How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 58

Valeriy Yastremskiy:

An article with a description of the guts would be nice.) I've been following it for a long time, but I've already forgotten what's inside)))

I myself - forgot what's inside and how to use it. ideas came up - I planted some algorithm. now I use simple functions

 
Alexsandr San:

Valeriy Yastremskiy:

I agree with you that it is difficult without a manual. Just Set a Horizontal line or Trend line on the Chart and think what you would like from their, levels to do.

Copy the name of that line, and type in the Utility settings, set the command. It's very simple.

------------------------------

or here's a function

input string   t8="----- ChartIndicatorAdd  -----";              // : Работа с Trailing Line: 2
input bool     InpChartInd                  = false;             // Avto Line Chart Indicators
input string   InpIndiL                     = "AVERAGE 0";       // Line name (ChartIndicatorAdd)
input int      InpStep5                     = 15;                // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input string   InpIndi_name                 = "Имя Индикатора";  // Installation Indicator Name
input int      InpChart                     = 0;                 // Window numbe
input datetime InpMonday_1                  = D'1970.01.01';     // Installation Indicator (00::00->off)

You have for example an indicator which has a Hump line or a Trend line . - You can type the name of the indicator, it will be set by time or by touching the hump line which you manually

But you have to enter indicator's name in advance.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Here is the signal function of the Calendar

input string   t10="---- CalendarValueLast 1-----";              //
input datetime HoursFrom                    = D'1970.01.01';     // 1 Время старт Сигнал Календаря
input datetime HoursTo                      = D'1970.01.01';     // Время стоп Сигнал Календаря
input string   t11="---- CalendarValueLast 2-----";              //
input datetime HoursFrom1                   = D'1970.01.01';     // 2 Время старт Сигнал Календаря
input datetime HoursTo1                     = D'1970.01.01';     // Время стоп Сигнал Календаря
input string   t12="---- CalendarValueLast 3-----";              //
input datetime HoursFrom2                   = D'1970.01.01';     // 3 Время старт Сигнал Календаря
input datetime HoursTo2                     = D'1970.01.01';     // Время стоп Сигнал Календаря
input bool     InpCalend                    = true;              // Double (Horizontal Line or Trend Line)
input string   InpSelldar                   = "Buydar";          // Line name (Horizontal Line or Trend Line)
input int      InpStep7                     = 30;                // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpCalendCommandS  = open_sell;         // Trade command:
input string   InpBuydar                    = "Selldar";         // Line name (Horizontal Line or Trend Line)
input int      InpStep6                     = 30;                // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpCalendCommandB  = open_buy;          // Trade command:InpdarBuy


If the news will be released and the signal will jump out these lines - set the command what to do to this line after the price touches

--------------------------------------------

or the name porting function

I already forgot - but I needed it for something, to transfer the name to another command - something to do with trawl lines

input string   t18="---- XXX:Line name:XXX  -----";              //
input string   InpdarBuy                    = "BUY";             // Obj: BUY (Obj:Name) ВЕРХУ
input double   InpStep8                     = 0;                 // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input string   InpdarSell                   = "SELL";            // Obj: SELL (Obj:Name) ВНИЗУ
input double   InpStep9                     = 0;                 // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input int      InpChart1                    = 0;                 // Window numbe

-------------------------------------------------

this function is just like all experts working with indicators - you just need to type in indicator name and let it trade (not all indicators are suitable)

input string   t4="----- Indicators: SELL   -----";              //
input string   short_name                   = "LeMan_BrainTrend1Sig"; // Name Indicators "SELL"
input bool     InpIndicators                = false;             // Indicators: Start (true)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommandY   = open_sell;         // Trade command: (BuyBuffer Indicators)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommandU   = close_sells;       // Trade command: (SellBuffer Indicators)
input string   t5="----- Indicators: BUY    -----";              //
input string   short_name1                  = "LeMan_BrainTrend1Sig"; // Name Indicators "BUY"
input bool     InpIndicators1               = false;             // Indicators: Start (true)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommandY1  = close_buys;        // Trade command: (BuyBuffer Indicators)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommandU1  = open_buy;          // Trade command: (SellBuffer Indicators)

-----------------------------------------------

i think everyone will understand this function - what you open in Sell will open in Buy

input string   t20="---- Revers Buy><Sell   -----";              //
input bool     ObjRevers                    = false;             // Revers
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
Have you added news calendar? If so, click on the line, I did not see it right away.

Valeriy Yastremskiy:

Have you added a news calendar? If so, poke the line, I didn't see it on the spot.

So there is - described above.

The signals come from here - you just need to select the time, when the signal is triggered, the horizontal lines will be set, and from the line you set the commands.

calendar

 
I couldn't find the code where the news time is picked up. I am training on 4ka on urdal without DLL. Wanted to see how you implemented in 5. In 4ke every 24 hours a line is parsed.

I forgot to tell you about this function

input string   t3="----- Price Line:        -----";              //
input string   InpFont0                     = "BUY";             // Obj: BUY (Obj:Name) ВЕРХУ
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpCSCommand       = close_open_b;      // Obj:  command:
input string   InpFont1                     = "SELL";            // Obj: SELL (Obj:Name) ВНИЗУ
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InCSCommand        = close_open_s;      // Obj:  command:
input double   InpObjTrail                  = 1.0001;            // Obj: Trailing Stop MACD ("0" -> Off)
input double   InpObjTrailStep              = 1.0001;            // Obj: Trailing Step MACD
input bool     InpDub                       = false;             // "0.0":Price=false(Trail->Off) "LOW":Price=true(Trail->ON)
input bool     InpDubll                     = false;             // Duplicate "BUY""SELL" (ObjTrailStep)
input ushort   InpObjTrailingStopCS         = 0;                 // Obj: Trailing Stop (distance from price to object, in pips)
input ushort   InpObjTrailingStepCS         = 5;                 // Obj: Trailing Step, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)
input string   InpFont2                     = "LOW Up";          // Obj: Name Price Line BUY
input string   InpFont3                     = "LOW Down";        // Obj: Name Price Line SELL
input bool     InpOnTimer                   = false;             // On(Вкл.) "LOW Up" "LOW Down"
input int      InpChart2                    = 0;                 // Window numbe "LOW Up" "LOW Down"
input ushort   InpIndentUp                  = 5;                 // Indent up, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)
input ushort   InpIndentDown                = 10;                // Indent down, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)

This function is triggered when one line crosses another line - I made it so subwindows would be able to do this. It also works on the main chart.

input string   InpFont2                     = "LOW Up";          // Obj: Name Price Line BUY
input string   InpFont3                     = "LOW Down";        // Obj: Name Price Line SELL

for some cases - you need to set, one name

price line

"Mashi's #2."
open a position and if we close it, the position will open in the opposite direction

