How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 6
Why? It was a lot of fun to collect - up to 300 stamps in a collection
got ZigParabolic.mq5 indicator
replaced in the Expert Advisor by ZigParabolic.mq5 indicator
ZigParabolic.mq5 works with ZigzagColor.mq5 indicator
and now the ADVISOR shows different results
Couldn't believe it and ran the test on real ticks. Wonderful! Not a bad typical scalper, pity not many trades. I should also look at the code, why it does not lose on ticks.
If it's from a standard indicator.
#resource "\Indicators\\\Examples\\ZigzagColor.ex5"
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
//--- create handle of the indicator braintrend1sig
handle_braintrend1sig=iCustom(Extsymbol.Name(),Period(), "Examples\ZigzagColor",
Inp_ZZ_Depth,
Inp_ZZ_Deviation,
Inp_ZZ_Backstep);
//--- if the handle is not created
if(handle_braintrend1sig==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
//--- tell about the failure and output the error code
PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the braintrend1sig indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
Extsymbol.Name(),
EnumToString(Period(),
GetLastError());
//--- the indicator is stopped early
return(INIT_FAILED);
}
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
then there's more trades - but it's a loser.
It turns out it's no problem to build an EA using CODEBASE and the authors of the codes.
MANY THANKS TO THEM !!!
But the INDICATOR to the Expert Advisor ---
will study!
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/indicators
Added another function.
It's all there now. All that's left is a good INDICATOR.
I've tried 7 in real trading as it is and it maxed out more than 100 trades, I had to disable it, but the main thing was going in the right direction, I wish I had disabled it because I didn't trusted it...
There's a filter fromKarakatica EAinserted in your 5 - it stopped working, I'm doing something wrong too
not every indicator may be suitable
But you can put an indicator in an indicator.
I have made a version of the EA for your indicator.
you have to have indicators compiled - otherwise it will not work.
I ran it too - but it makes a deal on every tick
and here is the indicator through the indicator - ....