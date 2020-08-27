How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 32

Сергей Криушин:

Here's something working, and I'm not doing so well without the trawl...but it's not stretching - mostly to one side...but I like the way he thinks...

i'm almost there ! i'm double-checking !

#property version "1.03"
Well, I think I have made something. Horizontal lines - put them where your strategy suggests.

as well as reverse - we want to buy or sell

input string   t9="------ Revers Buy and Sell ------";  // Revers
input bool     Revers                  = false;         // Indicator: Revers
input bool     ObjRevers               = true;          // Obj: Revers
input bool     ObjectLineX             = true;          // Horizontal Line(true) || Buy/Sell(false)
//---

Snapshot3

the indicator can be different - pick up

Files:
AVGiS_intelligence.mq5  184 kb
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

No! It seems to open in one direction. and reversing doesn't help

#property version "1.04"


Probably - it can't work any other way.

Fixed reverse!

Now - to learn how to use it - and to accumulate millions

that's without adjustments - and if you adjust it, it'll work.

Shot34

Files:
AVGiS_intelligence.mq5  179 kb
 
Well well done, now to test on the demo... and millions and even billions will pop ... all the stock exchanges will burst - it never hurts to dream, I've had a lot of such charts lately, then I'll throw more if you're not too lazy to do the search and nadokami ...))

Сергей Криушин:

Well, that's great work, now test it on the demo... If you are not too lazy to do searches and attachments ...))

I think any combination can be invented with this EA. Just throw indicators on the chart and let any fantasy come true

- i got a headache right now. i need to double-check how the indicator works

 
I tried lots of combinations that require very fine-tuning, while the slightest fails and everything goes bust ... so, I tried as few indicators as possible, as much free imagination as possible, but following the price and the trend set by the crowd ... Your working with lines is good, but if I don't know if I follow the trend, then suddenly - against ... and against...))


I'm just experimenting. But it's time to stop and start earning.

#property version "1.05"

It's supposed to work from the indicator, though.

Photo by

corrected. - it works from an indicator, a little differently

-----------------------------------------------------------------

what a picture!

Snapshot2

Files:
AVGiS_intelligence.mq5  175 kb
forgot the sound, to close from the buttons

you can copyPlaySound("ok.wav"); and set yourself

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSampleExpert::OnTimer()
  {
   if(ObjectGetInteger(0,Symbol()+"BUY_Close",OBJPROP_STATE,0)==true)
     {
      //--- close position
      double level;
      if(FreezeStopsLevels(level))
         ClosePositions(POSITION_TYPE_BUY,level);
      PlaySound("ok.wav");                                                        и установить себе !!!!!!!!!!
      ObjectSetInteger(0,Symbol()+"BUY_Close",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,Symbol()+"BUY",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
     };
   if(ObjectGetInteger(0,Symbol()+"SELL_Close",OBJPROP_STATE,0)==true)
     {
      //--- close position
      double level;
      if(FreezeStopsLevels(level))
         ClosePositions(POSITION_TYPE_SELL,level);
      PlaySound("ok.wav");                                                        и установить себе !!!!!!!
      ObjectSetInteger(0,Symbol()+"SELL_Close",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,Symbol()+"SELL",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
     };
#property version "1.06"

with a different Indicator and minor changes, (not affecting speed)-jokingly

Alpari MT5
Files:
AVGiS_intelligence.mq5  175 kb
2.mq5  17 kb
Obj_iCustom.mq5  21 kb
