How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 12

Vladimir Karputov:

Throw away your translator. The true translator - translate.google.com gives the translation

"Karputov assembly."

So it is!!!
Alexey Volchanskiy:

this thread cheers me up with cheeky trash ))Aleksandr Klapatyuk:, piss on that!

And remember, they are just jealous.


I'm not cheeky -

Just want to share - that maybe bad builds. but it all works!!!


 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

I'm not being cheeky -

I just want to share - that maybe it's bad, but it all works!!!


We dirty kitties don't care about emotion, we care about the result ))

Can anyone tell me if I add

!Extsymbol.RefreshRates() is this correct or unnecessary?

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert tick function|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool OnTickTrendLines()
{
//--- refresh rates
if(!Extsymbol.RefreshRates())
return(false);
//---

!Extsymbol.RefreshRates()

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Can anyone tell me if I add

!Extsymbol.RefreshRates() will it be correct or unnecessary?

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert tick function|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool OnTickTrendLines()
{
//--- refresh rates
if(!Extsymbol.RefreshRates())
return(false);
//---


It seems to be added - the trend line works faster

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Sort of added - the trend line is working faster

Alpari MT5

Сергей Криушин:

There are various indicators with lines... just off the top of my head... and if I do some more research...

I've been messing around with your indicator that you recommended.

Here's his result -

Snapshot of the signals1

Shot of the signals2

Snapshot of the signals3

Files:
_VHPChannel_01.mq5  15 kb
many_signals.mq5  22 kb
 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

I've been messing around with your indicator that you advised - I've been messing around with it a bit.

Here's his result -


Wow, I didn't see it yesterday... I thought it was over... it turns out the mixing is going on...addictive...i'm doing this concoction all the time too in the hope of catching/getting some decent fish for dinner...let's see...

there's also a good owlWell Martin.mq5 I was twisting it too for a long time... its good martin code... you can also insert it in any code... and if you change Profit<0 to a sign more than 0 it will work as an antimartin... who knows how to "prepare a martin", there were discussions on forums, they get good results... and another thing: paste the code by the buttons at the top - it's more beautiful...

Сергей Криушин:

Wow, I didn't see that yesterday...thought it was over... it turns out the mixing is going on...addictive...I've been doing this concoction as well, hoping to catch/get some decent fish for dinner...let's see...

there's also a good owlWell Martin.mq5 I was twisting it too for a long time... its good martin code... you can also insert it in any code... and if you change Profit<0 to a sign more than 0 it will work as an antimartin... Who knows how to "prepare a martin", there were discussions on forums and they get good results... and another thing: paste the code by the buttons at the top - it's more beautiful...

Will try it. Thank you very much for the tips.
Advisor updates - KARPUTOV ASSEMBLY.mq5

#property version "1.01"

- added -

input bool InpPanel= true; // Hide buttons

and replaced the Indicator by

#resource "\\Indicators\\\many signals.ex5"

----- EA will not work without these two indicators -----
