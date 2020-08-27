How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 13
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Advisor updates - KARPUTOV ASSEMBLY.mq5
#property version "1.01"
- added -
input bool InpPanel= true; // Hide buttons
and replaced the Indicator by
#resource "\\Indicators\\\many signals.ex5"----- the EA will not work without these two indicators -----
thank you ... you are doing well ... try to send it to code base, maybe moderators will put ... I think 50 quid for a code MT pays ... for an article 200 quid ...))
thank you...you're doing well...try sending in a code base, maybe the moderators will put it up...like 50 quid a code MT pays...for an article 200 quid...))
i tried the codebase once but it didn't work. it gave out some kind of error
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/25148/221301
I don't have any money. -I got enough money in forex.
How this function works
input string t7="------ TREND LINE INDICATOR ------"; // Turn off auto-trading
Put on the chart Indicator, for example, BB_TREND.mq5
write in the settings -
input string InpTrendLineName = "BB TREND Upper"; // Trend Line Name
input string InpTrendLineNameX = "BB TREND Lower"; // Trend Line NameX BLUE.="buy";
more info on how the trend line works -
-here
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25309
I'm digging, I'm not digging.
It just gives me an error, that's all.
2019.04.24 16:03:01.681 KARPUTOV ASSEMBLY (GBPUSD,M1) Indicator with short name BB_TREND (file KARPUTOV ASSEMBLY.mq5) removes itself from chart
2019.04.24 16:03:01.682 KARPUTOV ASSEMBLY (GBPUSD,M1) Failed to delete indicator BB_TREND from window #-1. Error code 4115
Anybody want to tell me what's wrong?
what is wrong ?
I'm digging, I'm not digging.
It just gives me an error, that's all.
2019.04.24 16:03:01.681 KARPUTOV ASSEMBLY (GBPUSD,M1) Indicator with short name BB_TREND (file KARPUTOV ASSEMBLY.mq5) removes itself from chart
2019.04.24 16:03:01.682 KARPUTOV ASSEMBLY (GBPUSD,M1) Failed to delete indicator BB_TREND from window #-1. Error code 4115
Anybody want to tell me what's wrong?
what's wrong ?
well it seems like the trend line is removed and does not appear - maybe this function is not needed....
I'm digging, I'm not digging.
It just gives me an error, that's all.
2019.04.24 16:03:01.681 KARPUTOV ASSEMBLY (GBPUSD,M1) The indicator with the short name BB_TREND (file KARPUTOV ASSEMBLY.mq5) removes itself from the chart
2019.04.24 16:03:01.682 KARPUTOV ASSEMBLY (GBPUSD,M1) Failed to delete indicator BB_TREND from window #-1. Error code 4115
Anybody want to tell me what's wrong?
what's wrong?
there's something wrong with the turkey... when you delete it the lines sometimes don't get deleted... deinit doesn't work on them... I'm also thinking about how to use the middle line for pipsing...
there's some kind of flaw in the turkey... when you delete it, the lines sometimes don't get deleted... deinit doesn't work on them... I'm also thinking about how to use the middle line for pipsing...
I'm thinking about it too.
I'll fix it and I'll make sure to use the tritium.
I can't get the indicator to remove from the chart...
I've been thinking about it too.
I'll fix it and I'll make sure to use tritium.
I've looked through it all - I still can't get the indicator to be removed from the chart
I would have to ask Barabashkin... they are objects... they may have to be deleted as objects... I'm not a programmer myself ... I can't say... I'm also working on it by accident...
Update : version1.03 KARPUTOV ASSEMBLY
added -
remove - Indicator from Chart after trendline triggered
added -
activated theMid-Trend Line .
works exactly the same
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25309
version1.03 KARPUTOV ASSEMBLY
Update : version1.03 KARPUTOV ASSEMBLY
added -
remove - Indicator from Chart after trendline triggered
added -
activated theMid-Trend Line .
works exactly the same
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25309
Tester version.
you can see and practise
version1.03 KARPUTOV ASSEMBLY