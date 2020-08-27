How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 41
Example
To have a horizontal line (TOP 3 and LOWER 4) jump out at a specified distance when the button is pressed
set up here
input int Step=0;// Obj: Grid step, points("0" -> false)
set the distance. nothing happens if there is zero
here(true)-it will display horizontal lines input bool ObjectLineX = false;// Button: Horizontal Line(true) || Buy/Sell(false)
to open reverse positions from these lines
set(true)
this is what I got from the buttons from the HORIZONTAL LINE - LOT 0.01
example
work with the indicator - opens positions, both immediately and can be from horizontal lines
to work from horizontal lines set(true)
and set step for horizontal lines(TOP 3 and LOWER 4) at given distanceinput intStep=0;// Obj: Grid step, points("0" -> false)
in this function frominput string t9="------ Auto trading ------";// Auto Trade from Indicator
it turns out - two possibilities for reversing
if from horizontal lines - opened positions on the reverse
it can be changed here
or another possibility
the real position of the Expert Advisor on the opening - may be reversed with a few more possible ways.
The main thing is to learn how to do it on a demo account.
the way it works in the tester - you may as well try it in the tester.
it is possible to close positions with this function from the indicator - it is like a trawl
set here (true)
the indicator can be picked up - replaced in these places
and here
signal indicators are suitable - e.g. https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/395
by writing in the code
and here
Added Horizontal lines to this indicatorhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/24796
A kind of tool for working with Expert Advisor
here are names of objects - which can be connected to the Expert Advisor
and also - the expert
should also work in windows on behalf of the object
I have not tested it - I will check it on Monday. - but if it does not work - I will look for a way to add this function
I have just got an idea.
Good panel turns out - as an information and stop and trawl can be set by pressing the lower button and not releasing it - it turns into a trawl
added to this indicatorhttps://www.mql5.com/ja/code/13910 Horizontal lines
to remove from the EA - you need to enter the indicator name