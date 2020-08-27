How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 16
Look for stable settings over a longer period of history. Or think about the over-optimisation point, i.e. the point at which you accept that the settings have stopped working.
I'm honestly not looking for anything. I just poke and prod from nothing to do, and then poke and prod.
a different build of EA.
it seems to be faster in the tester
trend line added
Important Update - Assembly Code Karputov.mq5
Changed many things
Now a reliable and stable friend nearby
this one is stomping on the spot
and this one 's going great
This one's stomping around
and this one 's going great.
We'll finishthis one too.
Why did they change the name of the topic?
There was the poke method and now there is the poke method.
The poke method was more appropriate for this topic.
Ready Adviser from the Sample Terminal
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|MACD Stochastic Equity.mq5 |
very inconvenient when changing a period or changing EA settings
The buy and sell trend line is deleted
You need to delete in OnDeinit
ObjectsDeleteAll(0,BuyStop_TrendName);
//---
ObjectsDeleteAll(0,SellStop_TrendName);
//---