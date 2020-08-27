How I assemble my advisor by trial and error - page 11
IMPORTANT CORRECTIONS:
I messed something up in the -
input string t7="------ TREND LINE INDICATOR ------"; // OFF.
input string InpTrendLineName = "Current_Support"; // Trend Line Name
input string InpTrendLineNameX ="Current_Resistance"; // Trend Line NameX BLUE.="buy";
input bool InpReverseX= false; // Reverse TrendLine
input bool DELL_TrendLine= true; // DELL TREND LINE = true;
EVERYTHING SEEMS TO WORK NOW!!!
I need to get used to it now. how to use it properly.
It seems to work fine.
--------- without indicators - it won't work--------------
//---
#resource "\\Indicators\\\Alert Indicators.ex5"
#resource "\Indicators\\AutoTrendLines.ex5"
//---
Why don't you formulate the idea first, and then write the code?
indicator -- #resource "\Indicators\\\AutoTrendLines.ex5"
you can also remove or-
- change the name of the trend lines --
input string InpTrendLineName = "Current_Support"; // Trend Line NameX BLUE ="sell";
input string InpTrendLineNameX ="Current_Resistance"; // Trend Line NameX BLUE.="buy";
How about formulating the idea first, and then writing the code?
I'm sorry! I'm just a mess in this business, but I'm learning on your codes and Expert Advisors.
I apologise to everyone, and all the more so for you, as this EA is found in almost all of your EAs.
why - added the function twice
t6="------ TREND LINE ------"; // (manual and auto)
И
t7="------ TREND LINE INDICATOR ------"; // OFF.
Both functions allow to place pending or buy sell orders, or all of them at once.
And each of them has its own feature
EVERYTHING WORKS - NAMED AFTER
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/barabashkakvn
I GAVE IT A TITLE, AND THEN I WONDERED WHAT IT WOULD BE LIKE IN RUSSIAN.
WENT INTO THE TRANSLATOR -
Stop using ALL capital letters.
I GAVE IT A TITLE, AND THEN I WONDERED WHAT IT WOULD BE LIKE IN RUSSIAN.
AND THEN I GOT INTO THE TRANSLATOR...
Throw away your translator. The true translator - translate.google.com gives the translation
"Karputov assembly."
no more
this thread cheers me up with cheeky trash ))Aleksandr Klapatyuk:, piss on that!
and remember - they are just jealous.