How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 17

The adviser punished me - for not using it correctly.

When I decided to top up my balance and there was an open position.

In the Expert Advisor is a BALANCE OBJECTIVE (for example 12000) and I decided - to add to my BALANCE (for example 10000)

then the total amount of my BALANCE (for example 16000) Advisor closed the position - for the sake of which I funded - because I was waiting for a reversal

So - it was frustratingly annoying but ok.

InkedFilling the Balance Sheet_LI

BE CAREFUL AND DON'T BE LIKE ME.

EA correction - Assembly_Code_Karputov
When a trend line is triggered, the indicators are removed - this is good when
the trend line is drawn by the indicator automatically

when working manually - we need indicators for predictions
added -
input bool DELL_TrendLine= false; // DELETE TREND LINE
input bool UseDelete= false; // DELETE INDICATOR

Alpari MT5 trend line cross

Made an EA for auto manual trading.
---------------------------------
From the trend line opens a grid of pending orders or a single pending order.
Or just buy or sell.
It opens all together.
opens and closes by time
- close it following the indicator.
It's kind of like a Trailing Stop.

Thank you very much!

USDCADH1

Files:
2.mq5  17 kb
Hand_support.mq5  163 kb
works once points are reached

input string   t2="------ Trailing parameters ------";//
input double   InStopLoss           = 25.0;           // Stop Loss
input double   InTakeProfit         = 46.0;           // Take Profit

can be changed to normal sl tp

double   LowerUpper                = 0.5;             // Ловит Тренд линию, пунктов
bool     DELL_TrendName            = true;            // УДАЛЕНИЕ ТРЕНД ЛИНИИ = true;
string   Template                  = "ADX";           // Имя шаблона(without '.tpl')
bool     InpMacd                   = false;           // Авто_торговля.Вкл. 
double   InpStopLoss               = 0.0;             // Stop Loss
int      InpTakeProfit             = 0.0;             // Take Profit

set false inOnSLTP and change InpStopLoss<->InStopLoss and change InpTakeProfit<->InTakeProfit
 

//---
bool     TrendMeLeaveMe            = true;  // 
bool     Trailing                  = true;  // 
bool      true;  // 
//---

EURUSDH2

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have tweaked the code a bit. Stop Loss and Take Profit . - closes on points

Files:
Hand_support.mq5  163 kb
 
Nonsense That's no way to make money.
Ilya Vasenin:
Nonsense That's no way to make money.

Why is it nonsense? It's fun when you have nothing to do.

And when it works properly, it's a joy.

added hide buttons - they are only needed when it is necessary to time orders or buy or sell

squeezed buttons pressed

pressed BUY button is pressed

set the start time and press the button

when the time comes it will open what you want

Files:
Hand_support.zip  22 kb
I want to add a function like this.

open buy and sell to touch the trend line

only buy closed and sell continued to move

and everything in reverse.

input string   t7="------ ТРЕНД ЛИНИЯ ------";        // 
input string   BuyStop_TrendName    = "buy";          // Trend Line Name "buy";
input string   SellStop_TrendName   = "sell";         // Trend Line Name "sell";
input string   BuyClose_TrendName   = "sellclose";    // Trend Line Name "sellclose";
input string   SellClose_TrendName  = "buyclose";     // Trend Line Name "buyclose";
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

I think I've already added it.

But I can't check it - the market is closed today

Aleksandr Klapatyuk


Maybe I'm retarded, but I don't understand what it is and why? What is the purpose?
Vladimir Baskakov:
Maybe I am slow, but I do not understand what is it and why? What is the purpose of this?

e.g. opened in buy

draw a trend line - lower

if it touches - it will close buy

EURUSDM5

EURUSDM5

if open buy and sell - it will close onlybuy

and there it is - everything works fine

Files:
2.mq5  17 kb
Hand_support.mq5  160 kb
