line or horizontal line - to install Indicator
indicator name - which indicator you want to install on the chart
name of horizontal or trend line of the Indicator
-------------------------- the principle of work, should be as follows
----------------------- The indicator will move the horizontal line (blue) - if it breaks through, it will open in SELL and remove the indicator and set a yellow line, which will be picked up by another indicator and will move the line to the purple level of the indicator - after the, horizontal yellow, again will set the indicator
The function works perfectly - the Utility, very, not bad turned out .
However, it is necessary to add to this function, more setting, which will set the Indicator, through the number of points from the open position
minor corrections in the code, in//| Function to check and add indicator to the chart |
#property version "1.005"
slightly tweaked the code
#property version "1.006"
from"AVERAGE 0"; will set Horizontal line "POT"; and "REWOL"; at specified distance =0;// Obj: Step of grid, pips("0" -> false)
if set =true( = false; // Avto Line Chart Indicators ) will be repeated at the given distance from the line "AVERAGE 0";
All day and all night - but I got what I wanted Thank you! Thank you very much !!! VladimirKarputov
one signal by time !!! Here is a function
#property version "1.007"
Added - by Time, set Indicator, Horizontal lines, which are set at what distance, from the price.
as well as for Time, close all positions and delete the Expert Advisor and change charts or simply, without deleting any open positions, delete the Expert Advisor and change the Chart Template .
Here is its settings
The indicator gives Alert - from the Horizontal blue line, we draw one at the top, another one at the bottom and as the blue line crosses, it triggers Alert and deletes the line
- I will add, this function inUtility_Command.mq5225 kb
It's not easy to make Horizontal lines work in the Indicator window
but I've kind of worked something out. Here's a rough draft. From macd null line (SELL bottom line break BUY top line)
-------------------------
Expert and Indicator draft
In fact, the Expert Advisor works in the Indicator Window - if LOW is a horizontal line, between the BUY and SELL lines it does not open a position, but moves higher than BUY, it opens a BUY position.
conversely, below theSELL line it opens a sell position
I have added this function - it is very simple, but I have only found out how to implement it
#property version "1.008"
I attach an indicator for this function
Yes! You should also add this to the Utilityhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23939