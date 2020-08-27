How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 59
#property version "1.030"
5,000 lines - that's what I've done. But! With this Utility, you can build almost any strategy.
You do not have to use everything - on a demo account, adjust and save to a set
I should reconsider the Point calculation, something is wrong here. I first set 2000 closed 20, 20000 closed 200.
I do not understand, I tried it on gold in the tester and then I repeat it in real life. I do not know why it did not close like this yesterday.
Do the terminal and the tester calculate differently????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
I can't understand, I run it on gold in the tester, I repeat that in real life. Everything closes as it should, 2000 Point . why I had it close wrong yesterday, I don't understand.
No, the tester doesn't sometimes reflect all ticks)))) No moose miscarriages)
#property version "1.031"
Sort of corrected the calculation from
Can you russify it?
Can you russify it? I don't know English very well.
Whatto russify? Don't hesitate to ask
and put it in the Expert folder? put it there does not see
restart the terminal or in an editor with compile
I threw it in the Expert folder?
here is the Indicator - throw it in the Indicators folder (restart the terminal or compile in the editor)
And in the tester, you can do a lot of things manually.
here is the Indicator - throw it in the Indicators folder (restart the terminal or compile in the editor)
Thank you very much. Only managed to compile by changing the file name.
about russification. I see above places in Russian). But in general I would like all to be able to make out in Expert).
It is very huge in functions)ъ