How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 14
I've replaced the files-
Missed a small detail
Something's not right.
But it's true - there's a shift.
I'm chemically correcting the indicator.
It's moving upside down for some reason.
***
What if you flip the monitor 180 degrees?
It's still upside down.
that's me from your - chemically speaking indicator.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|BB TREND.mq5 |
//| Copyright © 2019, Vladimir Karputov |
//|http://wmua.ru/slesar/ ||
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Nah - I can't do it and I don't think I can. You need an expert here.
But there is a start - try it, maybe someone will succeed.
Itturns out this way - it also works on trend lines
Here in the tester even showed results on 30 minutes
the file-advisor for the tester with this indicator 00000000000000000
i am a fool and have not played with the settings of the indicator.
and the lines change!?
if you add digits here -
input uchar InpShift=0; // Shift left point (for trend line's)
If you set such settings in the indicator -
//--- input parameters
input int InpHPPeriodFast=21; // HP Fast Period (4...32)
input int InpHPPeriodSlow=144; // HP Slow Period (48...256)
input uchar InpShift=143; // Shift left point (for trend line's)
input color InpColor=clrDarkOrchid; // Trend Line color
you get swinging
-- now testing in the tester
almost the same - 500 more
Turns out I did it!
Named Indicator - Swing VHPChannel.mq5
Updating an Indicator:
When you delete an Indicator - all Trend Lines are deleted