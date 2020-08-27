How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 19
script to delete an Indicator by INDICATOR_SHORTNAME
to spell indicator name correctly - copy as in the term
I've slapped it on - a manual trading assistant.
I tested it on a real account - everything that depends on it works.
script to delete an Indicator by INDICATOR_SHORTNAME
to spell an indicator's name correctly - copy it as in the thermal
The indicator deletesone by one from all charts, the desired ones can be skipped by pressing "cancel"
The indicator deletes one by one from all the charts, you can skip the desired ones by pressing "cancel".
I also tried to use your script - it works as it should.
I only need it for other purposes. I attached it to my Expert Advisor.
i have indicators with horizontal lines - when the EA is triggered by a horizontal line - i want it to delete the indicator which is prescribed in the settings.
and did not remove the other indicators .
The function I added.
I thought it only worked with the horizontal line.
I don't know if it just depends on the object name.
chart from the tester
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
so stupid. it showed a result with 0.01
I fixed it a little bit here.
- The line was deleted before - and closed the position repeatedly. It closes then it doesn't.
But now - with this correction - it closes.
And yes! - this function is triggered by the name. either by a trend line, by a horizontal line or by the name of an object in general.
Also - to avoid confusion -
input string InpHLineBUY = "open buy"; // ВНИЗУ Name buy input string InpHLineSELL = "open sell"; // ВВЕРХУ Name sell input bool InpReverse01 = false; // Reverse Open - переворот торгового сигнала
whatever you write"open buy" it should always be at the bottom of the current price.
just switch reverse - then it will open sell
There's still an error.
I corrected it to this, it works as it should.
I also changed it a bit.
when I opened ten positions in one direction - the line to close was triggered, nine closed, one left
------------
it was like this.
Now it is like this
with this function.
Oh, man - I figured it out.
I drew a trend line on the slant - it doesn't work and that's it
it turns out until the entire line from start to finish - the current price is not crossed. - does not work
the current price will cross itand it will not work.