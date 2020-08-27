How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 37
the buttons work as you had + in standard mode + only the line is set and the line will be either Boo or Sell
try, when the line appears automatically - put the mouse on it and read the name - and then go to the Expert Advisor settings and check its commandinput bool ObjectLineX = false; // Button: Horizontal Line (true)-----!!!!!!! || Buy/Sell(false )
just above is a reverse for objects on their commands
Yes, I'm learning gradually, I thought it would go faster with you... today it's negative, but the price seems to be the same... I didn't get it right...
I've gone upside down but I don't go for it - I just listen if I get an error...
I'm in the plus side, but I don't get into it - I just listen if there's an error.
I had one mistake today - I had to delete the pair. I started to open against the grain - and one by one position after another started to open. I still can't figure out what it was.
After I deleted the pair - no errors yet.
Break it into several Fibonacci levels with these lines, but somehow it should be done automatically, I don't know if it's possible to do so, so I would not lose on 100 levels and close on 161...
I had one mistake today - I had to delete that pair. started to open against the grain - and one by one position started to open.
No error after deleting the pair.
This is not an error, everything logically AVGiS - then the limit total set not190 but as much as you need 3 or 23 ... and then check again after a while maybe you set the direction correctly...
with these lines to divide into several Fibonacci zones, but somehow it would be done automatically, I don't know if it's possible, so that at 100 levels no loss, and at 161 closing...
("TOP 3" - "TOP 5") - these prices ("LOWER 4" - "LOWER 6") below the price
commands for each object
TOP 9 "LOWER 10" they are like a trawl. if you set 0InpObjTrailingStopX = 15; they can also be used
if youset 0 Step =15; the lines do not bounce by the specified distance
I did not use this -function. there was an error
I think mistakes should be treated more carefully, maybe it's some hidden hint of an unknowable possibility...on unexpected mistakes that were simply overlooked or thrown away, then all the famous discoveries happened...
and then if the function is not shackled// oblique, it must be in operation, maybe it's blowing, although you seem to have deleted all the shackled ones...))
a very suspicious mistake in general - and was it a mistake? Everything is working exceptionally - so I'm wondering what it was
if 4 positions opened correctly - and then it started to open against the grain
There was an error on this pair.
I reset the Expert Advisor with the default settings, just to make sure the profit on positions worked
AUDNZDH1