How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 49
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Indicator - Obj LeM Brain - can be adapted to ExpertUtility Command.mq5
for an Indicator you need 2 more Indicators - LeMan_BrainTrend1Sig - and - LeManTrend Indicator - without them will not work- Obj LeM Brain -
-----------------------------------------------------------
increase the distance of Horizontal lines, from the point
We need to add another function - when the Horizontal line is triggered, which is present in many Indicators, to delete not only the line but also the Indicator itself, which draws the Horizontal line
Another function to be added - when the Horizontal line is triggered, which is present in many Indicators, to delete not only the line but also the Indicator itself which draws the Horizontal line
Added function
Indicator - Obj LeM Brain - can be adapted to ExpertUtility Command.mq5
for an Indicator you need 2 more Indicators - LeMan_BrainTrend1Sig - and - LeManTrend Indicator - without them will not work- Obj LeM Brain -
-----------------------------------------------------------
increase the distance of horizontal lines, from the point
Turns out and minus , changes Horizontal lines inwards
---------------------------------------------------------
This indicator does not need to be written in an Expert Advisor - only Horizontal Lines are needed from this indicator. It should be written in Expert Advisor to delete indicator
you do not have to use it -
and here - to delete indicator - so that indicator horizontal lines won't repeat commands
one more function to be added to the Expert, from the signal to set the Indicator on the Chart
I can't figure out what I need from this function.
I think I've found an option, I just need to write in the code, such actions, as on the picture
I can't figure out what I need from this function.
I think I've found an option, I just need to write in the code, such actions, as on the picture
I added this feature to the Utility Command ("Utility Command") #property version "1.004"
at the bottom, settings for this function
name of trend line or horizontal line - to set indicator
indicator name - which indicator you want to install on the chart
name of horizontal or trend line of the Indicator
-------------------------- the working principle should be
----------------------- The indicator will move the horizontal line (blue) - if it breaks through, it will open in SELL and remove the indicator and set a yellow line, which will be picked up by another indicator and move the line to the purple level of the indicator - after, the horizontal yellow line, will set the indicator again
When I drain a deposit, I start poking.
I thought you were going to say something clever.