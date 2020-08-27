How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 6

New comment
[Deleted]  
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:
Why? It was a lot of fun to collect - up to 300 stamps in a collection
We used to play with them when we were kids at school
[Deleted]  
remade indicator braintrend1sig.mq5
got ZigParabolic.mq5 indicator

replaced in the Expert Advisor by ZigParabolic.mq5 indicator
ZigParabolic.mq5 works with ZigzagColor.mq5 indicator
and now the ADVISOR shows different results

ytz24

ytz25

ytz26

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:
remade indicator braintrend1sig.mq5
got ZigParabolic.mq5 indicator

replaced the ZigParabolic.mq5 indicator in my Expert Advisor
ZigParabolic.mq5 works with ZigzagColor.mq5 indicator
and now the ADVISOR shows different results


Couldn't believe it and ran the test on real ticks. Wonderful! Not a bad typical scalper, pity not many trades. I should also look at the code, why it does not lose on ticks.


[Deleted]  
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Didn't believe it and ran the test on real ticks. Wonderful! Not a bad typical scalper, pity not many trades. I have to look at the code to see why he doesn't lose on dips.


If it's from a standard indicator.

#resource "\Indicators\\\Examples\\ZigzagColor.ex5"

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

//--- create handle of the indicator braintrend1sig
handle_braintrend1sig=iCustom(Extsymbol.Name(),Period(), "Examples\ZigzagColor",
Inp_ZZ_Depth,
Inp_ZZ_Deviation,
Inp_ZZ_Backstep);
//--- if the handle is not created
if(handle_braintrend1sig==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
//--- tell about the failure and output the error code
PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the braintrend1sig indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
Extsymbol.Name(),
EnumToString(Period(),
GetLastError());
//--- the indicator is stopped early
return(INIT_FAILED);
}

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

then there's more trades - but it's a loser.

1111111

000000000000

[Deleted]  

It turns out it's no problem to build an EA using CODEBASE and the authors of the codes.

MANY THANKS TO THEM !!!

But the INDICATOR to the Expert Advisor ---

will study!

https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/indicators

[Deleted]  

Added another function.

lot 34

It's all there now. All that's left is a good INDICATOR.

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Couldn't believe it and ran the test on real ticks. Wonderful! Not a bad typical scalper, pity not many trades. I have to look at the code to see why he doesn't lose on dips.


I've tried 7 in real trading as it is and it maxed out more than 100 trades, I had to disable it, but the main thing was going in the right direction, I wish I had disabled it because I didn't trusted it...

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Turns out it's no problem to build an EA using CODEBASE and the authors of the codes.

MANY THANKS TO THEM !!!

But the INDICATOR to the Expert Advisor ---

I will study it!

https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/indicators

There's a filter fromKarakatica EAinserted in your 5 - it stopped working, I'm doing something wrong too

input int      Inp_ADX_adx_period= 33;       // iKarakatica: averaging period
input bool     Inp_Filter        = false;    // iKarakatica: filter


//--- create handle of the indicator iCustom
   handle_iCustom=iCustom(Extsymbol.Name(),Period(),"iKarakatica",Inp_ADX_adx_period,Inp_Filter);
//--- if the handle is not created 
   if(handle_iCustom==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code 
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iCustom indicator (\"iKarakatica\") for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  Extsymbol.Name(),
                  EnumToString(Period()),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- the indicator is stopped early 
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
[Deleted]  
Сергей Криушин:

There is such a filter fromKarakatica EAinserted in your 5 - it stopped working, I am also doing something wrong

not every indicator may be suitable

But you can put an indicator in an indicator.

I have made a version of the EA for your indicator.

you have to have indicators compiled - otherwise it will not work.

[Deleted]  
Сергей Криушин:

There is such a filter from EAKarakatica EAinserted in your 5 - it stopped working, I am also doing something wrong

I ran it too - but it makes a deal on every tick

and here is the indicator through the indicator - ....

iKarakatica
iKarakatica
  • www.mql5.com
DigiDon Торговая система случайным образом выбирающая сигналы от одного из четырёх индикаторов: iADX (Average Directional Movement Index, ADX), iMA (Moving Average, MA...
12345678910111213...63
New comment