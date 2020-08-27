How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 15
Another one added by Trend Line
Removed unnecessary setting
input uchar InpShift = 143; // Shift left point (for trend line's)
Another one added Trend Lines
Expert Advisor for the tester of this indicator X_Polynomial_Regression
My EA from the poking method is complete.
I'm happy with it - it's all running smoothly.
Who wants to use and modify it.
I have attached zip with indicators that can work with the EA.
I would like to put them on the chart and prescribe the name of the trend line in the settings.
Expert Advisor for the tester of this Indicator X_Polynomial_Regression
Noticed that the BB is standard...try it with these...
It becomes flatter and slightly narrower, i.e. it will trigger differently...
added https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25342
added music to be played upon triggering of Pending Orders and deletion of Expert Advisor.
add your music at this address
C:\Program Files\Alpari MT5\Sounds\
music file format must be .wav (Kazka.wav)
I can't attach a music file here.
https://yadi.sk/d/EGsTJGYBmDFnGg
I modified a little bit of the terminal MACD Sample.mq5 Expert Advisor
and here are its results in strategy tester
Look for stable settings over a longer period of history. Or think about the over-optimisation point, i.e. the point at which you accept that the settings have stopped working.