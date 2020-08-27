How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 26

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Made another Expert. Almost like the previous one, the difference is the Horizontal Line work.

Hang this chip on the signal, let's see
Renat Akhtyamov:
I can't set it up yet. It seems to work as it should - just the settings need to be adjusted

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Just go with the first version the state showed, don't get any funny ideas.
Renat Akhtyamov:
This one shows the same result. It's from Indicator "\Indicators\\\Examples\\ZigzagColor.ex5".

it should have even more possibilities - you just need to find the right setting

Files:
Obj_HLine_intelligence.mq5  166 kb
I don't know what it will look like in reality, but in the tester on one pair (EURUSD,M2)


Snapshot2

Snapshot3

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

I can't get a result from the Indicator in real time trading.

I test it now from the indicator - it moves the horizontal lines at every signal, and makes more position openings.

This result can come - when you set the first horizontal line, manually. and then the Expert Advisor will move them at a distance, which is set in the settings.

- In this test I set 9input int Step0= 9;// Obj: Step of grid, points(0 = false)

on 1and2 I set 0input int Step= 0;// Obj: grid step, pips(0 = false)

input string   t4="------ Obj:Name 5-6 ------";         // Имя Объекта
input int      Step0                   = 90;            // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов(0 = false)
input string   InpObjDownName02        = "TOP 5";       // Obj: TOP (Name Obj) ВВЕРХУ 5
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommand2=open_sell;    // Obj:  command:
input string   InpObjUpName02          = "LOWER 6";     // Obj: LOWER (Name Obj) ВНИЗУ 6
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommand02=open_buy;    // Obj:  command:

and profitinput double InTakeProfit= 54;// Take Profit, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips

input string   t1="------ SL TP    ----------";         // Trailing
input double   InStopLoss              = 270;           // Stop Loss, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)
input double   InTakeProfit            = 54;            // Take Profit, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)

the result may be

the first signal is activated by the buy or sell indicator and this is done by another function in the Expert Advisor

You can use the buttons to set the first horizontal lines, and then everything will be done automatically.

Alpari MT5

you can save a template with the Expert Advisor configured in the chart

it is convenient when you have a lot of pairs - just drop the script on the chart and instantly save all charts with the necessary template

Files:
DeleteChart.mq5  4 kb
The previous one was corrected so that the horizontal line could be dragged.

These two EAs are identical - the difference is in horizontal line binding. this one is bound to the points when working with the indicator

This one probably moves following the indicator - but not in the tester - and in the tester it shows quite good results.

This one has a terrible result in the tester.

Snapshot1

Snapshot2

Files:
Your_intelligence.mq5  170 kb
I'm checking - I'm even in the pluses.

Alpari MT5

Alpari MT51 from blue in BUY from red SELL Horizontal line

it's in automatic mode - the first line is set manually - and then what step to set and moves the red up - blue down

 
Renat Akhtyamov:
Renat Akhtyamov:
Do you like it?

