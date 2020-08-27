How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 49

Indicator - Obj LeM Brain - can be adapted to ExpertUtility Command.mq5

for an Indicator you need 2 more Indicators - LeMan_BrainTrend1Sig - and - LeManTrend Indicator - without them will not work- Obj LeM Brain -

increase the distance of Horizontal lines, from the point

Alexsandr San:

We need to add another function - when the Horizontal line is triggered, which is present in many Indicators, to delete not only the line but also the Indicator itself, which draws the Horizontal line

Alexsandr San:

Another function to be added - when the Horizontal line is triggered, which is present in many Indicators, to delete not only the line but also the Indicator itself which draws the Horizontal line

Added function

input string   t8="------ Indicator Delete ------";              //
input string   Inpshort_name                = "Obj LeM Brain";   // INDICATOR_SHORTNAME 1
input string   Inpshort_name0               = "Indicator 2";     // INDICATOR_SHORTNAME 2
input bool     Inpres                       = false;             // Delete All Indicators
//---
#property version     "1.002"
Files:
Utility_Command.mq5  204 kb
Alexsandr San:

Indicator - Obj LeM Brain - can be adapted to ExpertUtility Command.mq5

for an Indicator you need 2 more Indicators - LeMan_BrainTrend1Sig - and - LeManTrend Indicator - without them will not work- Obj LeM Brain -

increase the distance of horizontal lines, from the point


Turns out and minus , changes Horizontal lines inwards

This indicator does not need to be written in an Expert Advisor - only Horizontal Lines are needed from this indicator. It should be written in Expert Advisor to delete indicator

you do not have to use it -

input string   t2="----- Indicators: SELL   -----";              //
input string   short_name                   = "LeMan_BrainTrend1Sig";   // Name Indicators "SELL"
input bool     InpIndicators                = false;             // Indicators: Start (true)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommandY   = open_sell;         // Trade command: (BuyBuffer Indicators)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommandU   = close_sells;       // Trade command: (SellBuffer Indicators)
input string   t3="----- Indicators: BUY    -----";              //
input string   short_name1                  = "LeMan_BrainTrend1Sig";   // Name Indicators "BUY"
input bool     InpIndicators1               = false;             // Indicators: Start (true)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommandY1  = close_buys;        // Trade command: (BuyBuffer Indicators)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommandU1  = open_buy;          // Trade command: (SellBuffer Indicators)

and here - to delete indicator - so that indicator horizontal lines won't repeat commands 

input string   t8="------ Indicator Delete ------";              //
input string   Inpshort_name                = "Obj LeM Brain";   // INDICATOR_SHORTNAME 1
input string   Inpshort_name0               = "Indicator 2";     // INDICATOR_SHORTNAME 2
input bool     Inpres                       = false;             // Delete All Indicators
one more function to be added to the Expert, from the signal to set the Indicator on the Chart

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                         AddChartIndicatorAdd.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property script_show_inputs
//---
input string Inpshort_name  = "Obj LeM Brain"; // INDICATOR_SHORTNAME
input string Inpshort_name0 = "Examples/MACD"; // INDICATOR_SHORTNAME
//---
int indicator_handle=INVALID_HANDLE;
int indicator_handle0=INVALID_HANDLE;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//---
   AddIndicator();
   AddIndicator0();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Функция проверки и добавления индикатора на график               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool AddIndicator()
  {
//--- выводимое сообщение
   string message;
//--- проверим на совпадение символ индикатора и символ графика
   if(_Symbol!=_Symbol)
     {
      message="Демонстрация использования функции Demo_ChartIndicatorAdd():";
      message=message+"\r\n";
      message=message+"Нельзя на график добавить индикатор, рассчитанный на другом символе.";
      message=message+"\r\n";
      message=message+"Укажите в свойствах эксперта символ графика - "+_Symbol+".";
      Alert(message);
      //--- досрочный выход, не будем добавлять индикатор на график
      return false;
     }
//--- проверим на совпадение таймфрейм индикатора и таймфрейм графика
   if(_Period!=_Period)
     {
      message="Нельзя на график добавить индикатор, рассчитанный на другом таймфрейме.";
      message=message+"\r\n";
      message=message+"Укажите в свойствах эксперта таймфрейм графика - "+EnumToString(_Period)+".";
      Alert(message);
      //--- досрочный выход, не будем добавлять индикатор на график
      return false;
     }
//--- все проверки прошли, символ и период индикатора соответствуют графику
   if(indicator_handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,"  Создаем индикатор MACD");
      indicator_handle=iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,Inpshort_name);
      if(indicator_handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
        {
         Print("Не удалось создать индикатор MACD. Код ошибки ",GetLastError());
        }
     }
//--- сбросим код ошибки
   ResetLastError();
//--- накладываем индикатор на график
   Print(__FUNCTION__,"  Добавляем индикатор MACD на график");
   Print("MACD построен на ",_Symbol,"/",EnumToString(_Period));
//--- получим номер нового подокна, в которое добавим индикатор MACD
   int subwindow=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,0);
   PrintFormat("Добавляем индикатор MACD на окно %d графика",subwindow);
   if(!ChartIndicatorAdd(0,subwindow,indicator_handle))
     {
      PrintFormat("Не удалось добавить индикатор MACD на окно %d графика. Код ошибки  %d",
                  subwindow,GetLastError());
     }
//--- добавление индикатора на график прошло успешно
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Функция проверки и добавления индикатора на график               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool AddIndicator0()
  {
//--- выводимое сообщение
   string message;
//--- проверим на совпадение символ индикатора и символ графика
   if(_Symbol!=_Symbol)
     {
      message="Демонстрация использования функции Demo_ChartIndicatorAdd():";
      message=message+"\r\n";
      message=message+"Нельзя на график добавить индикатор, рассчитанный на другом символе.";
      message=message+"\r\n";
      message=message+"Укажите в свойствах эксперта символ графика - "+_Symbol+".";
      Alert(message);
      //--- досрочный выход, не будем добавлять индикатор на график
      return false;
     }
//--- проверим на совпадение таймфрейм индикатора и таймфрейм графика
   if(_Period!=_Period)
     {
      message="Нельзя на график добавить индикатор, рассчитанный на другом таймфрейме.";
      message=message+"\r\n";
      message=message+"Укажите в свойствах эксперта таймфрейм графика - "+EnumToString(_Period)+".";
      Alert(message);
      //--- досрочный выход, не будем добавлять индикатор на график
      return false;
     }
//--- все проверки прошли, символ и период индикатора соответствуют графику
   if(indicator_handle0==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,"  Создаем индикатор MACD");
      indicator_handle0=iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,Inpshort_name0);
      if(indicator_handle0==INVALID_HANDLE)
        {
         Print("Не удалось создать индикатор MACD. Код ошибки ",GetLastError());
        }
     }
//--- сбросим код ошибки
   ResetLastError();
//--- накладываем индикатор на график
   Print(__FUNCTION__,"  Добавляем индикатор MACD на график");
   Print("MACD построен на ",_Symbol,"/",EnumToString(_Period));
//--- получим номер нового подокна, в которое добавим индикатор MACD
   int subwindow=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL);
   PrintFormat("Добавляем индикатор MACD на окно %d графика",subwindow);
   if(!ChartIndicatorAdd(0,subwindow,indicator_handle0))
     {
      PrintFormat("Не удалось добавить индикатор MACD на окно %d графика. Код ошибки  %d",
                  subwindow,GetLastError());
     }
//--- добавление индикатора на график прошло успешно
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

I can't figure out what I need from this function.

I think I've found an option, I just need to write in the code, such actions, as on the picture

Alexsandr San:

I can't figure out what I need from this function.

I think I've found an option, I just need to write in the code, such actions, as on the picture

I added this feature to the Utility Command ("Utility Command") #property version "1.004"

at the bottom, settings for this function

input string   t1="----- Trailing Line: 2   -----";              //
input string   InpObjUpNameG                = "POT";             // Obj: TOP (Horizontal Line)
input int      InpStep3                     = 0;                 // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommandG   = close_open_b;      // Obj:  command:
input string   InpObjDownNameG              = "REWOL";           // Obj: LOWER (Horizontal Line)
input int      InpStep4                     = 0;                 // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InTradeCommandG    = close_open_s;      // Obj:  command:
input ushort   InpObjTrailingStopG          = 0;                 // Obj: Trailing Stop (distance from price to object, in pips)
input ushort   InpObjTrailingStepG          = 5;                 // Obj: Trailing Step, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)
input string   t9="------ ChartIndicatorAdd -----";              //
input bool     InpChartInd                  = false;             // Avto Line Chart Indicators
input string   InpIndiL                     = "AVERAGE 0";       // Line name (ChartIndicatorAdd)
input int      InpStep5                     = 15;                // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input string   InpIndi_name                 = "Obj LeM Brain";   // INDICATOR_SHORTNAME

name of trend line or horizontal line - to set indicator

input string   InpIndiL                     = "AVERAGE 0";       // Line name (ChartIndicatorAdd)

indicator name - which indicator you want to install on the chart

input string   InpIndi_name                 = "Obj LeM Brain";   // INDICATOR_SHORTNAME

name of horizontal or trend line of the Indicator

input string   InpObjUpNameG                = "POT";             // Obj: TOP (Horizontal Line)


input string   InpObjDownNameG              = "REWOL";           // Obj: LOWER (Horizontal Line)

-------------------------- the working principle should be

GBPUSDM2

----------------------- The indicator will move the horizontal line (blue) - if it breaks through, it will open in SELL and remove the indicator and set a yellow line, which will be picked up by another indicator and move the line to the purple level of the indicator - after, the horizontal yellow line, will set the indicator again

GBPUSDM2h

Files:
Utility_Command.zip  65 kb
 
You do it by "gauge" and you do it by "gauge".

"Finger in the sky' is time in the wind.
 
Alexsandr San:

When I drain a deposit, I start poking.

So you are losing the deposit before you even start trading.
Hence you "poke" from the beginning to the end.
 
Alexsandr San:

I thought you were going to say something clever.

Smart things are said when there is an immediate need.
Now there was a need for that. But apparently it didn't do any good.
