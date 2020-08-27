How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 26
Made another Expert. Almost like the previous one, the difference is the Horizontal Line work.
Put this on the signal, let's see.
I can't set it up yet. It seems to work as it should - just the settings need to be adjusted
Just install the first version the state showed, don't get too cocky.
This one shows the same result. It's from Indicator "\Indicators\\\Examples\\ZigzagColor.ex5".
it should have even more possibilities - you just need to find the right setting
I don't know what it will look like in reality, but in the tester on one pair (EURUSD,M2)
I can't get a result from the Indicator in real time trading.
I test it now from the indicator - it moves the horizontal lines at every signal, and makes more position openings.
This result can come - when you set the first horizontal line, manually. and then the Expert Advisor will move them at a distance, which is set in the settings.
- In this test I set 9input int Step0= 9;// Obj: Step of grid, points(0 = false)
on 1and2 I set 0input int Step= 0;// Obj: grid step, pips(0 = false)
and profitinput double InTakeProfit= 54;// Take Profit, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips
the result may be
the first signal is activated by the buy or sell indicator and this is done by another function in the Expert Advisor
You can use the buttons to set the first horizontal lines, and then everything will be done automatically.
you can save a template with the Expert Advisor configured in the chart
it is convenient when you have a lot of pairs - just drop the script on the chart and instantly save all charts with the necessary template
The previous one was corrected so that the horizontal line could be dragged.
These two EAs are identical - the difference is in horizontal line binding. this one is bound to the points when working with the indicator
This one probably moves following the indicator - but not in the tester - and in the tester it shows quite good results.
This one has a terrible result in the tester.
I'm checking - I'm even in the pluses.
from blue in BUY from red SELL Horizontal line
it's in automatic mode - the first line is set manually - and then what step to set and moves the red up - blue down
Do you like it?