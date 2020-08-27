How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 20
I will test this function today on a real account
on indicator lines FiboPivot_V2
it is necessary to enter the short name of the indicator - to delete it
- if you do not delete the indicator - it will set the lines again and will reopen the position
here is a great indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/26585Price density
for my EA
the horizontal will work buy and the numbers SL
go to List of Objects and copy name. any line or digits
or you can set these icons below BUY and STOP - so you don't have to delete the indicator
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
what this EA lacks is a name Trawl of an object .
We need to improve this function
I'm putting the sound in the wrong place here.
I'll fix it and attach the file.
Can anyone tell me where to put it?
I've got it.
Here it is.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
what this EA lacks is a name Trawl of an object .
this feature needs improvement
i got into position - what expects us?
moved the named object - to close SELL
moved a named object to SELL .
we need to set this automatically.
so that I would not move the object, but the Expert Advisor would move the named object.
moved below - the object to 118.811SELL close
moved more
I want to show it but no way - I moved it close to the line
while typing - closed on the named object
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/233860/page43#comment_13219147
Thank you very much!Vladimir Karputov Good health to you and your loved ones!
added your feature to my Expert Advisor
Two in one of the utilities
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/26353
Vladimir Karputov:
Moves two objects -horizontal lines
https://c.mql5.com/3/291/Trailing_Objects.mq5
I also added four horizontal lines that can be used to open or close in any direction - well, and trawl.
Horizontal line - for trawling . otherwise, you can use any named object.
I also added four horizontal lines that can be used to open and close in any direction - and to trawl.
The horizontal line is for trawling . otherwise you can use any named object.