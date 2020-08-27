How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 62
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi all ! It would be very nice if there was a separation of buy stop and sell stop ... now open two orders simultaneously in different directions and it is not good
I mean, where's this coming from? Read it yourself,
-------------- do i owe you a favor. or (these words killed me) i'm self-taught and i was trying to help you.
#property version "1.003" ( Grid small revision.mq4 )
Function - (button topLim) exposes horizontal lines, where we manually drag .
All other buttons and functions will not work until the horizontal lines have been executed and the pending orders have been placed
#property version "1.003" ( Grid small revision.mq4 )
Function - (button topLim) exposes horizontal lines, where we manually drag .
All other buttons and functions will not work until the horizontal lines have been executed and the pending orders have been set
Yet there is something wrong with this function, we need another button to separate stop and limit orders
--------------------------
i get it. i used a script to create this code and it says: place the script below or above the price
---------------- it turns out that if you use this function, you need to reset the EA depending on where you want to open the pending orders
when resetting an EA, you need to put it above or below price
There is still something wrong with this function, we need another button to separate stop and limit orders
--------------------------
i get it. i used a script to create this code and it says in russian, i place the script below or above the price
---------------- it turns out that if you use this function, you need to reset the EA depending on where you want to open the pending orders
when resetting an EA, you need to put it above or below price
Can the BuyLimit be higher than the price?
Can BuyLimit be higher than the price?
no idea -
but that's not the point, the point is that these lines are moved by the process participant, and so on - I think you know what I mean
Can BuyLimit be higher than price?
I don't think you understand how it works
#property version "1.003" ( Grid small revision.mq4 )
Function - (button topLim) exposes horizontal lines, where we manually drag .
All other buttons and functions will not work, until from horizontal lines does not execute the command and does not expose the Pending orders
And yes! this function does not work in the strategy tester, all other functions work . So you can develop your skills directly in the tester
Can BuyLimit be higher than price?
No, there are two bylimit and bystop orders. Bystop is higher and bylimit is lower than the price. It is just added to the script.
Sergei, I'm sorry, I was drunk today and I may have written something - I'm sorry. I'll look it over tomorrow, I'm drunk.
MIRU - MIRU !!!!!!!!! Sash, it's okay.!!!!!!
Good thing you didn't burst into tears when you were drunk. ))))))
TO THE WORLD - WORLD!!!!!!!!! Sash, it's OK!!!!!!
Good thing you didn't burst into tears when you were drunk ))))))
you did, and more than once!
--------- you know how it is, so you've been there.