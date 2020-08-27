How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 54

New comment
[Deleted]  
Alexsandr San:

Another function has been added. Just need to check it in real time in the terminal.

this version is so - In the Tester Playing

Not a bad function, I'll tell you. It goes here and there, takes its profits and doesn't give a shit.

Shot3.PNG

Shot4

But the code needs some tweaking. It's working fine. 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for long position closing                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CloseLotBuy(void)
  {
   bool res=false;
   double level;
   double PROFIT_BUY=0.00;
   PROFIT_BUY=m_position.Commission()+m_position.Swap()+m_position.Profit();
//---
   if(m_position.Symbol()==m_symbol.Name())
     {
      if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
        {
         if(PROFIT_BUY<-TargetStopLoss || PROFIT_BUY>=TargetTakeProfit)
           {
            if(FreezeStopsLevels(level))
               ClosePositions(POSITION_TYPE_BUY,level);
           }
        }
      res=true;
     }
//--- result
   return(res);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for long position closing                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CloseLotSell(void)
  {
   bool res=false;
   double level;
   double PROFIT_SELL=0.00;
   PROFIT_SELL=m_position.Commission()+m_position.Swap()+m_position.Profit();
//---
   if(m_position.Symbol()==m_symbol.Name())
     {
      if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_SELL)
        {
         if(PROFIT_SELL<-TargetStopLoss || PROFIT_SELL>=TargetTakeProfit)
           {
            if(FreezeStopsLevels(level))
               ClosePositions(POSITION_TYPE_SELL,level);
           }
        }
      res=true;
     }
//--- result
   return(res);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for long position closing                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool OpenLotBuy(void)
  {
   bool res=false;
   double PROFIT_BUY=0.00;
   CloseTikB=iClose(NULL,Period(),0);
   OpenTikB=iOpen(NULL,Period(),0);
//---
   int total=PositionsTotal(); // количество открытых позиций
   for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) // returns the number of current positions
      if(m_position.SelectByIndex(i)) // selects the position by index for further access to its properties
         if(m_position.Symbol()==m_symbol.Name())
           {
            if(total>0)
              {
               ulong position_ticket=PositionGetTicket(total-1); // тикет позиции
              }
            if(total<limit_total_symbol)// количество открытых позиций
              {
               if(OpenTikB<CloseTikB)
                 {
                  if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
                    {
                     PROFIT_BUY=PROFIT_BUY+m_position.Commission()+m_position.Swap()+m_position.Profit();
                     if(PROFIT_BUY<-TargetOpenLot)
                       {
                        double price=m_symbol.Ask();
                        for(uint y=0; y<maxLimits; y++)
                          {
                           //--- open position
                           if(m_trade.PositionOpen(m_symbol.Name(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY,InpLots,price,0.0,0.0))
                              printf("Position by %s to be opened",m_symbol.Name());
                           else
                             {
                              printf("Error opening BUY position by %s : '%s'",m_symbol.Name(),m_trade.ResultComment());
                              printf("Open parameters : price=%f,TP=%f",price,0.0);
                             }
                           res=true;
                          }
                       }
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
//--- result
   return(res);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for long position closing                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool OpenLotSell(void)
  {
   bool res=false;
   double PROFIT_SELL=0.00;
   CloseTikS=iClose(NULL,Period(),0);
   OpenTikS=iOpen(NULL,Period(),0);
//---
   int total=PositionsTotal(); // количество открытых позиций
   for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) // returns the number of current positions
      if(m_position.SelectByIndex(i)) // selects the position by index for further access to its properties
         if(m_position.Symbol()==m_symbol.Name())
           {
            if(total>0)
              {
               ulong position_ticket=PositionGetTicket(total-1); // тикет позиции
              }
            if(total<limit_total_symbol)// количество открытых позиций
              {
               if(OpenTikS>CloseTikS)
                 {
                  if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_SELL)
                    {
                     PROFIT_SELL=PROFIT_SELL+m_position.Commission()+m_position.Swap()+m_position.Profit();
                     if(PROFIT_SELL<-TargetOpenLot)
                       {
                        double price0=m_symbol.Bid();
                        for(uint y=0; y<maxLimits; y++)
                          {
                           if(m_trade.PositionOpen(m_symbol.Name(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL,InpLots,price0,0.0,0.0))
                              printf("Position by %s to be opened",m_symbol.Name());
                           else
                             {
                              printf("Error opening SELL position by %s : '%s'",m_symbol.Name(),m_trade.ResultComment());
                              printf("Open parameters : price=%f,TP=%f",price0,0.0);
                             }
                           res=true;
                          }
                       }
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
//--- result
   return(res);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
[Deleted]  
Alexsandr San:

I tried it on a real account, I wanted a small profit from two open positions. I had entered 160 in the settings, I thought it would close the biggest minus position, but no, it closed

I tried to close the one that got 160 in profits and closed both positions, and I'm a sucker. It turns out that I have to calculate from the first open position, adding the minus one.


#property version "1.017"

I have only found out how to use this function correctly on the fifth day. Now it closes on the total profit on one pair of all Buy or Sell

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for long position closing                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ProfitOnTick(void)
  {
   bool res=false;
   double PROFIT_BUY=0.00;
   double PROFIT_SELL=0.00;

   for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) // returns the number of open positions
     {
      string   position_GetSymbol=PositionGetSymbol(i); // GetSymbol позиции
      if(position_GetSymbol==m_symbol.Name())
        {
         if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
           {
            PROFIT_BUY=PROFIT_BUY+PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT);
           }
         else
           {
            PROFIT_SELL=PROFIT_SELL+PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT);
           }
        }
     }
   for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) // returns the number of current positions
      if(m_position.SelectByIndex(i)) // selects the position by index for further access to its properties
         if(m_position.Symbol()==m_symbol.Name())
           {
            if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
              {
               if(PROFIT_BUY<-TargetStopLoss || PROFIT_BUY>=TargetTakeProfit) // if the profit
                  ClosePosition(m_position.Symbol()); // close a position by the specified symbo
              }
            res=true;
           }
   for(int u=PositionsTotal()-1; u>=0; u--) // returns the number of current positions
      if(m_position.SelectByIndex(u)) // selects the position by index for further access to its properties
         if(m_position.Symbol()==m_symbol.Name())
           {
            if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_SELL)
              {
               if(PROFIT_SELL<-TargetStopLoss || PROFIT_SELL>=TargetTakeProfit) // if the profit
                  ClosePosition(m_position.Symbol()); // close a position by the specified symbo
              }
            res=true;
           }
//--- result
   return(res);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Files:
Utility_Command.mq5  260 kb
[Deleted]  
Alexsandr San:

Not a bad function, I tell you. Here and there, it takes its profits and doesn't give a rat's ass

But the code needs some fine tuning - everything seems to work fine that way

I cannot create a code for this function to work in one terminal. I want to try it on 4 terminals, I don't know what will come of it

4 nthvbyfkf

4 nthvbyfkf2

[Deleted]  
Alexsandr San:

Can't create code to make this function work In one terminal. I want to try it on 4 terminals, I don't know what will come out of it

All these 4 terminals - did not give any result. And in general, this function from Loss - I can't write the code.

But I have long ago created such logic of work, only with Horizontal Lines. It remains to think up what would multiply the lot

Photo by Picture 1

We set a Horizontal line at the top

input string   t3="----- Trailing Line: 1   -----";              //
input string   InpObjUpName                 = "ZTOP";            // Obj: TOP (Horizontal Line)
input int      InpStep1                     = 25;                // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommand    = Line2_sells;       // Obj:  command:

set a Horizontal line at the bottom 

input string   t3="----- Trailing Line: 1   -----";              //
input string   InpObjDownName               = "ZLOWER";          // Obj: LOWER (Horizontal Line)
input int      InpStep2                     = 25;                // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InTradeCommand     = Line1_buys;        // Obj:  command:

as soon as the price touches these lines, the position will be opened and Horizontal lines will be set

these -

input string   t4="----- Trailing Line: 2   -----";              //
input string   InpObjUpNameG                = "POT";             // Obj: TOP (Horizontal Line)
input int      InpStep3                     = 25;                // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommandG   = Line2_sells;       // Obj:  command:
input string   InpObjDownNameG              = "REWOL";           // Obj: LOWER (Horizontal Line)
input int      InpStep4                     = 25;                // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InTradeCommandG    = Line1_buys;        // Obj:  command:
input ushort   InpObjTrailingStopG          = 0;                 // Obj: Trailing Stop (distance from price to object, in pips)
input ushort   InpObjTrailingStepG          = 5;                 // Obj: Trailing Step, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)

and from these Horizontal Lines will open a position and put the first Horizontal Lines - and so it will repeat until the price is able to reach them
GBPUSDM5figure 2

Here is closed - set in the settings, the Profit

GBPUSDM52figure 3

---------------------------------------------

when it reaches a profit of 200 on the pair - it will close the position

GBPUSDM53figure 4

reached 200 and closed all positions on buy or sell - because you can open in both directions and each side has its own, profit or loss

- now when it reaches the Horizontal line, it opens a position - but you can manually move them

GBPUSDM54figure 5

[Deleted]  

The function increases the lot, from a loss .

thanks to this manhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/107406#comment_3018721

2732

Igor Kim

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for long position closing                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool OpenLotBuy(void)
  {
   bool res=false;
//---
   double PROFIT_BUY=0.00;
   for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) // returns the number of open positions
     {
      string   position_GetSymbol=PositionGetSymbol(i); // GetSymbol позиции
      if(position_GetSymbol==m_symbol.Name())
        {
         if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
           {
            PROFIT_BUY=PROFIT_BUY+PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT);
           }
        }
     }
   double Lots=InpLots;
   double ab=PROFIT_BUY;
   if(ab<-200 && ab>=-400)
      Lots=0.01;
   if(ab<-400 && ab>=-800)
      Lots=0.02;
   if(ab<-800 && ab>=-1600)
      Lots=0.04;
   if(ab<-1600)
      Lots=0.08;
   double price=m_symbol.Ask();
   for(uint y=0; y<maxLimits; y++)
     {
      //--- open position
      if(m_trade.PositionOpen(m_symbol.Name(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY,Lots,price,0.0,0.0))
         printf("Position by %s to be opened",m_symbol.Name());
      else
        {
         printf("Error opening BUY position by %s : '%s'",m_symbol.Name(),m_trade.ResultComment());
         printf("Open parameters : price=%f,TP=%f",price,0.0);
        }
      res=true;
     }
//--- result
   return(res);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for long position closing                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool OpenLotSell(void)
  {
   bool res=false;
//---
   double PROFIT_SELL=0.00;
   for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) // returns the number of open positions
     {
      string   position_GetSymbol=PositionGetSymbol(i); // GetSymbol позиции
      if(position_GetSymbol==m_symbol.Name())
        {
         if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
           {
            PROFIT_SELL=PROFIT_SELL+PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT);
           }
        }
     }
   double Lots=InpLots;
   double ab=PROFIT_SELL;
   if(ab<-200 && ab>=-400)
      Lots=0.01;
   if(ab<-400 && ab>=-800)
      Lots=0.02;
   if(ab<-800 && ab>=-1600)
      Lots=0.04;
   if(ab<-1600)
      Lots=0.08;
   double price0=m_symbol.Bid();
   for(uint y=0; y<maxLimits; y++)
     {
      if(m_trade.PositionOpen(m_symbol.Name(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL,Lots,price0,0.0,0.0))
         printf("Position by %s to be opened",m_symbol.Name());
      else
        {
         printf("Error opening SELL position by %s : '%s'",m_symbol.Name(),m_trade.ResultComment());
         printf("Open parameters : price=%f,TP=%f",price0,0.0);
        }
      res=true;
     }
//--- result
   return(res);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Увеличение размера ЛОТА. ПОМОГИТЕ!!!
Увеличение размера ЛОТА. ПОМОГИТЕ!!!
  • 2008.03.07
  • www.mql5.com
Скажите, можно ли как то увеличить размер лота с каждой сделки....??? К примеру, у меня депозит 100, торгую с лотом 0.50. депозит 200, торую 1...
[Deleted]  

#property version "1.018"

added possibility, to increase the lot size of the loss in currency

input string   tL="----  Lots Parameters    -----";              //
input uint     maxLimits                    = 1;                 // Кол-во Позиции Открыть в одну сторону
input double   InpLots1                     = 0.01;              // Lots 1
input int      InpLots_01                   = 500;               // До убытка валюте Lots 0.01
input double   InpLots2                     = 0.02;              // Lots 2
input int      InpLots_02                   = 1000;              // До убытка валюте Lots 0.02
input double   InpLots3                     = 0.04;              // Lots 3
input int      InpLots_03                   = 2000;              // До убытка валюте Lots 0.04
input double   InpLots4                     = 0.08;              // Lots 4

--------------------------------

lot increase in action. It is only necessary to pick up an amount in settings, 4 levels - the last amount, more than 2000 will open lot 0.08

GBPUSDM5h

in the picture from these lines, open position, and also can be set in the settings trawl these lines

input string   t3="----- Trailing Line: 1   -----";              //
input string   InpObjUpName                 = "ZTOP";            // Obj: TOP (Horizontal Line)
input int      InpStep1                     = 20;                // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommand    = Line2_sells;       // Obj:  command:
input string   InpObjDownName               = "ZLOWER";          // Obj: LOWER (Horizontal Line)
input int      InpStep2                     = 20;                // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InTradeCommand     = Line1_buys;        // Obj:  command:
input ushort   InpObjTrailingStop           = 0;                 // Obj: Trailing Stop (distance from price to object, in pips)
input ushort   InpObjTrailingStep           = 5;                 // Obj: Trailing Step, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)
input string   t4="----- Trailing Line: 2   -----";              //
input string   InpObjUpNameG                = "POT";             // Obj: TOP (Horizontal Line)
input int      InpStep3                     = 20;                // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommandG   = Line2_sells;       // Obj:  command:
input string   InpObjDownNameG              = "REWOL";           // Obj: LOWER (Horizontal Line)
input int      InpStep4                     = 20;                // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InTradeCommandG    = Line1_buys;        // Obj:  command:
input ushort   InpObjTrailingStopG          = 0;                 // Obj: Trailing Stop (distance from price to object, in pips)
input ushort   InpObjTrailingStepG          = 5;                 // Obj: Trailing Step, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)

in place of 0 set distance= 0;// Obj: Trailing Stop (distance from price to object, in pips)

----------------------------ВАЖНО!

The trailing stop should be set so that when the signal triggers, the line jumps further away from the bar, otherwise the signal will be triggered repeatedly.

Here is the situation - when trawling a Horizontal line and bouncing back to the same bar when the command is triggered

XAUUSDM5

----------------------------------

For the Horizontal line not to be repeated, set 0 = 20;// Obj: Step of the grid, points("0" -> false)

at zero, it will execute the command and be deleted

Files:
Utility_Command.mq5  266 kb
[Deleted]  
Alexsandr San:

The function increases the lot, from a loss .

thanks to this manhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/107406#comment_3018721

2732

I tested this function today with Horizontal line for a loss (as the price went in a wrong direction, meets a horizontal line on its way, from it opens a position and the line jumps further away, by a given distance, the loss increases and the next time it hits the horizontal line, the lot will open with an increase).

I'm stunned. - This logic, pulls everything to the plus side. I wonder how much one can sell such a miracle for!

Snapshot3

----------------------------------------- here is another example - the price goes against me. this is the first picture, i will show the second one as it works.

USDJPYM5 figure 1

USDJPYM5z Figure 2

Photo by Figure 3

[Deleted]  

To understand how it all works

There are buttons in the Utility (BUY and SELL), they do all the commands that Horizontal Lines do - you can just look it up in the tester to see how it works .

Configuring the Buttons ----------------

input string   t7="----- Button:            -----";              //
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommandBut = Line1_buys;        // Obj(BUY):  command:Button: BUY
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InTradeCommandBut  = Line2_sells;       // Obj(SELL):  command:Button: SELL
input int      TrailingStop_STOP_LEVEL      = 36;                // Button: Trailing Stop LEVEL

Horizontal Lines setup --------------------

input string   t3="----- Trailing Line: 1   -----";              //
input string   InpObjUpName                 = "ZTOP";            // Obj: TOP (Horizontal Line)
input int      InpStep1                     = 20;                // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommand    = Line2_sells;       // Obj:  command:
input string   InpObjDownName               = "ZLOWER";          // Obj: LOWER (Horizontal Line)
input int      InpStep2                     = 20;                // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InTradeCommand     = Line1_buys;        // Obj:  command:
input ushort   InpObjTrailingStop           = 0;                 // Obj: Trailing Stop (distance from price to object, in pips)
input ushort   InpObjTrailingStep           = 5;                 // Obj: Trailing Step, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)
input string   t4="----- Trailing Line: 2   -----";              //
input string   InpObjUpNameG                = "POT";             // Obj: TOP (Horizontal Line)
input int      InpStep3                     = 20;                // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommandG   = Line2_sells;       // Obj:  command:
input string   InpObjDownNameG              = "REWOL";           // Obj: LOWER (Horizontal Line)
input int      InpStep4                     = 20;                // Obj: Шаг сетки, пунктов("0" -> false)
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InTradeCommandG    = Line1_buys;        // Obj:  command:
input ushort   InpObjTrailingStopG          = 0;                 // Obj: Trailing Stop (distance from price to object, in pips)
input ushort   InpObjTrailingStepG          = 5;                 // Obj: Trailing Step, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)

Here are commands that can be executed --------------------------------

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND
  {
   Turn_Off=0,       // TURN OFF
   Line1_Line1=1,    // Line: LOWER
   Line2_Line2=2,    // Line: TOP
   Line_Line=3,      // Line: LOWER+Line: TOP
   Line1_buys=4,     // Line: LOWER+Buy's
   Line2_sells=5,    // Line: TOP+Sell's
   sells_Line1=6,    // Line: LOWER+Sell's
   buys_Line2=7,     // Line: TOP+Buy's
   close_buys=8,     // Close All Buy's
   close_sells=9,    // Close All Sell's
   close_all=10,     // Close All Buy's and Sell's
   open_buy=11,      // Open Buy
   open_sell=12,     // Open Sell
   close_open_b=13,  // Close Sell+Open Buy
   close_open_s=14,  // Close Buy+Open Sell
   open_buy_sell=15, // Open Buy and Sell
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Profit function

------------ Profit is not common - BUY has its own profit SELL has its own profit (for example you have two positions open one inbuy and another insell in the settings you want to earn 100, so until each of them takes a 100.) In addition, each pair has a different profit, each must take a 100 (if you are working with multiple pairs - for each pair, you must separately set the utility)

input double   TargetTakeProfit             = 1000000;           // Прибыль на паре в валюте

Важно!!! правильно настроить , открытии лота (До убытка валюте)

input string   tL="----  Lots Parameters    -----";              //
input uint     maxLimits                    = 1;                 // Кол-во Позиции Открыть в одну сторону
input double   InpLots1                     = 0.01;              // Lots 1
input int      InpLots_01                   = 500;               // До убытка валюте Lots 0.01
input double   InpLots2                     = 0.02;              // Lots 2
input int      InpLots_02                   = 1000;              // До убытка валюте Lots 0.02
input double   InpLots3                     = 0.04;              // Lots 3
input int      InpLots_03                   = 2000;              // До убытка валюте Lots 0.04
input double   InpLots4                     = 0.08;              // Lots 4

There are two losses on the pair - the total loss and (buy and sell, each of them has its own loss)

Here, the calculation is carried out in the loss ofbuy your loss fromsell your

[Deleted]  

Slight correction - for the Horizontal line to react faster to the signal.

There was a situation - the price touched, crossed the Horizontal line, but did not trigger.

did not work

#property version "1.019"

Files:
Utility_Command.mq5  266 kb
[Deleted]  

Trying out a new function . The calendar gives a signal, a command can be selected from the signal

input string   t10="---- CalendarValueLast  -----";              //
input bool     Inpndar                      = false;             // Сигнал Календаря Включить
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpCalendCommandS  = Line_Line;         // Trade command:

Still need to think about what other commands are needed for the calendar.

I've already got these.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND
  {
   Turn_Off=0,       // TURN OFF
   Line1_Line1=1,    // Line: LOWER
   Line2_Line2=2,    // Line: TOP
   Line_Line=3,      // Line: LOWER+Line: TOP
   Line1_buys=4,     // Line: LOWER+Buy's
   Line2_sells=5,    // Line: TOP+Sell's
   sells_Line1=6,    // Line: LOWER+Sell's
   buys_Line2=7,     // Line: TOP+Buy's
   close_buys=8,     // Close All Buy's
   close_sells=9,    // Close All Sell's
   close_all=10,     // Close All Buy's and Sell's
   open_buy=11,      // Open Buy
   open_sell=12,     // Open Sell
   close_open_b=13,  // Close Sell+Open Buy
   close_open_s=14,  // Close Buy+Open Sell
   open_buy_sell=15, // Open Buy and Sell
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

in the picture installed Utility, this is figure 1. the second will be with the executed command (Horizontal lines at a given distance)

Snapshot7Picture 1


1...474849505152535455565758596061...63
New comment