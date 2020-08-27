How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 23
I'll put it on mt5, it's an interesting picture.
I built it for hand trading, so if you use an indicator for trading it should be reversed.
or you can put your own indicator in it
you can put your own indicator in it.
and here on the bottom line
Reverse only...
Thanks, I've put the mt5 in, I'll try it today or tomorrow)
I've got a good view on the chart - would you rather try the latest EA or the one you showed?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/310846/page6#comment_11357113
you can just replace the indicator in the Expert Advisor.
here are the results.
Do you want to try this last expert or the one in the picture you showed?
Exactly that one))
Version "1.02"
added lot calculation - you can set the lot yourself.
Version "1.03".
The principle of this Expert Advisor is the same as you put pending orders, only it opens and closes on behalf of the Object.
- manually placed. -------- Or it is possible - to delete an indicator from a chart from inductor Lines and Objects.
added possibility - to open simultaneously N-number of positions with the same Lot
If you want to open one position at once, you'd better open 9 positions with one lot 0.09.
I would rather open 9 positions than open one with 0.09 lot at once, maybe I will succeed without losing completely.
I am thinking. I should place pending orders in it or not. I think there will be more possibilities for all sorts of ideas.
Version version "1.04"
I also added - Object trawl . now two trawls on different distances .
From horizontal lines it is possible:
to make it easier to install and configure Expert Advisor
there is a handy utility - _finder.mq5 (save template Chart with Expert Advisor Exp Your intelligence.mq5 and indicator fibopivot_v2.mq5)
adjusted - from the indicator fibopivot_v2.mq5 ------ (Resistance 3 triggered to sell) (Support 3 triggered to buy)
You choose pairs you like to work with - even all of them. Through the utilityExp_finder.mq5 and you will get a chart with Expert Advisor and Indicator already installed
do not check in the tester - the indicator is not deleted
And here, in one minute - Installing the Expert Advisor on all pairs
Utility for Selection and Navigation in MQL5 and MQL4: More Informative Charts
Utility authorhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/needtome
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/5614
author of indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/godzilla
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1776
Real author:
Kalenzo
Why not put it in the form of an article?
"You can't sell inspiration, but you can sell a manuscript..."
Why not put it in the form of an article?
"You can't sell inspiration, but you can sell a manuscript..."
It's not for sale. It's for self-study. Maybe someone will look at it and make themselves an expert. It's a very interesting thing to do.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/310846/page23#comment_13589761
We should definitely - add another function.
when the balance is reached - all open charts should be deleted or updated .
- If the Expert Advisor remains on the charts, it will start opening new positions with a new balance target.
If the Expert Advisor remains, it will start to open new positions and set the balance target, but it will open and close them at once, because the balance target has already been reached.
Tomorrow I will add the change of charts function - when the balance purpose is reached, all charts will be updated without Indicators and Expert Advisor