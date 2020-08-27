How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 60

TreidS:

Thank you very much. Only managed to compile by changing the file name.

about russification. I see above places in Russian). But in general I would like all to make out in the Expert).


It is very huge functions)ъ


You simply, choose for yourself the task - how you want to trade, you don't need to look at everything in the settings. You just need to draw a Horizontal line or a Trend line on the chart.

And set the name of this line in the settings and specify a command - what do you want this line to do (open, close or put another line or indicator)

Simply repeat in the settings - so that, each line with a name, performs its tasks

 
Ok I got it. I friended you. so I can write to you in person. do you accept?

 
Or email me
TreidS:
or email me.

I just rarely go to the profile itself, ask here if you have any more questions

 
I just don't want to put what I have to offer in the public domain...

You seem like a pretty good coder. I have an idea that you could easily implement...


and of course not for anyone else's eyes...

What do you think?

 
It's a simple idea. No more complicated than what you've done.

No, I'm self-taught. I don't think I can do it. And the inspiration is mostly in the winter or cooler days.

 
I see. Thank you for your honesty.

For mt4 lovers - I made a manual trading utility out of kodobase . Places pending orders and the most important function is profit.

To your balance, add a reasonable amount that you want to earn today and you will be happy!

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
input string t="-----   Balans Parameters -----";
input double TargetProfit     = 999999.99;// Баланс + Прибыль(прибавить к балансу)
input double TargetLoss       = 0;        // Баланс - Убыток(отнять от баланса)
input string _Orders_=" --- Set Order ---";
input double Lots             = 0.01;     // Lots
input int    StopLoss         = 250;      // StopLoss
input int    TakeProfit       = 900;      // TakeProfit
input double TrailingStop     = 300;      // TrailingStop Фиксированный размер трала
input double TrailingStep     = 50;       // TrailingStep Шаг трала
input string LimitStop=" --- LimitStop ---";
input int    maxstep          = 10;       // max order LimitStop < 10
input string LotBuy           = "0.01/0.02/0.03/0.04/0.05/0.06/0.07/0.08/0.09/0.10";
input string LotSell          = "0.01/0.02/0.03/0.04/0.05/0.06/0.07/0.08/0.09/0.10";
input int    steps            = 200;      // steps Шаг сетки
input bool   OPLimitStop      = false;    // OP_LIMIT = false; OP_STOP = true;
//-------

Files:
Grid_small_revision.mq4  48 kb
 
Alexsandr San:

For mt4 lovers - I made a manual trading utility from kodobase . Places pending orders and the most important function is profit.

To your balance, add a reasonable amount that you want to earn today and you will be happy!


Thank you Alexander! This is the real grail for me!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
