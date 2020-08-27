How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 59

[Deleted]  
Alexsandr San:

#property version "1.030"

5,000 lines - that's what I've done. But! With this Utility, you can build almost any strategy.

You do not have to use everything - on a demo account, adjust and save to a set

I should reconsider the Point calculation, something is wrong here. I first set 2000 closed 20, 20000 closed 200.

Gold

[Deleted]  
Alexsandr San:

I do not understand, I tried it on gold in the tester and then I repeat it in real life. I do not know why it did not close like this yesterday.

TEST

-----------------------------------

Do the terminal and the tester calculate differently????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

 
Alexsandr San:

I can't understand, I run it on gold in the tester, I repeat that in real life. Everything closes as it should, 2000 Point . why I had it close wrong yesterday, I don't understand.

-----------------------------------

No, the tester doesn't sometimes reflect all ticks)))) No moose miscarriages)

[Deleted]  

#property version "1.031"

Sort of corrected the calculation from

input string   t2="----- Exchange><Point TP SL---";              //
input bool     InpExcPoi                    = false;             // Exchange= false; Point= true;
Files:
Utility_Command.mq5  371 kb
 
Alexsandr San:

Download video

Can you russify it?

 
and put it in the Expert folder? put it there does not see
[Deleted]  
TreidS:

Can you russify it? I don't know English very well.

Whatto russify? Don't hesitate to ask

[Deleted]  
TreidS:
and put it in the Expert folder? put it there does not see

restart the terminal or in an editor with compile

Photo by

[Deleted]  
TreidS:
I threw it in the Expert folder?

here is the Indicator - throw it in the Indicators folder (restart the terminal or compile in the editor)

And in the tester, you can do a lot of things manually.

Shot4 Shot3.PNG

 
Alexsandr San:

Thank you very much. Only managed to compile by changing the file name.

about russification. I see above places in Russian). But in general I would like all to be able to make out in Expert).


It is very huge in functions)ъ


