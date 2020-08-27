How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 20

I will test this function today on a real account

on indicator lines FiboPivot_V2

it is necessary to enter the short name of the indicator - to delete it

- if you do not delete the indicator - it will set the lines again and will reopen the position

Files:
Hand_support_HLine_04.zip  27 kb
here is a great indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/26585

Price density

for my EA

the horizontal will work buy and the numbers SL

input string   t8="------ NAME Open ------";          //
input string   InpHLineBUY          = "(- ВНИЗУ -)";  // Name open buy (- ВНИЗУ -)
input string   InpHLineSELL         = "(- ВВЕРХУ -)"; // Name open sell (- ВВЕРХУ -)
input bool     InpReverse01         = false;          // Reverse Open - переворот торгового сигнала
input string   short_name           = "INDICATOR";    // INDICATOR_SHORTNAME Delete
input string   t9="------ NAME Close ------";         //
input string   InpHLineCloseBUY     = "(- ВНИЗУ -)";  // Name Close buy (- ВНИЗУ -)
input string   InpHLineCloseSELL    = "(- ВВЕРХУ -)"; // Name Close sell (- ВВЕРХУ -)
input bool     InpReverse10         = false;          // Reverse Close - переворот торгового сигнала
input string   short_name0          = "INDICATOR";    // INDICATOR_SHORTNAME Delete
input bool     Inpres               = false;          // Delete All Indicators
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

go to List of Objects and copy name. any line or digits

or you can set these icons below BUY and STOP - so you don't have to delete the indicator

tweaked the sounds. when it opens - when it closes - when it reaches the balance target.
input bool     InpOnlyLimit         = false;          // Выставить отложенный ордер
input bool     InpOnlystart         = true;           // Вкл. Buy\Sell

all actions can be changed topending orders either jointly or individually

a pending order follows the price like a trawl

sinput string  t3="------ Варианты ордеров ------";   //
input uint     maxLimits            = 1;              // Кол-во отложенных.ордеров в сетке в одну сторону
input int      InpPenStep           = 25;             // Шаг сетки, пунктов
input string   t4="------ Trailing ордеров ------";   //
input bool     InpStopTrailing      = true;           // ВКЛ.Trailing отлож.ордеров(ВЫКЛ.если больше 1 в сетке)
input ushort   InpTrailingPenStop   = 25;             // Trailing Stop of a Orders. "0" --> off and Trailing Step is not important
input ushort   InpTrailingPenStep   = 5;              // Trailing Step of a Orders
input string   t5="------ в ту же сторону ------";    //
input bool     ReverseOne           = false;          // BUYLIMIT SELLLIMIT
input bool     ReverseOny           = true;           // BUYSTOP SELLSTOP
input string   t6="------ на оборот ------";          //
input bool     ReverseOne1          = false;          // SELLLIMIT BUYLIMIT
input bool     ReverseOny1          = false;          // SELLSTOP BUYSTOP

the object name has triggered and pending order is shown in the image below

InkedEURJPYH2_LI

the circled object has not yet been reached - it waits until the current price falls below the object

now if the SELLSTOP is triggered - above I have set the object name to close theSELL

if there is noSELLSTOP and price moves higher the closing object will be deleted

and the pending order will follow the price

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

what this EA lacks is a name Trawl of an object .

We need to improve this function

I'm putting the sound in the wrong place here.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| start function                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CloseAllProfit0()
  {
//---
   for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) // returns the number of current positions
      if(Extposition.SelectByIndex(i)) // selects the position by index for further access to its properties
        {
         if((PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT)/PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME)/
             SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE))/n>InTakeProfit)
            ClosePosition(Extposition.Symbol()); // close a position by the specified symbo
         if(UseSound)
            PlaySound("ok.wav");
        }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| start function                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CloseAllLoss0()
  {
//---
   for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) // returns the number of current positions
      if(Extposition.SelectByIndex(i)) // selects the position by index for further access to its properties
        {
         if((PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT)/PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME)/
             SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE))/n<-InStopLoss)
            ClosePosition(Extposition.Symbol());  // close a position by the specified symbo
         if(UseSound)
            PlaySound("ok.wav");
        }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

I'll fix it and attach the file.

Can anyone tell me where to put it?

         if(UseSound)
            PlaySound("ok.wav");

I've got it.

Here it is.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Close selected position                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ClosePosition(const string symbol)
  {
   if(InitTrade(symbol))
      ExtTrade.PositionClose(Extposition.Ticket()); // close a position by the specified symbo
   if(UseSound)
      PlaySound("ok.wav");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Files:
Hand_support_HLine_06.zip  27 kb
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

all actions can be changed topending orders either jointly or individually

a pending order follows the price like a trawl

the object name has triggered and pending order is shown in the image below

the circled object has not yet been reached - it waits until the current price falls below the object

now if the SELLSTOP is triggered - above I have set the object name to close theSELL

if there is noSELLSTOP and price moves higher the closing object will be deleted

and the pending order will follow the price

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

what this EA lacks is a name Trawl of an object .

this feature needs improvement

i got into position - what expects us?

moved the named object - to close SELL

Snapshot2

moved a named object to SELL .

we need to set this automatically.

so that I would not move the object, but the Expert Advisor would move the named object.

Snapshot3

moved below - the object to 118.811SELL close

below

moved more

Snapshot7

I want to show it but no way - I moved it close to the line

Picture8

while typing - closed on the named object

Shot9

Shot10


https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/233860/page43#comment_13219147

Thank you very much!Vladimir Karputov Good health to you and your loved ones!

added your feature to my Expert Advisor

input string   t8="------ NAME Open ------";          //
input string   InpHLineBUY          = "(- ВНИЗУ -)";  // Name open buy (- ВНИЗУ -)
input string   InpHLineSELL         = "(- ВВЕРХУ -)"; // Name open sell (- ВВЕРХУ -)
input bool     InpReverse01         = false;          // Reverse Open - переворот торгового сигнала
input string   short_name           = "INDICATOR";    // INDICATOR_SHORTNAME Delete
input string   t9="------ NAME Close ------";         //
input string   InpHLineCloseBUY     = "(- ВНИЗУ -)";  // Name Close buy (- ВНИЗУ -)
input string   InpHLineCloseSELL    = "(- ВВЕРХУ -)"; // Name Close sell (- ВВЕРХУ -)
input bool     InpReverse10         = false;          // Reverse Close - переворот торгового сигнала
input string   short_name0          = "INDICATOR";    // INDICATOR_SHORTNAME Delete
input bool     Inpres               = false;          // Delete All Indicators
input string   t10="------ Trailing Obj:Line ------"; //
input string   InpObjDownName       = "(- ВНИЗУ -)";  // Obj: Follows the price up (Horizontal Line)
input string   InpObjUpName         = "(- ВВЕРХУ -)"; // Obj: Follows the price down (Horizontal Line)
input ushort   InpObjTrailingStop   = 15;             // Obj: Trailing Stop (distance from price to object, in pips)
input ushort   InpObjTrailingStep   = 5;              // Obj: Trailing Step, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Files:
Hand_HLine_Objects.zip  25 kb
Two in one of the utilities

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/26353

Vladimir Karputov:

Moves two objects -horizontal lines


https://c.mql5.com/3/291/Trailing_Objects.mq5

input string   t0="------ Obj:Line ------";           //
input string   InpObjDownName0         = "BUY";       // Obj: Follows the price down (Horizontal Line)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommand=close_sells; // Obj:  command: ВВЕРХУ
input string   InpObjUpName0           = "SELL";      // Obj: Follows the price up (Horizontal Line)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommand0=close_buys; // Obj:  command: ВНИЗУ
input string   t1="------ Trailing Obj:Line ------";  //
input string   InpObjUpName            = "BUY";       // Obj: Follows the price down (Horizontal Line)
input string   InpObjDownName          = "SELL";      // Obj: Follows the price up (Horizontal Line)
input ushort   InpObjTrailingFrequency = 10;          // Obj: Trailing, in seconds (< "10" -> only on a new bar)
input ushort   InpObjTrailingStop      = 15;          // Obj: Trailing Stop (distance from price to object, in pips)
input ushort   InpObjTrailingStep      = 5;           // Obj: Trailing Step, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)
//---
Files:
Obj_Trade_command.mq5  118 kb
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Two in one of the utilities

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/26353

Vladimir Karputov:

Moves two objects - horizontal lines


https://c.mql5.com/3/291/Trailing_Objects.mq5

I also added four horizontal lines that can be used to open or close in any direction - well, and trawl.

Horizontal line - for trawling . otherwise, you can use any named object.

input string   t0="------ Obj:Line Open ------";      //
input string   InpObjDownName0         = "TOP";       // Obj: Follows the price down (Horizontal Line)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommand=open_sell;   // Obj:  command: ВВЕРХУ
input string   InpObjUpName0           = "LOWER";     // Obj: Follows the price up (Horizontal Line)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommand0=open_buy;   // Obj:  command: ВНИЗУ
input string   t1="------ Obj:Line Close ------";     //
input string   InpObjDownName02        = "TOP DELL";  // Obj: Follows the price down (Horizontal Line)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommand2=close_sells;// Obj:  command: ВВЕРХУ
input string   InpObjUpName02          = "LOWER DELL";// Obj: Follows the price up (Horizontal Line)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommand02=close_buys;// Obj:  command: ВНИЗУ
input string   t2="------ Trailing Obj:Line ------";  //
input string   InpObjUpName            = "TOP DELL";  // Obj: Follows the price down (Horizontal Line)
input string   InpObjDownName          = "LOWER DELL";// Obj: Follows the price up (Horizontal Line)
input ushort   InpObjTrailingFrequency = 10;          // Obj: Trailing, in seconds (< "10" -> only on a new bar)
input ushort   InpObjTrailingStop      = 15;          // Obj: Trailing Stop (distance from price to object, in pips)
input ushort   InpObjTrailingStep      = 5;           // Obj: Trailing Step, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)
//---
Files:
Obj_Trade_command.mq5  123 kb
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

I also added four horizontal lines that can be used to open and close in any direction - and to trawl.

The horizontal line is for trawling . otherwise you can use any named object.

update - on next page
