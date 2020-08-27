How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 8
I do that a lot as well... and the result is that the simple option turns out to be more effective...)
everything is there for the trade, and the beauty is in the buttons ....
GOOD LUCK TO ALL OF US
If he is going to leak, you need to change all the pluses to minuses in the programme and vice versa. I had one customer do this and it helped - he was finally admitted to the asylum ))
No kidding or malice...
Could you elaborate on how scalpers get screwed up?
Isn't there a dedicated PLAZA2 gateway (I don't know what it is :-)) with exchangers and HFT?
If anyone does not know how to change the Indicator in the Expert Advisor
at the very top of the code.
line- #resource "\Indicators\\\Second Stochastic Custom.ex5"
----------------------------------------------------------------
in the parameters-
input string t8="------ Stochastic Custom indicator ------";
input int Inp_STO_KPeriod= 5; // K period
input int Inp_STO_DPeriod= 3; // D period
input input Inp_STO_Slowing= 3; // Slowing
input int Inp_STO_Level1 = 25.0; // Value Level #1
input double Inp_STO_Level2 = 75.0; // Value Level #2
//---
------------------------------------------------------------------------
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- create handle of the indicator
handle_ZigParabolic=iCustom(Extsymbol.Name(),Period(), "Second Stochastic Custom",
Inp_STO_KPeriod,
Inp_STO_DPeriod,
Inp_STO_Slowing,
Inp_STO_Level1,
Inp_STO_Level2);
ALL UNNECESSARY THINGS HAVE BEEN REMOVED - THE EXPERT ADVISOR WORKS PERFECTLY.
to make transactions by time -pending orders or - buy sell
- Place a time and - press buy or sell - the button will dim a little.
When the time comes, which you have set - the button will work.
Also in the tester - almost everything works - too bad there is no trend line in the tester
WELL TOOK A TEMPORARY LEAVE OF ABSENCE FROM THE STOCK EXCHANGE.
-------------------------------------------------------------------
I check it - Advisor - market activity - and I have a price on my demo account and the market is moving.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
A representative of our company will answer you shortly. You can ask a question right now.
14:11Ekaterina chat.
Ekaterina | 14:11
Hello, how can I help you?
Alexander | 14:13
i can't see the difference between the price and the open order.
Ekaterina | 14:14
Please state the order open position for which instrument.
Alexander | 14:15
the same in pending orders
Ekaterina | 14:15
Please, state the trading account number and order number.
Aleksander | 14:16
Alpari MT5 failure.png (115.1KB)
Ekaterina | 14:17
One moment please.
Ekaterina | 14:23
Please connect the trading account to the terminal now.
Alexander | 14:25
i have reloaded the terminal - the error is still there.
Ekaterina | 14:26
Do I understand you correctly: in the Trade tab on your order line the price stands at 1.30006?
The profit varies?
Alexander | 14:27
No - everything is on the line
Alexander | 14:28
not money, not free margin, not margin level - everything is standing
Alexander | 14:32
i had such a problem once before. at the beginning of the year it worked fine on my real account.
Ekaterina | 14:34
One moment, please.
What date was the last time you connected your account to the platform?
Alexander | 14:35
real or demo?
Ekaterina | 14:39
I see a demo account 50402828 on the screenshot
This account, how long ago did you connect it?
Alexander | 14:41
i opened it a week ago - so it's connected. but i've been trading more in metatrader
Ekaterina | 14:41
Connect your account again now: File - Connect to trading account.
14:43Alexander is out of chat by timeout.
14:43Alexander back in chat.
Alexander | 14:45
When I login to the account the price changes - but then stays the same
Alexander | 14:47
are you still with me?
Ekaterina | 14:47
I see that the deal is in the market and the profit varies.
Reload the terminal, please.
Alexander | 14:49
no - everything stands
Ekaterina | 14:50
Alexander, it means you need to reinstall the platform.
Alexander | 14:50
I will try. thank you! Good luck!
---------------------------------------------------
and here on the photo above - compare the price of the open transaction
There are various indicators with lines... just off the top of my head...and if I do some more digging...