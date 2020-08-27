How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 29
Told you to make a signal
i need to check first - and with the settings i have not decided yet. i will run it for a month on the demo - what result will be shown. for a week, i worked it out - not bad. on 4 pairs he went from 50 000 rub to 10000 rub for a week - only he hasopen positions now - i will see how the next week will go
1 week
and the 0.01 risk is 0.01%?
And Sergei says that the norm.
I haven't quite figured out how this risk works - it always shows me 0.01
although in the tester - it sets, and with a bigger lot
---------------------------- this function sets the lot and calculates - somehow
I don't know how it works, but it works great until the demo profit goes like a tank... Well done, brilliant simply super and thanks a lot to you and Barabashkin there are other brilliant and not greedy people, great job... it looks like Lecha Volchansky's scalper from his thread https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/259953/page12... by the way, they were going to make a scalper for MT5 as well... there was even an attempt to start it...
Will there be a version for MT5?
A small preset for MT5 (works in tester).
Opens the next trade if all previous ones by symbol and direction are in plus.
But I couldn't find the continuation...So I propose to continue and adapt it to your lines... I combined it with your poke method too until I see what will happen...)) So don't lose heart and keep doing it...)
I've combined this EA with mine ... I don't know how to manage this miracle yet.
#property version "1.01"
The buttons on the left in the tester do not work properly - but in normal mode in the terminal, it should work!
when i press them, they are not reset, i have to press again to reset them.
and only BUY and SELL do the rest do not work in the tester - but they will work in the terminal on the chart
the test result is the same
I haven't enabled button initialization...and thenButtonCreate can't detect it
it is already paired -AVGiS intelligence.mq5195 kb
you are trying - in other way, to attach. it won't work. then you have to rewrite everything without it (CSampleExpert::)--- bool CSampleExpert::Init(void)