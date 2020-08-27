How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 17
The adviser punished me - for not using it correctly.
When I decided to top up my balance and there was an open position.
In the Expert Advisor is a BALANCE OBJECTIVE (for example 12000) and I decided - to add to my BALANCE (for example 10000)
then the total amount of my BALANCE (for example 16000) Advisor closed the position - for the sake of which I funded - because I was waiting for a reversal
So - it was frustratingly annoying but ok.
BE CAREFUL AND DON'T BE LIKE ME.
the trend line is drawn by the indicator automatically
when working manually - we need indicators for predictions
added -
input bool DELL_TrendLine= false; // DELETE TREND LINE
input bool UseDelete= false; // DELETE INDICATOR
Made an EA for auto manual trading.
---------------------------------
From the trend line opens a grid of pending orders or a single pending order.
Or just buy or sell.
It opens all together.
opens and closes by time
- close it following the indicator.
It's kind of like a Trailing Stop.
Thank you very much!
works once points are reached
can be changed to normal sl tp
set false inOnSLTP and change InpStopLoss<->InStopLoss and change InpTakeProfit<->InTakeProfit
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I have tweaked the code a bit. Stop Loss and Take Profit . - closes on points
Nonsense That's no way to make money.
Why is it nonsense? It's fun when you have nothing to do.
And when it works properly, it's a joy.
added hide buttons - they are only needed when it is necessary to time orders or buy or sell
buttons pressed
BUY button is pressed
set the start time and press the button
when the time comes it will open what you want
I want to add a function like this.
open buy and sell to touch the trend line
only buy closed and sell continued to move
and everything in reverse.
I think I've already added it.
But I can't check it - the market is closed today
Maybe I am slow, but I do not understand what is it and why? What is the purpose of this?
e.g. opened in buy
draw a trend line - lower
if it touches - it will close buy
if open buy and sell - it will close onlybuy
and there it is - everything works fine