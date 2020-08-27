How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 60
Thank you very much. Only managed to compile by changing the file name.
about russification. I see above places in Russian). But in general I would like all to make out in the Expert).
It is very huge functions)ъ
You simply, choose for yourself the task - how you want to trade, you don't need to look at everything in the settings. You just need to draw a Horizontal line or a Trend line on the chart.
And set the name of this line in the settings and specify a command - what do you want this line to do (open, close or put another line or indicator)
---------------------------------
Simply repeat in the settings - so that, each line with a name, performs its tasks
Ok I got it. I friended you. so I can write to you in person. do you accept?
or email me.
I just rarely go to the profile itself, ask here if you have any more questions
I just don't want to put what I have to offer in the public domain...
You seem like a pretty good coder. I have an idea that you could easily implement...
and of course not for anyone else's eyes...
What do you think?
It's a simple idea. No more complicated than what you've done.
No, I'm self-taught. I don't think I can do it. And the inspiration is mostly in the winter or cooler days.
I see. Thank you for your honesty.
For mt4 lovers - I made a manual trading utility out of kodobase . Places pending orders and the most important function is profit.
To your balance, add a reasonable amount that you want to earn today and you will be happy!
