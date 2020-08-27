How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 10

New comment
[Deleted]  
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

AND THIS IS HOW IT WORKS IN THE TESTER

WITH A DIFFERENT INDICATOR FOR THE TESTER

Tester BB_TREND 1

Tester BB_TREND2

Files:
Tester_BB_TREND_CODEBASE.mq5  181 kb
BB_TREND.mq5  26 kb
 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

WITH A DIFFERENT INDICATOR FOR THE TESTER


The eternal problem with "hang-ups" in this kind of scalper. There used to be less of them.

[Deleted]  

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

WE PUT A TREND LINE INDICATOR ON THE CHART -

OR DRAW IT BY HAND -

- READY TO USE -

I'VE ADDED AUTO-TRADING.

WE CAN NOW SAY IT'S DONE.

READY TO USE.

GOOD LUCK TO ALL!!!

[Deleted]  
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

ADDED AUTO.TRADE.

NOW YOU CAN SAY IT'S DONE.

READY FOR USE .

GOOD LUCK TO ALL!!!

THE RESULT WITHAUTOTRADE.

XXXX2 ASSEMBLY CODEBASE 1

XXXX2 ASSEMBLY CODEBASE 2

Files:
XXXX2_ASSEMBLY_CODEBASE.zip  455 kb
[Deleted]  

THE INDICATOR SEEMED TO WORK!!!!

I PUT IT ON THE CHART.

IMPORTANT: TURN OFF AUTO-TRADING

input bool START_Zigzag= false; // AutoTrading.On.

Alpari MT5XXXX2 ASSEMBLY CODEBASE

Files:
XXXX2_ASSEMBLY_CODEBASE.zip  455 kb
[Deleted]  
Alexey Volchanskiy:

The eternal problem with "hang-ups" in these kinds of scalpers. There used to be less of them.

THANK YOU ! I HAVE A FEW MORE THINGS TO ADD. THERE'S ONE MORE THING TO ADD.

Here's a test -BB_TREND XXXX2 CODEBASE.mq5-

Files:
BB_TREND_XXXX2_CODEBASE.mq5  192 kb
BB_TREND.mq5  26 kb
[Deleted]  

I ADDED ONE LINE.

DELL_TrendName

I GUESS THAT'S IT NOW !!!

GOOD LUCK TO ALL OF YOU!

 

) Bravo.

All that's left to collect is an idea, fruitful and debut)

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

) Bravo.

All that's left to gather is an idea, fruitful and debut)

The only thing left is to throw out everything unnecessary and marvel at the effectiveness of martingale (and on the charts, it's there).

He really can pull out almost anything. Even 51/49 entrances.

Even almost 50/50 will last a long time - until the prolonged volatility in case of trend inputs or sideways in case of counter-trend inputs. But both will come eventually

[Deleted]  

IMPORTANT CORRECTIONS:

I messed up something in -

input string t7="------ TREND LINE INDICATOR ------"; // OFF.
input string InpTrendLineName = "Current_Support"; // Trend Line Name = "sell";
input string InpTrendLineNameX ="Current_Resistance"; // Trend Line NameX BLUE.="buy";
input bool InpReverseX= false; // Reverse TrendLine
input bool DELL_TrendLine= true; // DELL TREND LINE = true;

I THINK I FIXED IT NOW - IT WORKS!!!

I'll have to get used to it now - how to use it properly.

It seems to work fine.

--------- without indicators - it won't work--------------

//---
#resource "\\Indicators\\\Alert Indicators.ex5"
#resource "\Indicators\\AutoTrendLines.ex5"
//---

1...34567891011121314151617...63
New comment