I'm not cheeky -
Just want to share - that maybe bad builds. but it all works!!!
We dirty kitties don't care about emotion, we care about the result ))
Can anyone tell me if I add
!Extsymbol.RefreshRates() will it be correct or unnecessary?
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert tick function|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool OnTickTrendLines()
{
//--- refresh rates
if(!Extsymbol.RefreshRates())
return(false);
//---
It seems to be added - the trend line works faster
There are various indicators with lines... just off the top of my head... and if I do some more research...
I've been messing around with your indicator that you recommended.
Here's his result -
Wow, I didn't see it yesterday... I thought it was over... it turns out the mixing is going on...addictive...i'm doing this concoction all the time too in the hope of catching/getting some decent fish for dinner...let's see...
there's also a good owlWell Martin.mq5 I was twisting it too for a long time... its good martin code... you can also insert it in any code... and if you change Profit<0 to a sign more than 0 it will work as an antimartin... who knows how to "prepare a martin", there were discussions on forums, they get good results... and another thing: paste the code by the buttons at the top - it's more beautiful...
Advisor updates - KARPUTOV ASSEMBLY.mq5
#property version "1.01"
- added -
input bool InpPanel= true; // Hide buttons
and replaced the Indicator by
#resource "\\Indicators\\\many signals.ex5"----- EA will not work without these two indicators -----