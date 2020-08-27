How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 13

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Advisor updates - KARPUTOV ASSEMBLY.mq5

#property version "1.01"

- added -

input bool InpPanel= true; // Hide buttons

and replaced the Indicator by

#resource "\\Indicators\\\many signals.ex5"

----- the EA will not work without these two indicators -----

thank you ... you are doing well ... try to send it to code base, maybe moderators will put ... I think 50 quid for a code MT pays ... for an article 200 quid ...))

Сергей Криушин:

thank you...you're doing well...try sending in a code base, maybe the moderators will put it up...like 50 quid a code MT pays...for an article 200 quid...))

i tried the codebase once but it didn't work. it gave out some kind of error

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/25148/221301

I don't have any money. -I got enough money in forex.

How this function works

input string t7="------ TREND LINE INDICATOR ------"; // Turn off auto-trading

Put on the chart Indicator, for example, BB_TREND.mq5

write in the settings -

input string InpTrendLineName = "BB TREND Upper"; // Trend Line Name
input string InpTrendLineNameX = "BB TREND Lower"; // Trend Line NameX BLUE.="buy";

more info on how the trend line works -

-here

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25309

I'm digging, I'm not digging.

It just gives me an error, that's all.

2019.04.24 16:03:01.681 KARPUTOV ASSEMBLY (GBPUSD,M1) Indicator with short name BB_TREND (file KARPUTOV ASSEMBLY.mq5) removes itself from chart

2019.04.24 16:03:01.682 KARPUTOV ASSEMBLY (GBPUSD,M1) Failed to delete indicator BB_TREND from window #-1. Error code 4115

Anybody want to tell me what's wrong?

what is wrong ?

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| обработчик события ChartIndicatorDelete                                        | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
void IndicatorDelete() 
  { 
     { 
      PrintFormat("Индикатор с коротким именем %s (файл %s) удаляет себя с графика",InpIndicatorDelete,__FILE__); 
      int window=ChartWindowFind(0,InpIndicatorDelete); 
      bool res=ChartIndicatorDelete(0,window,InpIndicatorDelete); 
      //--- проанализируем результат вызова ChartIndicatorDelete() 
      if(!res) 
        { 
         PrintFormat("Не удалось удалить индикатор %s с окна #%d. Код ошибки %d", 
                     InpIndicatorDelete,window,GetLastError()); 
        } 
     } 
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
well it seems like the trend line is removed and does not appear - maybe this function is not needed....

Alpari MT5 remove indicator

 
there's something wrong with the turkey... when you delete it the lines sometimes don't get deleted... deinit doesn't work on them... I'm also thinking about how to use the middle line for pipsing...

Сергей Криушин:

there's some kind of flaw in the turkey... when you delete it, the lines sometimes don't get deleted... deinit doesn't work on them... I'm also thinking about how to use the middle line for pipsing...

I'm thinking about it too.

I'll fix it and I'll make sure to use the tritium.

I can't get the indicator to remove from the chart...

 
I would have to ask Barabashkin... they are objects... they may have to be deleted as objects... I'm not a programmer myself ... I can't say... I'm also working on it by accident...

[Deleted]  

Update : version1.03 KARPUTOV ASSEMBLY

added -

remove - Indicator from Chart after trendline triggered

added -

activated theMid-Trend Line .

works exactly the same

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25309

Including Trend Line Name Medium





version1.03 KARPUTOV ASSEMBLY

Tester version.

you can see and practise




version1.03 KARPUTOV ASSEMBLY

