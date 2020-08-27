How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 23

Михаил:

I'll put it on mt5, it's an interesting picture.

I built it for hand trading, so if you use an indicator for trading it should be reversed.

or you can put your own indicator in it

you can put your own indicator in it.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initialization of the indicators                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::InitIndicators(void)
  {
//--- create MACD indicator
   if(m_handle_macd==INVALID_HANDLE)
      if((m_handle_macd=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"2"))==INVALID_HANDLE)
        {
         printf("Error creating MACD indicator");
         return(false);
        }
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

and here on the bottom line

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                            Your intelligence.mq5 |
//|                            Copyright © 2019, Aleksandr Klapatyuk |
//|                             https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/klaxse |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "Copyright © 2019, Aleksandr Klapatyuk"
#property link        "https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/klaxse"
#property version     "1.02"
#property description "Copyright © 2019, Vladimir Karputov"
#property description "http://wmua.ru/slesar/"
#property description "Tech-Assistent - by transcendreamer"
#property description "https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/transcendreamer"
//---
#resource "\\Indicators\\2.ex5"
 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Reverse only...

Thanks, I've put the mt5 in, I'll try it today or tomorrow)

Михаил:

Thanks, i put the mt5, i'll try it today or tomorrow)

I've got a good view on the chart - would you rather try the latest EA or the one you showed?

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/310846/page6#comment_11357113

you can just replace the indicator in the Expert Advisor.

here are the results.

Snapshot2

Snapshot3

Как я собираю себе советника методом тыка
Как я собираю себе советника методом тыка
  • 2019.04.16
  • www.mql5.com
Из этих Советников весь материал Автор MQL5-кода: Vladimir Karputov. Stop loss Take profit.mq5TrendMeLeaveMe(barabashkakvn's edition...
Files:
ZigParabolic.mq5  15 kb
 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Do you want to try this last expert or the one in the picture you showed?

Exactly that one))

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Version "1.02"

added lot calculation - you can set the lot yourself.


Version "1.03"

The Expert Advisor is the same as pending orders, but it does the same, only it opens and closes on behalf of the Object.

- manually placed. -------- Or it is possible - to delete an indicator from a chart from inductor Lines and Objects.

added possibility - to open simultaneously N-number of positions with the same Lot

Alpari MT5 2 yellow line - as if a pending order Alpari MT5 3 the line was triggered and opened the amount of the position from the setting

If you want to open one position at once, you'd better open 9 positions with one lot 0.09.

You may be lucky not to be out of the money completely.

Files:
Your_intelligence.mq5  125 kb
2.mq5  17 kb
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Version "1.03".

The principle of this Expert Advisor is the same as you put pending orders, only it opens and closes on behalf of the Object.

- manually placed. -------- Or it is possible - to delete an indicator from a chart from inductor Lines and Objects.

added possibility - to open simultaneously N-number of positions with the same Lot

If you want to open one position at once, you'd better open 9 positions with one lot 0.09.

I would rather open 9 positions than open one with 0.09 lot at once, maybe I will succeed without losing completely.

I am thinking. I should place pending orders in it or not. I think there will be more possibilities for all sorts of ideas.

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Version "1.03".

The principle of this Expert Advisor is the same as you put pending orders, only it opens and closes on behalf of the Object.

- manually placed. -------- Or it is possible - to delete an indicator from a chart from inductor Lines and Objects.

added possibility - to open simultaneously N-number of positions with the same Lot

yellow line - as if a pending order has triggered the line and opened the number of positions from the setting

If you want to open one position at once, you'd better open 9 positions with one lot 0.09.

If you take one, you may not be out of the money entirely.

Version version "1.04"

I also added - Object trawl . now two trawls on different distances .

From horizontal lines it is possible:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Enum Lor or Risk                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND
  {
   close_buys=0,     // Close All Buy's
   close_sells=1,    // Close All Sell's
   close_all=2,      // Close All Buy's and Sell's
   open_buy=3,       // Open Buy
   open_sell=4,      // Open Sell
   open_buy_sell=5,  // Open Buy and Sell
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

GBPUSDH1

Files:
Your_intelligence.mq5  139 kb
2.mq5  17 kb
to make it easier to install and configure Expert Advisor

there is a handy utility - _finder.mq5 (save template Chart with Expert Advisor Exp Your intelligence.mq5 and indicator fibopivot_v2.mq5)

Alpari MT5

adjusted - from the indicator fibopivot_v2.mq5 ------ (Resistance 3 triggered to sell) (Support 3 triggered to buy)

You choose pairs you like to work with - even all of them. Through the utilityExp_finder.mq5 and you will get a chart with Expert Advisor and Indicator already installed

Photo by do not check in the tester - the indicator is not deleted

Snapshot of And here, in one minute - Installing the Expert Advisor on all pairs

Utility for Selection and Navigation in MQL5 and MQL4: More Informative Charts

Utility authorhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/needtome

https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/5614

author of indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/godzilla

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1776

Real author:

Kalenzo


 

Why not put it in the form of an article?

"You can't sell inspiration, but you can sell a manuscript..."

Алексей Тарабанов:

Why not put it in the form of an article?

"You can't sell inspiration, but you can sell a manuscript..."

It's not for sale. It's for self-study. Maybe someone will look at it and make themselves an expert. It's a very interesting thing to do.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/310846/page23#comment_13589761

We should definitely - add another function.

when the balance is reached - all open charts should be deleted or updated .

- If the Expert Advisor remains on the charts, it will start opening new positions with a new balance target.

If the Expert Advisor remains, it will start to open new positions and set the balance target, but it will open and close them at once, because the balance target has already been reached.

Tomorrow I will add the change of charts function - when the balance purpose is reached, all charts will be updated without Indicators and Expert Advisor

Как я собираю себе советника методом тыка
Как я собираю себе советника методом тыка
  • 2019.10.14
  • www.mql5.com
Из этих Советников весь материал Автор MQL5-кода: Vladimir Karputov. Stop loss Take profit.mq5TrendMeLeaveMe(barabashkakvn's edition...
