How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 58
An article with a description of the guts would be nice.) I've been following it for a long time, but I've already forgotten what's inside)))
I myself - forgot what's inside and how to use it. ideas came up - I planted some algorithm. now I use simple functions
The difference between a tool and an instrument is the documentation of the instruments))))))
I agree with you that it is difficult without a manual. Just Set a Horizontal line or Trend line on the Chart and think what you would like from their, levels to do.
Copy the name of that line, and type in the Utility settings, set the command. It's very simple.
------------------------------
or here's a function
You have for example an indicator which has a Hump line or a Trend line . - You can type the name of the indicator, it will be set by time or by touching the hump line which you manually
But you have to enter indicator's name in advance.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Here is the signal function of the Calendar
If the news will be released and the signal will jump out these lines - set the command what to do to this line after the price touches
--------------------------------------------
or the name porting function
I already forgot - but I needed it for something, to transfer the name to another command - something to do with trawl lines
-------------------------------------------------
this function is just like all experts working with indicators - you just need to type in indicator name and let it trade (not all indicators are suitable)
-----------------------------------------------
i think everyone will understand this function - what you open in Sell will open in Buy
Good tool)))
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------
This function is like all experts working with indicators - you just have to enter the name of the indicator and enable trading (not all indicators are suitable)
Have you added news calendar? If so, click on the line, I did not see it right away.
So there is - described above.
The signals come from here - you just need to select the time, when the signal is triggered, the horizontal lines will be set, and from the line you set the commands.
I couldn't find the code where the news time is picked up. I am training on 4ka on urdal without DLL. Wanted to see how you implemented in 5. In 4ke every 24 hours a line is parsed.
I forgot to tell you about this function
This function is triggered when one line crosses another line - I made it so subwindows would be able to do this. It also works on the main chart.
for some cases - you need to set, one name
open a position and if we close it, the position will open in the opposite direction