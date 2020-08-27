How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 53
#property version "1.012"
Slightly improved the function
when triggered, the Horizontal line SELL opens a position and displays a Horizontal line BUY and vice versa.
Also, the line is set either from "0" and distance is setby Obj: Trailing Step MACD
or from horizontal line"LOW".
FromTimer "LOW Up" "LOW Down" same, onlythe distance is set (input ushort InpObjTrailingStepCS = 5;// Obj: Trailing Step, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)
How to know the distance of the horizontal line in the indicatorLow_Macd_Line.mq5 to set in the trail (on each pair, a different distance)
Copy and paste in the Utility settings
in the picture from "0" to Horizontal BUY 0.0064 and when it touches Horizontal LOW, Horizontal SELL will be set (only below"0"-0.0064)
IMPORTANT!!! Do not put minus ( - ) in front of the figures, which we type in the utility.
One of the Variants, how this function works
Changed the Profit and Loss function #property version "1.013"
The function opens a position, from Profit or Loss
I have made an assistant indicator in UtilityCommand.mq5, lines are moving and it's possible to set commands from them. I built it withSEM
I found https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16269 It turns out to be an mt4 script I thank the authorAlexey Volchanskiy.
I searched https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16269 It turns out this script from mt4 Thanks to the authorAlexey Volchanskiy!
There is a script not only for mt4 but also for mt5https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16262 I have mastered it in the Indicator.I thank the authorAlexey Volchanskiy!
#property version "1.014"
Still, Profit from Balance is a necessary feature - when one Expert Advisor, works on several pairs.
has redesigned Profit and Loss to close on a given pair without affecting other pairs
Profit and Loss, write the amount (for example 1 unit of your currency) in the 1000000 setting - until it takes a million ofyourcurrency, it will not close the position
#property version "1.015"
a little fixed, this function (Profit and Loss) - because on one pair, you can open several positions, one way - now will close the total amount, one position can be in the plus and the other in the negative, but the total amount is equal to the specified amount in the settings.
----------------------
here is a function(Profit & Loss)
#property version "1.015"
I tried it on a real account, I wanted a small profit of two opened positions. I had set it to 160 and thought it would close the biggest minus position, but it didn't.
I thought it would close the biggest losing position but it didn't. It closed the one that got 160 profit and closed both positions and I am a sucker. It turns out that I have to calculate from the first open position, adding the minus position
#property version "1.015"
#property version "1.016"
I tried different ways but it seems to be the only way. If I set the amount at once, opened a lot of positions - it closes the same amount.
Here's the function, a little differently
#property version "1.016"
I checked this function in the tester - I set a profit of 300, a loss of 10000. Opening came from the indicator (LeMan_BrainTrend1Sig) on the EURUSD H1 with a balance of 100 leverage 100 with 0.01 lot
function Profit Loss in currency - BUY and SELL have their own profit on the same pair, (for example, ifBUY has made a profit, it will close their positions, SELL will not close until it has made a profit)
One more function has been added. I just need to check it in real time in the terminal.
This version is like this - In the Tester