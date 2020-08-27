How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 30
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
When I look at the yellow buttons, they should open while I'm busy - buy when you buy, sell when you sell, turn buy off, close Buy Close when you sell and look how much money is in the yellow Buy Close - I figured it out, I don't feel comfortable asking the author ...
It needs to be checked - and configured in the terminal. right now it is impossible to understand what it needs, it does not work properly in the tester. on monday I will figure out what it needs and where.
It needs to be checked - and configured in the terminal. right now it is impossible to understand what it needs, it does not work properly in the tester. on monday I will figure out what it needs and where.
i got it wrong. right now the yellow buttons set lines and the lines would go Boo or Sell.
here already paired -AVGiS intelligence.mq5195 kb
You try to - in another way, it will not work. you have to rewrite everything without it (CSampleExpert::)--- bool CSampleExpert::Init(void)
So, I'm looking for something that doesn't work... I haveButtonCreate at the top... I put it the same way as in author's code...
So I'm looking at something that's not working... I haveButtonCreate at the top... just like in the author's code...
and this way it will work, just like it did, plus with my
So I'm looking at something that's not working... I haveButtonCreate at the top... the same as in the author's code...
tomorrow - I'll try to glue it together like you're trying .
So I'm looking at something that's not working... I haveButtonCreate at the top... the same as in the author's code...
is it like this ?
I can't insert the code - it won't go in for some reason
Do you have one of these?
i can't put the code in
you skip the opening codes, from the top yellow ones...already wrote about it somewhere the post disappeared...)) you need to link them to your signals...
you skip opening codes, from the top yellow ones...already wrote about it somewhere the post disappeared...)) you need to link them to your signals...
they are - I renamedOpenSell(double tp) to TradeSell(double LotsX)
or i originally downloaded another code from the link - that you gave meSpeed-v1.mq548 kb
something - probably different,(double tp) and I downloaded there(double LotsX)
I deleted all unnecessary things and gave the name that was there AVGiS.mq5 and the name in 01 AVGiS.mq5
All right, I'm uploading the files here. I'm restoring the computer now.
and didn't save the last examiner.