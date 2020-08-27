How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 37

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

the buttons work as you had + in standard mode + only the line is set and the line will be either Boo or Sell

try, when the line appears automatically - put the mouse on it and read the name - and then go to the Expert Advisor settings and check its command

input bool ObjectLineX = false; // Button: Horizontal Line (true)-----!!!!!!! || Buy/Sell(false )

just above is a reverse for objects on their commands

input string   t6="------ Obj: Revers Buy and Sell --"; // Obj: Revers Buy and Sell
input bool     ObjRevers               = false;         // Obj: Revers
input string   t7="------ Button: AVGiS -----";         // AVGiS (Или обычный режим Buy/Sell)
input ENUM_BUTTON Buttons              = Button0;       // Button: Вкл: Копки Buy/Sell
input bool     ObjectLineX             = false;         // Button: Horizontal Line(true) || Buy/Sell(false)
input int      TrailingStop_STOP_LEVEL = 36;            // Button: Trailing Stop LEVEL
Сергей Криушин:

Yes, I'm learning gradually, I thought it would go faster with you... today it's negative, but the price seems to be the same... I didn't get it right...

I've gone upside down but I don't go for it - I just listen if I get an error...

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

I'm in the plus side, but I don't get into it - I just listen if there's an error.

I had one mistake today - I had to delete the pair. I started to open against the grain - and one by one position after another started to open. I still can't figure out what it was.

After I deleted the pair - no errors yet.

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Break it into several Fibonacci levels with these lines, but somehow it should be done automatically, I don't know if it's possible to do so, so I would not lose on 100 levels and close on 161...

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

This is not an error, everything logically AVGiS - then the limit total set not190 but as much as you need 3 or 23 ... and then check again after a while maybe you set the direction correctly...

Сергей Криушин:

("TOP 3" - "TOP 5") - these prices ("LOWER 4" - "LOWER 6") below the price

commands for each object

TOP 9 "LOWER 10" they are like a trawl. if you set 0InpObjTrailingStopX = 15; they can also be used

if youset 0 Step =15; the lines do not bounce by the specified distance 








input string   t3="------ Obj:Name 1-2-3-4 ------";     // Имя Объекта

input int      Step                    = 15;            // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов(0 = false)
input string   InpObjDownName0         = "TOP 3";       // Obj: TOP (Name Obj) ВВЕРХУ 3
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommand=open_sell;     // Obj:  command:
input string   InpObjUpName0           = "LOWER 4";     // Obj: LOWER (Name Obj) ВНИЗУ 4
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommand0=open_buy;     // Obj:  command:
input string   t4="------ Obj:Name 5-6 ------";         // Имя Объекта
input string   InpObjDownName02        = "TOP 5";       // Obj: TOP (Name Obj) ВВЕРХУ 5
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommand2=open_sell;    // Obj:  command:
input string   InpObjUpName02          = "LOWER 6";     // Obj: LOWER (Name Obj) ВНИЗУ 6
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommand02=open_buy;    // Obj:  command:
input string   t5="- 2_Obj:Trailing Line 7-8-9-10 --- ";// Trailing Obj:Line

input int      StepZx                  = 15;            // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов(0 = false)
input string   InpObjUpNameX           = "TOP 9";       // Obj: TOP (Horizontal Line) ВВЕРХУ 9
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommandX=open_buy;     // Obj:  command:
input string   InpObjDownNameX         = "LOWER 10";    // Obj: LOWER (Horizontal Line) ВНИЗУ 10
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommand0X=open_sell;   // Obj:  command:
input ushort   InpObjTrailingStopX     = 15;            // Obj: Trailing Stop (distance from price to object, in pips)
input ushort   InpObjTrailingStepX     = 5;             // Obj: Trailing Step, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)
Сергей Криушин:

I did not use this -function. there was an error

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

I didn't use that -function. it was a mistake

I think mistakes should be treated more carefully, maybe it's some hidden hint of an unknowable possibility...on unexpected mistakes that were simply overlooked or thrown away, then all the famous discoveries happened...

and then if the function is not shackled// oblique, it must be in operation, maybe it's blowing, although you seem to have deleted all the shackled ones...))

Сергей Криушин:

I think mistakes should be treated more carefully, maybe they are some hidden hint of an unknowable possibility... unexpected mistakes that were simply overlooked or thrown away, then all the famous discoveries happened...

a very suspicious mistake in general - and was it a mistake? Everything is working exceptionally - so I'm wondering what it was

if 4 positions opened correctly - and then it started to open against the grain

There was an error on this pair.

I reset the Expert Advisor with the default settings, just to make sure the profit on positions worked

AUDNZDH1 AUDNZDH1

