How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 15

[Deleted]  

Another one added by Trend Line

X_Polynomial_Regression

[Deleted]  

Removed unnecessary setting

input uchar InpShift = 143; // Shift left point (for trend line's)

X Swing VHPChannel

[Deleted]  
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Another one added Trend Lines


Expert Advisor for the tester of this indicator X_Polynomial_Regression

[Deleted]  

My EA from the poking method is complete.

I'm happy with it - it's all running smoothly.

Who wants to use and modify it.

I have attached zip with indicators that can work with the EA.

I would like to put them on the chart and prescribe the name of the trend line in the settings.

[Deleted]  
Finally, we're glad!
 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Expert Advisor for the tester of this Indicator X_Polynomial_Regression

Noticed that the BB is standard...try it with these...

//--- input parametrs
input int     InpBandsPeriod=84;       // Period
input int     InpBandsShift=0;         // Shift
input double  InpBandsDeviations=1.60;  // Deviation
input uchar   InpShift=16;              // Shift left point (for trend line's)

It becomes flatter and slightly narrower, i.e. it will trigger differently...

[Deleted]  
Advisor Update - Assembly Code Karputov
added https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25342
added music to be played upon triggering of Pending Orders and deletion of Expert Advisor.

add your music at this address
C:\Program Files\Alpari MT5\Sounds\
music file format must be .wav (Kazka.wav)

I can't attach a music file here.

https://yadi.sk/d/EGsTJGYBmDFnGg

version1.01 Assembly Code Karputov

Close All Panel
После клика на кнопке производится обход (в цикле) всех позиций - без учёта символов и magic'ов и делается однократная попытка закрыть позицию. Если закрыть позицию не удалось, то такая ситуация никак не обрабатывается - пользователю остаётся ещё раз нажать на кнопку "Close all".
[Deleted]  
Trend Line Indicator Archive
[Deleted]  

I modified a little bit of the terminal MACD Sample.mq5 Expert Advisor
and here are its results in strategy tester

MACD Sample MetaQuotes

MACD Sample MetaQuotes.mq

MACD Sample MetaQuotes.5

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

I made a little modification of the terminal MACD Sample.mq5 Expert Advisor
and here are its results in the strategy tester


Look for stable settings over a longer period of history. Or think about the over-optimisation point, i.e. the point at which you accept that the settings have stopped working.

